Bill Hilts Jr.: Southtowns Walleye Derby produces winning tales

Trolling in a 21½-foot Aquasport in 50 feet of water with six colors of lead core line rigged with a perch-colored Renosky stickbait, they finally hooked into a big fish. When they netted it and pulled it into the boat, they could not believe their eyes. “It was the biggest walleye by far that I have ever caught,” an excited Buczkowski said as he recounted his story.

When they placed it on the official derby scales, the lunker walleye weighed 12.28 pounds. The fish held up the entire derby and, in the end, was worth a check for $7,000 for big fish of the contest. They also won $500 from Garmin, as well as some sponsor products. However, the fishing duo had not entered the various Calcutta options, basically side bets on who was going to catch the biggest fish overall. They lost out on an additional $17,000 in cash. So where did that go?

Second place in the derby was Jack Gaul of West Seneca with an 11.67-pound walleye, another personal best that came at a perfect time. On the final day of the derby, June 20, Gaul was fishing with cousin Tim Gaul of Eden out of Sturgeon Point Marina and headed east out of their 19½-foot Starcraft at 6 a.m. Fishing was slow and they reached into the bottom of their tackle box to pull out an obscure 4-inch purple stickbait with a pink belly and a chrome stripe down the side.