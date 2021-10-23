Bill Hilts Jr.: Southwest Florida is outdoor paradise no matter what time of year

The next day, my wife Sandy and I headed to Gasparilla Island and Boca Grande. The weather was perfect and the beaches were deserted. This is the northern fringe of Lee County and we could not believe how accommodating the fish were. Like the day before, plenty of baitfish were around. Birds were diving on them and we could see larger fish swimming around, too. The small baitfish were breaking on the surface. On my third cast into the jumping baitfish, I had a snook on. The season is closed on them because of red-tide concerns so back in the water it went. I ended up catching a few more, as well as a ladyfish, and lost three or four more in two hours fishing. Instead of a gold Johnson Sprite, I went with a gold Kastmaster spoon that allowed me to cast out further and it did the trick.