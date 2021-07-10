Bill Hilts Jr.: Relaxing of fish consumption standards is good news for anglers, state

For information on the advisories in place for the Western Region of the state, click through to https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/outdoors/fish/health_advisories/regional/western.htm.

The advisory in place for Lake Ontario, the Niagara River and St. Lawrence River for women under 50 and children under 15 now falls in line with Lake Erie for walleye and other species. For males over 15 and women over 50, the advice is four meals a month for most species in the Great Lakes.

On a personal note, I will personally consume Great Lakes sportfish whether it is from Erie or Ontario. In my mind, nothing that can beat a fresh Coho or Chinook salmon from Ontario or walleye and perch from Erie. I do take the precautions of filleting out the fatty portions as well as the lateral line, primarily for the taste. Even if something might (and I stress might) be in the fish I consume, the benefits of eating fish over something like red meat are good.

Many years ago, I was part of a team that assisted the University at Buffalo in new fish contamination testing procedures as a graduate student. We motored out into Lake Ontario to collect samples by fishing. Our first two fish were healthy-looking Coho salmon, and they were placed in the cooler.