Bill Hilts Jr.: Southtowns Walleye Derby produces winning tales

The 37th annual Southtowns Walleye Derby on Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River was held June 12-20, but the Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York did not reveal its winners until last weekend.
That means it’s time to tell the numerous tales of the ones that did not get away, some regrets for not getting in all the derby options (like the Calcuttas) and some personal memories that will live on for years to come.
Remember, this is a fishing derby, not a tournament. Derbies are all about catching that one big fish, being in the right place at the right time. There is some luck involved, but something must be said for putting yourself in position for the success. For a tournament, more angling skill is involved. You are trying to catch multiple fish, and the bigger the better. Consistency is the key.
The Buffalo Air Show closed the launch ramp at Safe Harbor for the final weekend of the nine-day contest, but the 825 registered participants was still an impressive number. Some people did not enter because they think they do not have a chance at cashing in. This column should change those attitudes, and it is the very reason everyone who fishes the lake should participate.
On the first day of the derby, June 12, Dennis Buczkowski of Orchard Park and his fishing partner, Jerry Henning of Orchard Park, had a plan. “We wanted to fish out of Dunkirk off the Purina Factory,” Buczkowski said. “We discussed it a few days before and knew that some bigger fish were being caught in shallower water.”
Trolling in a 21½-foot Aquasport in 50 feet of water with six colors of lead core line rigged with a perch-colored Renosky stickbait, they finally hooked into a big fish. When they netted it and pulled it into the boat, they could not believe their eyes. “It was the biggest walleye by far that I have ever caught,” an excited Buczkowski said as he recounted his story.
When they placed it on the official derby scales, the lunker walleye weighed 12.28 pounds. The fish held up the entire derby and, in the end, was worth a check for $7,000 for big fish of the contest. They also won $500 from Garmin, as well as some sponsor products. However, the fishing duo had not entered the various Calcutta options, basically side bets on who was going to catch the biggest fish overall. They lost out on an additional $17,000 in cash. So where did that go?
Second place in the derby was Jack Gaul of West Seneca with an 11.67-pound walleye, another personal best that came at a perfect time. On the final day of the derby, June 20, Gaul was fishing with cousin Tim Gaul of Eden out of Sturgeon Point Marina and headed east out of their 19½-foot Starcraft at 6 a.m. Fishing was slow and they reached into the bottom of their tackle box to pull out an obscure 4-inch purple stickbait with a pink belly and a chrome stripe down the side.
“We were fishing in 40-45 feet of water with five colors of lead core line with that lure attached when the fish hit at 9 a.m. on Father’s Day,” said Gaul. They won $6,418 because they were in the four-day Calcutta, but not in the nine-day Calcutta. They lost out on more than $10,000.
The third-place fish was an 11.44-pound walleye reeled in by Michael DiBlasio of Cheektowaga. He was fishing with Everett Caci of Amherst out of Northeast, Pa. Every year they are part of a group of Southtowns Walleye members that fish out of Northeast during the derby.
“We were trolling in 44 feet of water with a Renosky stickbait that was custom-painted purple and pink by Roy at Nick’s Sporting Goods,” DiBlasio said. “It was behind four colors of Micro 832 lead core line, getting the lure down 7-8-foot per color. I thought we had a huge sheepshead or a giant channel catfish. When it turned out to be a walleye, I knew it was a good fish.”
It turned out to be another personal best and, in the end, they collected $9,548. Included in the total was a first place for the first day of the derby for the four-day Calcutta and a first place in the nine-day Calcutta for all Lake Erie waters.
Fourth place was Linda Paul of Lake View with a personal-best 11.03-pound walleye, caught while fishing with her boyfriend, Tim Kozub of Irving. Fishing out of his 19½-foot Starcraft between Dunkirk and Barcelona on the opening derby day, they were trolling a brown trout-patterned Bay Rat behind two colors of lead core.
“I didn’t think it was a walleye,” said Paul, who was fishing in her second derby. “It was pulling line out and we were fishing in 24-26 feet of water. Tim has been a great teacher.”
She won $12,880 for her fish because she was in everything, and she caught it in New York waters. Her fourth-place fish earned $1,500 in the main derby, $1,150 for second place in the four-day Calcutta and $10,230 for first place in the nine-day Calcutta for New York waters.
“We team up with two other guys on another boat – Jeff Schenck of North Collins and Paul Brasko of Hamburg – and we decided to split it four ways before the derby even started,” said Paul.
Check out the derby leaderboard at southtownswalleye.com for the final standings.
In the meantime, it is worth noting the ninth-place fish was a 10.08-pound ‘eye hauled in by Paul Gates of Williamsville. Due to the luck of the draw, when he caught his fish (June 19) and that he was in all the Calcutta options, his final winnings were more than $14,000. The fish was not a personal best, but it was still memorable.
“I was fishing with Dave Rajski of Hamburg out of his 23-foot Grady White named the Polish Falcon,” Gates said. “We started out fishing straight out of Cattaraugus Creek when the wind kicked up and knocked us into 17 feet of water. We were running a chartreuse and silver Renosky behind one color of lead core line when the fish hit.”
He said there are no plans for the money other than buying a few things for the boat.
In the Youth Division, 10-year-old Gabe Gulino of Cambria was fishing with his father, Vince, and 8-year-old brother, Leo, on Father’s Day. Fishing out in front of the Purina plant in 62 feet of water on their 21-foot Starcraft, they were running a Storm Thunderstick that was custom-painted by Warrior Lures in a “gin and tonic” pattern behind 100 feet of weighted steel line. At 8 a.m. the fish hit, and young Gabe had a new personal-best walleye at 9.83 pounds. He won the Dave Goodberry Memorial prize of $250 and a rod and reel.
“Gabe was super excited to win,” a proud Gulino said. “I set up the rods and the kids do all of the reeling. That is what it is all about, growing the sport.”