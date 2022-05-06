Bill Hilts Jr.: Tips from the pros … and amateurs for catching a derby-winning fish

Fishing derbies on Lake Ontario have had a strange couple of years because of Covid-19.

After the Spring 2020 Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Derby was canceled due to the virus, derby organizer Dave Chilson with Empire State/Lake Ontario Promotions was apprehensive about having summer and fall derbies that year. He’s glad he did, though, because they both were successful as anglers turned to the outdoors for relief.

Last year, Chilson held all three events on Lake Ontario, and all were successful. As we head into 2022, the overall prize structure is up and the first event of the year – the Spring LOC Derby that began Friday and runs through 15 – is underway. Unlike some derbies that require advance registration, the LOC requires anglers to be signed up by 7 a.m. the day they are fishing. Plenty of checks and balances are in place to make sure anglers are playing by the rules.

Everyone is trying to catch the big salmon for the $15,000 grand prize. More than $44,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs, including $1,100 in daily prizes for the largest fish in each of the four species categories – salmon, brown trout, lake trout and walleye. Daily prizes are $500 for salmon and $200 for each of the other three divisions.

Is there a way to hedge your derby bet when you are fishing on the lake?

“We started fishing the derby 6 years ago when a group of friends made the decision to fish Lake Ontario and the LOC Derby,” Tim Anderson, of Ohio, said at the awards gathering in Sodus Bay in 2019. “After doing research on the internet, we went with one of the winningest skippers on the Great Lakes to increase our odds for success. Through the years, we have placed numerous fish in the money, and it finally paid off big time in 2020 with a $25,000 check.”

Who better to ask for some insight into how to catch a winning derby fish than Capt. Vince Pierleoni, of Newfane.

“OK, these tips are from the heart,” Pierleoni said. “I have been fortunate to have landed or been responsible for five grand prize category salmon, and many top-three placings in both salmon and trout divisions in the three seasonal LOC derbies (and the ESLO Derby prior to LOC) held each year.”

“Although everyone wants a magic bullet — put XYZ lure, in XYZ place, and win — that is not how it works. We have taken prize winners on Dreamweaver spoons, dodger and squids, Spin Doctors and A-Tom-Mik flies, Bomber plugs, Live Target plugs, Northern King spoons and Storm Thundersticks. It’s not a magic lure as much as utilizing a proper tool in a correct presentation in a place that increases your odds.”

One of those places for the Spring LOC event is from the Niagara Bar to 30 Mile Point in Niagara County. More grand prize winners have been caught in these waters than any other port in the spring. In fact, it’s not even close. It’s almost a clean sweep the last two decades.

Here are some of his insights that can help you increase your chances at catching a fish that can make a difference in any kind of fishing competition:

• "Clean" water. Most of the many high-placing fish Pierleoni has been responsible for have come from "clean" water, meaning very little to no boat traffic. He can only remember a "Cash Bash" grand prize winner they took in the 1990s that came in the middle of a pack. Oversized fish of any species are that way because they are spooky and have turned their noses up at many presentations. They are also not as likely to be competitive like smaller individuals of the same species. Pierleoni can remember several prize winners that were taken well away from traffic and some that they caught on relatively slow days.

• Prepare, prepare, prepare. Envision hooking that giant fish before you ever leave the dock. The biggest fish will always expose the weak link. Obvious checks of line, leader and knots goes without saying. There are many other things anglers ignore such as the mesh in the net – are there holes or broken strands? Does the net handle have cracks that will give out when the giant is netted? Do you have a way to slow your boat in a following sea? It does not matter if you get the big one to bite and you cannot land it. Surging following seas will cause trouble when trying to put a big salmon or trout in the net. Preplanning as if you will be successful will help when the moment of truth arrives.

• Fish where the big ones are. This sounds silly but often several extra-large fish of the same species are taken from the same area of the lake – and it is not always where the most fish are being caught.

• Use your head. The last thing you should do if you are trying to win a derby is closely follow a charter boat. Whether it is a competent operator who is catching active fish or just a boat with a lot of rods out spooking fish does not matter. Mr. Big will rarely be waiting for you coming up the rear.

“Like many other hunting and fishing pursuits, the oddball giants are often caught going against the grain and thinking outside the box,” Pierleoni said. “Do not be afraid to try new things, too.”

Charter captains probably have the upper hand because they spend so much time on the water. However, remember that in dealing with different customers every day, they are also dealing with different levels of proficiency.

If you have your own boat, it’s not a bad idea to go fishing with a charter boat operation such as Pierleoni’s. An on-water education lesson can go a long way to taking short cuts for fishing – from locations to baits; from techniques to tactics.

Time on the water is a huge factor for success. Knowing what to do under the conditions you are facing is always a plus. There are still no guarantees for derby success, though. Every year it seems as if there are winners who have never fished before. The winner was their first king salmon, or they were fishing on Lake Ontario for the first time.

Just remember: You must be in it to win it. Good luck out there.