Bill Hilts Jr.: Springville Trout Pond restoration underway

A little bit of Springville’s outdoor history is on its way to being restored. It could use a little help from its friends.
The Springville Community Trout Pond, located on North Buffalo Street just north of the village, has been an important resource for the local fishing community since 1937. The pond is 2.75 acres, sitting on a 4.43-acre site. Stewards of the pond have been the Springville Field and Stream Club for the last 85 years.
What was once the water source for Springville, the pond became an important gathering spot through the years. It even included a small fish hatchery that allowed for fish to be in the pond, as well as supplement nearby Upper Cattaraugus Creek via Spring Brook – the overflow from the pond.
“The pond is where many young people have learned to fish,” said Gerald Andrews of Springville, a member of the Pond Renovation Committee and passionate about its importance within the community. “It’s a location where local Boy Scouts have taken residents of area nursing homes to fish for a day among other things.”
Year after year, youth fishing derbies have brought the next generation an important connection with nature. Many of those kids who fished there years ago are adults that are part of the Renovation Committee. It’s time to bring it back to the glory days of pre-1998.
“Due to a major flood event in 1998, the pond has gradually assumed a state of disrepair,” Andrews said. “Additional years of erosion have cut into the banks, altering the pond’s topography, and limited its public access. In addition, invasive species have impacted the ecosystem, making it more difficult for hatchery operations and fishing along the banks. We are attempting to remedy all of this and even add and develop educational opportunities for schools, scouts and more.”
Situated near the Erie-Cattaraugus Rails-to-Trails access, one of things that needs attention is the culvert under the railroad tracks that has collapsed, the reason for some of the flooding. The hatchery needs some updating and they are currently in the design phase that will include three 30-foot raceways. Instead of brook and brown trout, the group hopes to phase into rainbow trout rearing and stocking. They are working with a local Trout Unlimited chapter.
“The last few years we have worked with DEC’s Randolph Fish Hatchery to stock about 200-300 trout in the pond early April,” Andrews said. “We have had kids contests in the past for the April 1 inland trout opener, but this year we want to put more of an emphasis on an Earth Day event on April 23 with one of our partners, Green Springville, Inc. We will also have a Father’s Day kid’s contest, too, receiving additional stockings for the special events from DEC.”
Adequate funding is the stumbling block right now. The group, teaming with Green Springville, Inc. and the Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District, is working hard to build its project fund. The goal is $450,000 and they have raised $120,000. Grants are also being sought. Special events are being planned.
The group’s first big fundraiser will take place March 1 when it hosts the 2022 International Fly Fishing Film Festival at the Joylan Theater in Springville starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Seven angling adventures from around the world will be featured in the film. In addition, the intermission will showcase Ryan Evans, of Queen City Guiding in Springville, to talk about the great fishing opportunities in Western New York. Ticket price is $15, and the money is earmarked for the Renovation Project.
“With our volunteers, we have been several years developing a plan and supported it through fundraising,” said Andrews, who is the project manager. “The current phase of the project focuses on dredging the pond itself. Moreover, we want the pond to serve all generations and to build a tradition of conservation-minded community through access, education and leadership."
Jason Engel, another member of the Pond Restoration Committee, went into further detail on the project’s three phases:
- Phase One: Pond restoration itself to include dredging, bank stabilization, water aeration, habitat structure and vegetation.
- Phase Two: Wheelchair-accessible fishing throughout the site (wheelchair accessible fishing pier, packed gravel dust paths, parking, and blacktop ramp from the adjacent Erie-Catt Rail Trail).
- Phase Three: Restoration of the hatchery such as outdoor tanks, indoor hatchery, small classroom space and necessary infrastructure.
“Fundraising will also include money set aside for annual maintenance costs,” Engel said. “The community has been very generous, and we are so grateful for that generosity. Many residents have grown up with memories of the pond and look forward to having a role in being able to pass this legacy down to future generations.”
On May 21, the Pond Renovation Committee will sponsor a “Golf and Shoot” fundraiser, a unique concept that combines a 25-bird trap shoot at the Springville Field and Stream club, followed by 9 or 18 holes of golf at Concord Crest Golf Course in East Concord. Of course, there are a variety of ways to win the friendly contest, but the big winner is the Community Trout Pond.
On Father’s Day weekend, the group puts together a grand raffle that includes a Polaris ATV and a kayak fishing package. There’s usually a youth fishing contest at the Community Pond, too, on Father’s Day.
“Some have asked why I put so much effort working on the Springville Community Trout Pond,” Andrews said. “I say it is because I had great experiences growing up in Springville and I want to pass it on. Thanks everyone for believing in Springville.”
For more information on the films, tickets or the virtual showing option, go to FlyFilmFest.com, the Springville Community Trout Pond Facebook page or call Gerry Andrews at 907-748-1049. Andrews is also the contact for other fundraisers.