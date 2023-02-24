Western New York has a long, rich tradition in angling. There isn’t a better way to showcase that historical perspective on fish and fishing than through the gear that was utilized. Sometimes innovations on the sportfishing scene worked well. Other times, the lures caught only fishermen and the innovations disappeared from tackle boxes on a regular basis. Some fishermen saved those items that were unique, and they could be worth some decent money today.

Enter the world of the antique fishing tackle collector. For those with a keen eye and basic knowledge of our angling history, there was (and still is) some money to be made in lures and other kinds of fishing tackle.

Mark Schmitkons of Newfane is one of those unique kinds of individuals who is obsessed with our area’s fishing past.

“When my grandfather passed away, I inherited his tackle box,” he said. “It became a treasure chest to me. There were all kinds of lures that I was never allowed to fish. Lures made by Creek Chub, Heddon, Chapman and Pflueger to name but a few. This was the start of my obsession with collecting old fishing tackle.”

Schmitkons grew up in Cheektowaga and his angling education included regular trips to Lake Erie, many of the Finger Lakes, Wiscoy Creek and Case Lake. When he was old enough, he would ride his bike to Ellicott Creek, Aero Lake, and any pond he could find.

“I would purchase any lure I could afford back in the day,” he said. “I would take my allowance to a local hardware store almost weekly.

“When I started collecting, there were no books on the subject and no internet to do research. I collected what I liked, such as cool-looking reels, lures with four or five treble hooks, fish spears and old fishing license buttons.”

In the late 1990s, Schmitkons discovered the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club and he found others had the same interest as he did. He learned how to value a lure, a reel, a pole/rod and how to grade them as far as condition. He learned how to research the now-defunct lure manufacturers. He would find out when the company started, when they were sold or when they closed shop. He learned how to age a lure by the type of hook hangers and hardware that it had installed.

Around 1990, the Antique Fishing Tackle Show started in Lockport and it is the longest-running tackle show in the state. The 33rd Annual Show will be held this year from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 4 at the Elks Lodge No. 41, located at 6791 North Canal Road, Lockport. It’s a great opportunity to gather knowledge, buy, sell, or trade. It’s also the perfect venue to view these vintage tackle displays and talk fishing with people such as Schmitkons.

“Based on my observations, the two biggest lure companies were Creek Chub and Heddon,” said Schmitkons. “I decided to specialize in these more recently. Another big one for me was Paw Paw and at one time I owned one of the largest collections of Paw Paw baits in the country. I wrote an article for the Paw Paw Bait Company Book by Tougas and Stockman, something I am very proud of.”

Schmitkons also loves collecting the fishing tackle made here in Western New York. Some of the items that come to mind include Spiral Wind Reels that appeared around 1940 and pre-1915 William J.T. Lowes Spinnerbaits.

“The Spiral Wind Reel is a wonderful item, and it is collectible,” said Schmitkons, who is now retired and able to spend more time seeking out these kinds of Empire State treasures. “The reel, invented right here, was way ahead of its time."

He said it was invented by Hyla Maynes of North Tonawanda and was granted a patent in 1934.

“Maynes was an inventor who held multiple patents, some of which are still used today," he said. "The reel had a few features that set it apart. The handles or crank knobs were flat-shaped. This was supposed to help slow the spool down after casting and help to eliminate backlash. It also had an unusual level wind mechanism. Instead of a line guide, the reel had a twister bar, which the line would lie on, and it would help to evenly wind the line back onto the spool. There was also a thumb rest. He seemed to think of everything.”

The reels were manufactured and marketed by S. B. Whistler and Sons, who at the time were located on Military Road in Buffalo. The company worked closely with Maynes in the design and development of the reels. However, with the beginning of World War II, many manufacturing companies were required to shift their fabrications to the war effort. There was also a shortage of metal. The reel became another casualty of war.

“These reels were only made for a few years so they can be very collectible,” Schmitkons said. “First and foremost is the condition of the reel for collectors. However, what true collectors really look for is whether it is in its original box. Does it have the oiler and wrench? Does it have the paperwork? Does it still have the leather bag that came with the reel? It can ramp up its value if you have everything.”

If you have some old fishing tackle that is laying around the house from dad or grandpa and you want to find out if they have any value, feel free to bring the gear to the Antique Fishing Tackle Show. If you can’t make the show, and you are looking for some advice, feel free to give Schmitkons a call at 860-2064.

If you are a closet collector and would like to try to set up a table for display or sale, tables are $20 each if paid by Feb. 28. Call Dan Bedford at 713-9410. Admission to the show is just $5. If you bring your spouse or a child under 16 years of age, they are free. Thanks to a special outreach to Central and Western New York collectors, as well as Western Pennsylvania tackle buffs, the show has expanded for 2023. Come and see the history of fishing like you have never seen before.

You will learn something new … and you just might get hooked.