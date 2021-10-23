Bill Hilts Jr.: Southwest Florida is outdoor paradise no matter what time of year

It was a beautiful day in Southwest Florida, brought on in part by a cold front coming in from the north. Morning temperatures were in the 60s, a break from the 80s we had been experiencing. Unfortunately, the weather was accompanied by a wind that would become a bit of a problem for our morning fishing trip planned for the morning out of Pine Island. It was something we could live with.
For nearly a decade, we have been traveling to the beaches of Fort Myers and Lee County, and we have uncovered many outdoor gems that act as a magnet, pulling into the region year after year. At least, annual trips prior to Covid-19. This was our first trip since the pandemic began.
At the top of the list of outdoor attractions for us is Sanibel Island, a unique ecological wonderland filled with outstanding beaches, fish-rich waters, lots of shells and numerous appealing restaurants such as Doc Ford’s Rum Bar and Grill. The latter is an offshoot to a series of books written by Randy Wayne White, a local fishing guide turned author, and all set in Southwest Florida with a base of operations out of Sanibel.
Whenever we are on the island, we must drive through Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge – a bird lover’s paradise. It didn’t disappoint this year and it’s free if you are in possession of a current Migratory Bird Conservation Stamp. Darling designed the first Duck Stamp in 1934 at the request of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. You could say Ding was for the birds.
The bird life in the Sunshine State is stunning. Everywhere you look there are birds flying around or standing in their native habitat. Egrets, herons, wood storks, ospreys, roseate spoonbills, ibis’s, and a long, long list of other water birds on land or in water. If you come visit this region, make sure you bring a pair of binoculars, a camera … and your fishing rod.
It won’t take you long to build up your angling knowledge for the area, identify many of the birds, and to make new friends. It is a friendly place.
The love affair with Southwest Florida all started with an invitation from Shelley Crant, sales and public relations manager with the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau. She has proved to be an invaluable resource for me as a writer and has helped to line up many story opportunities. She and her husband, Dan, have also become friends through the years. With local charter guys keeping busy on the water, it didn’t seem to work out to spend a half-day with a skipper with our schedule. Dan and Shelley invited us to hit the water for 3 hours one morning with them to help make up for it.
From their home on Pine Island, we motored across Pine Island Sound to the Matlacha Preserve and the edge of Charlotte Harbor. The front mentioned earlier forced us to fish slightly different waters. How could we be disappointed in such a tropical paradise? Just the boat ride through the mangroves and across the Sound was great.
Once we arrived on the sandbar, we were using two basic approaches to catch a variety of fish. I was tossing a quarter-ounce Johnson Sprite spoon (the half-ounce preferred size was not available in the store I went to) and they were both tossing Jamfab jigs in half-ounce size. Dan expects the Johnson Sprite spoon will catch more fish, but the jigs will catch more pompano, one of the fish species we were targeting. Not on this day.
Dan and Shelley spend plenty of time on the water. Both formerly from Wisconsin, they adapted quickly to the Florida fisheries once they made their home there. Now retired, Dan fishes nearly every day; Shelley gets out two to three days a week. In addition, they spend the month of August in Alaska chasing salmon and halibut.
Fishing in 3 to 5 feet of water, we immediately noticed there was plenty of baitfish around. Birds were diving all around us and there seemed to be plenty of other predator fish grabbing a free meal. It was an encouraging sign, even if the conditions weren’t the best. We started catching lizard fish, and then managed to catch some sea trout that stretched to 20 inches long. Shelley was doing much of the catching, including a big pompano that went into the livewell with the bigger trout. We ended up with four “eater” fish, dinner for the evening. I couldn’t keep track how many fish we lost.
While we fished we saw dolphins, stingrays, sharks and a wide variety of bird life. It was easy to get lost in the experience. Yes, it was a great morning.
The next day, my wife Sandy and I headed to Gasparilla Island and Boca Grande. The weather was perfect and the beaches were deserted. This is the northern fringe of Lee County and we could not believe how accommodating the fish were. Like the day before, plenty of baitfish were around. Birds were diving on them and we could see larger fish swimming around, too. The small baitfish were breaking on the surface. On my third cast into the jumping baitfish, I had a snook on. The season is closed on them because of red-tide concerns so back in the water it went. I ended up catching a few more, as well as a ladyfish, and lost three or four more in two hours fishing. Instead of a gold Johnson Sprite, I went with a gold Kastmaster spoon that allowed me to cast out further and it did the trick.
Red tide is still a concern in this part of the world, but many of the alerts we saw were located further north around Tampa Bay. This is not something new and red tide has been around for centuries. For weekly updates from the state, check out https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.
We are starting to come into a great time for fishing, according to the Crants.
“November and April are my two favorite times to fish down here,” said Dan Crant, as we broke bread at the Tarpon Bay Lodge on Pine Island. “In November, there are still plenty of baitfish around before they vacate south due to cooler water temperatures and the fish are active around them. It is also a slower time for vacationers.
“April is when the bait returns in the spring as waters start to warm. It is also the start of the good tarpon fishing, a popular time and area for these fish. Many people will also return north after Easter break, so there are less people around.”
If you are looking for a place to get away next month, this area comes highly recommended. We encouraged some friends to check it out years ago and they now make it an annual pilgrimage. In fact, as luck would have it, they were visiting the same time as us and we met for lunch, at Doc Ford’s of course.