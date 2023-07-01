Wayne Doan of Hamburg has wanted to win the Southtowns Walleye Association’s annual contest for the 35-plus years that he has been a member.

It took the biggest walleye he has ever caught to finally take home the $7,000 check for first place with a 12.56-pound walleye.

He caught the lucky fish off Buffalo while fishing with his wife, Ann Marie.

The pair were trolling out of their 254 Larson Cabrio named “Trickster3” north of Seneca Shoal in 45 feet of water, fishing in the 39th annual contest held June 10-18.

“I was running the official derby lure, a Kilam stickbait, 35-feet down on my rigger,” Doan said. “We were fishing the first Saturday of the derby and decided we would fish until 4 p.m. I thought about changing the lure because I had caught a couple sheepshead on it and asked my wife what she thought. Her immediate reply was that if the lure is catching sheepshead, it will catch walleyes. At 3:15 p.m., the downrigger went off.”

Doan conceded that they were both fair-weather anglers and that it was a nice day on the water. As he battled the fish to the boat, they couldn’t quite get the fish to the net. Ann Marie put the boat in neutral, and that was all they needed to finally net the lunker.

When it hit the bottom of the boat, all they could say was, “Holy cow!”

Runner-up among the 630 anglers was the team of Bob O’Rourke of West Seneca, Daniel Kroll of South Buffalo and Scott Ebert of Tonawanda, fishing out of Ebert's 21-foot Lund named “Fluttering Fools.” The “team” weighed in a 12.17-pound fish, reeled in by O’Rourke – the biggest walleye that he has ever caught personally, and it came at a great time.

The catch won a check for $4,500. In addition, because Doan failed to get into any of the Calcutta pools, the “team” also earned a check for the largest fish in New York waters.

Due to some confusion among themselves, they did not enter the U.S. Waters Calcutta, thinking it was only Ohio and Pennsylvania, and missed out on a third check.

“We were fishing the international line out of Buffalo on June 15, focusing on a large hump that rises from 44 feet to 30 feet and then back down again,” O’Rourke said. “We were using five colors of lead core line with a Renosky stickbait that was a bit of a hybrid goby-perch color.”

The color combination of the lure attracted O’Rourke five or six years ago when he was lure shopping in Bill’s Hooks tackle shop in Dunkirk.

“I liked how it looked and it was the only one they had, so I bought it," he said. "It paid off big time this year.”

Sometimes, a lure attracts more than just a fisherman.

As O’Rourke fought the fish, he knew it was a big one. He could feel the head thump of a large walleye. The fish did not disappoint. “It’s really good to see the bigger fish coming out of the Buffalo area,” he said.

In a twist of fate, it was Kroll who caught the winning Southtowns walleye in 2001 with O’Rourke. It was also caught on a Thursday. The weight? The fish tipped the scales at 12.17 pounds.

When you are fishing in a derby, is the true winner the largest fish overall? Many would argue yes. However, others say the person who earns the most prize money should be considered as the overall winner.

The dynamic duo of Chad Beyer of Tonawanda and Randy Tyrrell of North Tonawanda teamed up to earn about $25,000 in cash and prizes in this year’s Southtowns derby. Beyer placed third overall with a 11.96-pound walleye, and Tyrrell placed seventh overall with an 11.03-pound walleye.

Fishing out of Beyer’s Alumacraft T-Pro 195, they have developed a successful program through the years. Last year, they placed fifth and ninth, respectively, in the derby. They nearly doubled their prize money this year.

They use two strategies when fishing this derby. One is using shallow diving stickbaits off three to five colors of lead core line. They vary the color patterns because the fish seem to prefer bright colors one day, natural colors the next.

“We have a system that works,” Beyer said. “We identify the primary zone where the fish are and get our lures there. This year’s big fish came on a natural perch colored Rapala.”

The other strategy is to weigh any legal fish they catch during the contest. This year, Beyer and Tyrrell weighed in 14 fish during the nine-day contest. Five fish earned nine money prizes.

“It pays to weigh in,” Beyer said.

In addition to the two top 10 walleye, Tyrrell won the West Herr NY Walleye Winner with a 7.95-pound fish. He was also the first person ever to win two Calcutta prizes on the same day with two different fish. It was an impressive piece of fishing.

What will next year’s derby hold for them? It is interesting to note that roughly 50% of the derby participants were in all of the Calcutta options available to them.

In the Youth Division, the big competition was between two sisters, 8-year-old Heartlee Maskulinski of Elma and 11-year-old Reyella. They were fishing with their father, Jeff, and friends Craig Sleeman of Victor and Dave Lortscher of Honeoye Falls out of Sleeman’s 21-foot Ranger Fisherman, “Midnight Express.”

First-place catch was a 7.83-pound walleye reeled in by Heartlee, her biggest walleye ever. She was fishing out of Buffalo in 40-plus feet of water with a purple Bay Rat stickbait around 4 p.m. June 16. The next day, the sister rivalry kicked in and Reyella managed to weigh in a 7.13-pound walleye, good enough for second, but not big enough to beat her sister.

“Thanks to the Southtowns club for providing this great opportunity for the kids,” said Jeff Maskulinski. “It’s important to get the kids out fishing, an activity that they can enjoy the rest of their lives.”

Third place was Olivia Pinelli, 13, of Evans, with a 6.06-pound walleye. She was fishing with her uncle Mike Pinelli of Lake View, her brother Colton, 10, and Dan Ford of Hamburg, fishing out of Pinelli’s 28-foot Pursuit, aptly named “Family.”

They were fishing on opening day of the derby between Sturgeon Point and Evans Bar in 45 feet of water using four colors of lead core line and their tried-and-true Rainbow Trout Renosky stickbait. It was Olivia’s largest walleye to date, and it came during her first derby.

For a complete list of the derby winners, check out www.southtownswalleye.com.