Bill Hilts Jr.: Springville Trout Pond restoration underway

“Due to a major flood event in 1998, the pond has gradually assumed a state of disrepair,” Andrews said. “Additional years of erosion have cut into the banks, altering the pond’s topography, and limited its public access. In addition, invasive species have impacted the ecosystem, making it more difficult for hatchery operations and fishing along the banks. We are attempting to remedy all of this and even add and develop educational opportunities for schools, scouts and more.”

Situated near the Erie-Cattaraugus Rails-to-Trails access, one of things that needs attention is the culvert under the railroad tracks that has collapsed, the reason for some of the flooding. The hatchery needs some updating and they are currently in the design phase that will include three 30-foot raceways. Instead of brook and brown trout, the group hopes to phase into rainbow trout rearing and stocking. They are working with a local Trout Unlimited chapter.