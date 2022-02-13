Bill Hilts Jr.: Remembering the legend of Fred Bear through the eyes of local bow dealer

“After dinner that evening, Fred asked me to sit down with him in private. At first, I thought I had done something wrong, but he asked me to tell him the story about how I got my deer. I thought to myself, imagine me telling Fred Bear a hunting story when I would have rather listened to more of his personal stories. He struck me as being very interested in what I had to say and asked a lot of questions.

“I enjoyed the time I spent with Fred and will always remember him as a kind person who was interested in the people around him offering everyone his best advice and encouragement.

“During the hunt someone in the group complimented him on his achievements as an outdoor pioneer. Fred was quick to mention there were other people out there who also contributed to the growth of the sport of archery, such as Howard Hill and Ben Pearson. Fred made it clear to us that he would not take all the credit. But, in later years, the archery industry acknowledged Fred’s achievements as well as his love for the sport by referring to him as the ‘Father of Modern Bowhunting.’

“Fred died in 1988, the following year after my hunt with him. It was my honor to have spent time with him and witness firsthand his willingness to teach other hunters how to do it the Fred Bear Way.”