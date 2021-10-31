Bill Hilts Jr.: Scott McQueen's buck another WNY monster

“As they reached about a hundred yards, I decided to give a few loud grunts from my tube. Immediately, he stopped, turning back toward me, and growled back. He couldn’t see the two does that had been feeding this time because there was a hill, and they were on opposite sides. Then I grunted aggressively, and he continued to respond with grunts and growls. He seemed to startle the doe; however, she saw the other two does and continued in my direction.

"I got ready to shoot a 40-yard shot from my tree stand, which I’m comfortable with because I practice at that distance and farther. I executed the 40-yard compound bow shot and watched him run about 100 yards and drop.”

It was 10 minutes after sunset, legal this year with regulations changes.

McQueen is no stranger to big deer. He has taken four 130-inch class bucks with his bow, and five more 130- to 150-inch class bucks with his muzzleloader over the years, but nothing of this class. This was a personal best by far.