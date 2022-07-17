Bill Hilts Jr.: Strawberry moon walleye wins big for Roy Hryckowian

Nice guys don't always finish last. Based on what happened in the 38th annual Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Derby that was held June 11-19, sometimes they finish first.

Roy Hryckowian, owner of Nick’s Sporting Goods of Buffalo for more than four decades, caught the magical winning walleye in the big contest with some help from the power of a “super” strawberry moon. Everything just seemed to come together.

Fishing with Brett Wolter of Lockport and using Brett’s new 20-foot Crestliner Commander boat, they purposely set out to fish at night off Buffalo, taking advantage of the full moon. Their plan was to target suspended fish near the international boundary over 50 feet of water.

“We were fishing a gold and black Storm Thunderstick behind three colors of lead core line,” said Hryckowian, who is always willing to share information with his fellow fishermen. At 1 a.m. June 15, the fish hit and never let go. When they weighed their fish, it tipped the scales at 11.65 pounds. “It was the largest walleye that I have ever caught in this derby.”

At the awards ceremony last Sunday in Hamburg, Hryckowian collected checks worth more than $22,000. His seminars at the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo also have increased in value from an informational standpoint. It was the only walleye over 11 pounds in a contest that consisted of more than 640 anglers.

Up until the midpoint of the derby, Gordy Anderson of Grand Island had been in the lead with a 10.90-pound fish he also caught off Buffalo. He was fishing with Tom Miranda of Amherst aboard Miranda’s 20-foot Lund Sport Angler. Other members on the boat included Mark McMahon of Niagara Falls and Kevin Hagen of Grand Island.

“We were trolling in 45 feet of water with four colors of lead core line and using a black and silver Renosky stickbait when the big fish hit at 9:30 a.m. on the opening day of the derby,” said Anderson. “We had a little bit of excitement when the fish became tangled up in a six-color lead core line, but we managed to get the fish in without losing it.”

Anderson’s second-place fish was worth more than $14,000.

Third place in the walleye contest was Joseph S. Mecca of Hamburg with a 10.65-pound walleye. He also caught the fish, the biggest walleye that he has caught, while fishing with his father Joseph J. Mecca of Angola. The father-son duo was fishing out of Cattaraugus Creek in 50-plus feet of water using a black and purple Bay Rat stickbait.

“We caught the fish in the first half hour of launching,” the younger Mecca said. “We had the lure behind a diver set on 0, 100 feet back behind a planer board. Last year, I was in 138th place, so I advanced quite a bit.” He also won cash in the youth division in the mid-1990s. Persistence paid off. Mecca won $2,250.

Rounding out the top 10 for the adults: David Matyas, 10.48 pounds; Chad Beyer, 10.07; Wayne Ochal, 10.04; Josh Lundstrum, 9.63; Lawrence Kania, 9.60; Randy Tyrrell, 9.60; and Andrew Millville, 9.55.

It is interesting to note that only 145 walleyes were weighed in this year, and everyone received a check. The last-place walleye weighed in at 4.96 pounds. The largest walleye caught on a Bay Rat tournament lure was a 7.78-pound fish reeled in by John Wolfe. In the special West Herr NY Walleye Drawing, the weight of 8.60 pounds was selected ing. The first person to match that weight with a walleye was Bill Joe Defazio.

In the Youth Division, 14-year-old Mackenzie Shumaker of Ripley was the top walleye catcher with a 6.70-pound fish she reeled in off Barcelona.

“We were fishing in 48 feet of water in front of DJ’s Campground on June 12,” said her dad, Matt. “We were using a new Renosky Chatterstick in blue behind five colors of lead core line around 6:30 p.m. It was the biggest walleye that she has ever caught, and she was very excited.”

For winning first place, she earned a lifetime fishing license from Lakeshore Hardware, a trophy, an Okuma rod and reel combo and the David A. Goodberry Memorial Prize of $250.

In second place was 9-year-old Landon Smith of Forestville. He reeled in a 6.42-pound walleye, the biggest of his life, winning a rod and reel and a $150 gift card.

“We were fishing on June 11 out of Barcelona,” said his father, Mike. “We were fishing in 50-55 feet of water, using a Renosky Chatterstick behind eight colors of lead core line. The fish hit around 12:30 p.m.”

Third-place junior angler was 15-year-old Eddie Walter of Harrisville, Pa., with a 6.40-pound walleye. Yes, it was his biggest walleye ever and it came at a great time. He was fishing out of Dunkirk with his uncle Sam Schrecengost, his cousin Sam, as well as his grandfather, Richard Hartloff of Grove City, Pa.

On June 15, they were bottom bouncing with worm harnesses in 60-plus feet of water straight out from the port when the third-place fish hit. He won a rod and reel with a $100 gift card.

Other winners in the Youth Division included: Hunter Swoope, 6.36 pounds; Wyatt Simonick, 5.22; Lucas Dusenberry, 5.08; and Emma Dusenberry, 4.00. Emma’s fish was the smallest entered into the Southtowns Walleye contest, earning her a special prize – a rod and reel as well as a $200 check sponsored by World Wide Stone.

Next year’s tournament is set for June 10-18. For more information on Southtowns Walleye, visit southtownswalleye.com.