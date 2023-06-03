When the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced its 2022 deer harvest estimates last month, I was a bit surprised to see the numbers increased 10% from the 2021 season.

With the snowstorms that slammed Western New York in November and December, and a concern for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in the Hudson Valley and the eastern shores off Lake Ontario, I was figuring a significant decrease overall. I was wrong.

Thanks to several new deer hunting opportunities created in 2021, more people took advantage of these special hunts. That 10% increase translated into 231,961 whitetail deer, with more than 116,000 bucks and more than 115,000 antlerless deer. The buck numbers were up 5% from the previous year and antlerless numbers were up 15% from 2021.

For the new hunting opportunities, more than 2,000 deer were taken during a mid-September antlerless-only hunt (up 9%). Nearly 2,300 deer were taken during the youth hunt held during Columbus Day weekend, up 38%. During the Holiday Hunt between Christmas and New Year’s, almost 4,000 deer were taken by bows and muzzleloaders, an 11% increase.

In the buck portion of the statistics, 64% of the adults were 2.5 years old or older throughout the state. A decade ago, it was 45%, showing that the DEC campaign of “Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow” appears to be working. If you find an area that offers deer good soil nutrients and good genetics through the years, you might have the formula for growing big deer. They just need some time.

One hunter who can appreciate what can happen to a buck when you put a few years on is Peter Fitch of Pendleton. He had his eye on an impressive-looking Niagara County buck that was a 9-pointer in 2020 who magically appeared in November that year.

“I called him ‘Brows’ when he showed up on my trail camera,” said Fitch. “He was a beautiful, 140-ish inch 9-point buck with super-tall brow tines, which made him very distinguishable. By far, it was the biggest buck on camera.” He saw the deer a few times that season, but only at night through his lens.

In 2021, Fitch had high expectations. Some nice bucks were around, but early on he still hadn’t seen Brows. He finally saw him in mid-October, and he was now a main-frame 10 point. Fitch figured it was all of 150 to 160 inches in antlers. He decided to leave that deer alone.

On Nov. 16 of that year, he decided to sit over a scrape in the morning, one that had been frequented by many bucks. Nothing. The next day, the camera revealed that Brows had torn the scrape to shreds.

“He posed at nearly every angle, great photos of him with my tree stand visible in the background less than 15 yards behind.” It would be the last photo of him for 2021.

Coming into the 2022 season, Fitch wasn’t sure if the big-browed buck had been shot or just found sanctuary elsewhere. “I had high hopes of what he would turn into in 2022. Once again, I had no summer pictures, but on Oct. 22, I saw my first shots of the big buck at the scrape. He was enormous. His G2s were gigantic, his brows even taller, added mass everywhere, added multiple stickers at his bases and one on each G2.”

The October pictures were the only photographs of Brows for a while. “I elected to once again not hunt this farm and leave the pressure off,” said Fitch. “This farm was loaded with doe, and hopefully he would move in and feel comfortable.”

On Nov. 15, Brows came walking right passed Fitch’s camera just an hour after daylight.

“Opening day of gun (Nov. 19), I watched a buck from another nearby property drop to a deserving neighboring hunter while in my scope," he said. "With that deer out of the picture, I decided to focus on Brows. I saw a few does, but he never did show … until an hour after light. He walked by the camera. Then again two days later. However, all the pictures were on the scrape and not at the food plot.”

Brows showed up at the food plot camera on Nov. 22, the first time of the season. He would continue to show himself every day, but long after daylight. Fitch finally captured a few photos of the buck at 5:39 a.m. heading into a nearby thicket to bed for the day on Nov. 27. He was finally bedding on the property.

The next day was Ohio’s opening day for firearms season, and Fitch had planned to hunt his lease in the Buckeye State. Wind is always an important consideration when hunting deer and the wind would be out of the northeast at home – bad for the stand he hunts. Fitch decided to hunt Ohio but cautioned his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Felber of East Amherst, to keep an eye out for the wind direction in the afternoon. If it were to switch to the west, she would need to get out there.

The wind continued to blow northeast. The day Fitch arrived in Ohio, Brows made an appearance just minutes after legal daylight. “I made the decision that if the big buck goes into my thicket the following morning I was headed home immediately," he said. "However, while in Ohio, I didn’t receive any pictures of the big buck and stayed for the evening hunt.”

He received the first daylight picture of Brows at 4:58 p.m. Fitch made the decision to come home early the next morning. After a six-hour drive, he was back home ready to hunt.

“I pulled out my Savage 220 and left for the afternoon hunt,” said Fitch. “The wind was out of the southeast, so I set my Ozonics on the steps of the blind and hoped for the best.”

At 3 p.m., there were does in the food plot. At 3:30 p.m., eight more does arrived. Before Fitch can react, he saw antlers coming through the brush. Brows was standing 120 yards out.

“I settled my crosshairs on his shoulder and squeezed the trigger,” Fitch said. “My gun clicks. Misfire. Panic. I half rack my bolt and slam it shut. I squeeze the trigger and the gun fires, completely missing the big buck. He runs east and out of sight, and the remaining deer all run west but stay within the food plot.

“I rack another shell and hope for the best. To my complete surprise, I see white antlers coming back into the plot, looking for a doe. I settled my crosshairs on him again and fired. This time the giant buck drops.

“As I approach the massive 11-point buck, he’s far more magnificent than I ever imagined. He has incredible tine length, sweeping beams and excellent mass, field dressing at 210 pounds.”

After waiting for the mandatory 60 days drying period, Brows gross scored 181-5 inches and netted 173-4. His brows were both 8 inches long, G2s are 13-plus inches, over 27-inch beams and almost 6-inch bases. He was aged at 5.5 years old.

“I am blessed,” Fitch said.