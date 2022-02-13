Bill Hilts Jr.: Remembering the legend of Fred Bear through the eyes of local bow dealer

“Oh, Fred Bear, walk with me down the trails again
Take me back, back where I belong
Oh, Fred Bear, I'm glad to have you at my side, my friend
And I'll join you in the big hunt before too long
Before too long”
– “Fred Bear” by Ted Nugent
Fred Bear was a legend in the world of bow hunting. Even though he passed away in 1988, he continues to make his mark as a manufacturer (Bear Archery), author and television show host as he became the poster guy for all things archery hunting.
Born in Waynesboro, Pa., on March 5, 1902, he didn’t start bowhunting until he was 29. From that point forward, he made a monumental ascent. His vehicle was the bow and arrow. Bear was a game-changer in every sense of the word.
I had an opportunity to meet him when the National Wild Turkey Federation held its annual convention in Niagara Falls in 1980 when the Buffalo Convention Center was not completed in time. The late John Long Sr. of Lewiston and my father, Bill Sr., shared a TV show called “Outdoor World” and they asked me to interview Fred Bear and Ben Rodgers Lee (one of the icons in the turkey hunting world). I didn’t realize the importance of those unique encounters and I should have captured them on my own film. There were no cellphones back then.
One local outdoorsman who did capture a Fred Bear encounter is Joe Famiglietti of Lancaster. The former Pro Archery Service owner was associated with Bear Archery as a service center and a retail equipment outlet. He remembered his special time with Bear a few months before he passed on to those happy hunting grounds in the sky.
“During the summer of 1987, I was invited by Bear Archery to hunt at their deer camp near Rose City, Mich.,” reflected Famiglietti. “Their camp and leased hunting area was called Grousehaven and this was where Bear Archery field tested their equipment while hunting whitetail deer. Naturally, I accepted the invitation and drove to Michigan during October for a week of bowhunting. During the five-hour drive, I could hardly believe I would be hunting and hanging out with Fred Bear, my childhood hero. He had taken numerous big-game animals with his bow throughout the world, including bear, moose, lion, elephant, tiger and much more. He held world records for several of the species he harvested.”
“After entering the Grousehaven grounds, I located the main lodge,” continued Famiglietti. “I could hear voices in the building, and I knocked on the door. I was shocked by who opened the door and greeted me. It was Fred Bear. He was wearing a flannel shirt and was eating a piece of venison that he held in his fingers. After introducing myself and shaking hands, he invited me in. I could not believe this was the person I had seen on television years back who shot a grizzly bear while on a hunt with the actor Fess Parker, star of 'Davy Crockett' and 'Daniel Boone.' ”
The other people in the lodge included NASA astronaut Joe Engle, Ben Rodgers Lee (world-class turkey caller), various Bear Archery staff members along with several archery dealers and distributors. Ted Nugent had been in camp and had left just prior to the group’s arrival.
“I was amazed that I had been invited to hunt with such an elite and interesting group of people,” Famiglietti said. “Fred almost immediately started talking and explaining to us what to expect during the hunt. At various times during the week, he told us stories about some of his hunting adventures, even some tales about the ‘one that got away.’ I found him to be very funny and always spoke respectfully about the people he had hunted with.
“At times, he would speak with each of the guests about our hunting experiences with genuine interest on what the person had to say. Fred impressed me as being just a ‘regular guy,’ who just happened to be famous, but he didn’t seem to know he was all that special. Ted Nugent later described Fred as being very kind, cordial, funny and always interesting.”
Famiglietti took a 9-point buck with a single arrow during the hunt. The animal was transported to the lodge with help from Bear Archery staff.
“Fred came out to see the buck and was very happy,” he said. “He was kind enough to pose with me for pictures of us with the trophy. As it turned out this was the only buck taken that week by one of their invited guests.
“After dinner that evening, Fred asked me to sit down with him in private. At first, I thought I had done something wrong, but he asked me to tell him the story about how I got my deer. I thought to myself, imagine me telling Fred Bear a hunting story when I would have rather listened to more of his personal stories. He struck me as being very interested in what I had to say and asked a lot of questions.
“I enjoyed the time I spent with Fred and will always remember him as a kind person who was interested in the people around him offering everyone his best advice and encouragement.
“During the hunt someone in the group complimented him on his achievements as an outdoor pioneer. Fred was quick to mention there were other people out there who also contributed to the growth of the sport of archery, such as Howard Hill and Ben Pearson. Fred made it clear to us that he would not take all the credit. But, in later years, the archery industry acknowledged Fred’s achievements as well as his love for the sport by referring to him as the ‘Father of Modern Bowhunting.’
“Fred died in 1988, the following year after my hunt with him. It was my honor to have spent time with him and witness firsthand his willingness to teach other hunters how to do it the Fred Bear Way.”
The legend of Fred Bear will be around for many more years to come, long after we are gone. Famiglietti also pointed out Bear is credited for numerous inventions he made through the years, including the modern shooting glove, fiberglass bow backings, the bow quiver, and the legendary Bear Razorhead. He also developed the Converta Arrow System, which allowed both field points and broadheads to be screwed into the same arrow.