Bill Hilts Jr.: Reel Hard Fishing wins Sunset Bay Shootout

The Reel Hard Fishing Team, led by Capt. Ron Morcio of Cheektowaga, earned a difficult victory last weekend in the annual Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout.

The winning team included Garry Olsen from Forestville, Ryan Smith from Forestville, and Dennis Plaehn from Iowa as the group topped 140 teams to claim $31,000 in cash and prizes that included championship rings, hats, and a beautiful take-home trophy.

It certainly was a close call.

Fishing out of Morcio’s 25-foot Wellcraft, the team worked the bottom east of Sturgeon Point. The six-fish walleye bag weighed 38.65 pounds, with a big fish of 9.91 pounds that was second overall for the day.

“The Sunset Bay tournament was a well-run tournament,” Morcio said. “There is nothing better than having a beach atmosphere right along the shoreline of Lake Erie. … Everything went very smooth. It was an absolutely great team effort from top to bottom. The whole team is over the top happy.”

Morcio offered his thanks to Don Ruppert and his committee of friends and volunteers for “putting on a great show.” He also thanked Kelly and George Borrellio, the owners of Sunset Bay Beach Club and Cabana Sam's.

Before Reel Hard got to the weigh-in, the Underdog team, led by Nick Schmitt of Eden, was in the hot seat on the Shootout stage, sitting in first place with a six-fish catch of 38.11 pounds, with a big fish of 8.59 pounds out of a 20-foot Fisher Hawk. The team of Schmitt, wife Kelly, 13-year-old son Garrett and his dad, Gary, also of Eden, was hoping it would be enough weight to win the biggest single-day walleye shootout in the country. Instead, the Underdog came up just short.

“We started pre-fishing a week in advance,” Nick Schmitt said. “We found good fish east of Sturgeon Point in 54 to 58 feet of water. Our program was using all Pillard’s stickbaits fished behind 5, 6 and 7 colors of lead core line, 135-foot copper line, and one drop-weight rod with 12 ounces on a three-way rig set-up. Color didn’t seem to matter for the stickbaits.

“My son has been fishing on our team since he was 4 years old. My dad drives the boat; I’m the net man and the ‘director’ of the boat; and my wife, son and I run the back of the boat. It’s a family affair. We were so close to winning. We lost an 8-pound plus walleye at the back of the boat, about 16 inches away from the hoop of the net. That’s fishing, though.”

Along with its second-place finish, the team also won the first Sunset Bay Walleye In-Tournament Series. The formula used for that prize was your Big Fish Friday weight for one fish, added to your Saturday Main Event total, and then taking your big fish from the main event and adding that in again. The Underdog squad won with a score of 54.88 pounds took home a 16-foot Alumacraft boat and trailer from Lime Lake Marine.

Kyle Kokanovich of Amherst and his Ship of Fools team that included Charlie Klaus of West Seneca and Marvin Marnet of Cochranton, Pa., placed second in the In-Tournament Series with 51.81 pounds and third in the Main Event with six fish weighing 37.59 pounds and a big fish Saturday of 7.77 pounds. They were fishing out of Kokanovich’s Ranger 621 FS.

“Our team has really started to come together,” he said. “The key to our success was trusting our Lowrance Electronics and not leaving the school of fish we had when they decided to stop feeding. We worked them until we got the bites we needed. We ran a lead core and dipsy program north of Cattaraugus Creek in 80 feet of water near the Canadian line. Our top baits were deep Bandits and Rapala Husky Jerks that were custom painted by NFP Customs out of Mentor, Ohio. I really believe that made a huge difference for us.”

Fourth place was the Magic Juan team, led by Juan Delarosa, with a total score of 37.49 pounds and a big fish of 8.57 pounds. Fifth place was tournament organizer Capt. Don Ruppert and his Wave Tamer team, with 36.31 pounds and a big fish of 6.64 pounds.

Ruppert’s team also won the first-ever Big Wave Calcutta, named after Bill “Big Wave” Baumgartner, one of the tournament’s dedicated volunteers who passed away from Covid. It was a $1,000 buy-in, open to the first 20 teams that signed up.

“I am so excited for my team,” Ruppert said. “It’s an amazing amount of work to pull this together, let alone fish and compete.” His team consisted of Scott Wind, Art Wind and Jim “Silver” Kuwik.

In the Big Fish portion of the Main Event, Capt. Jim Skoczylas of Sheldon and his Ultimate Outdoors team of Brian Plecas, Dave and Brendan Sabuda, and Mike Rauh caught the biggest fish of the day – a 10.64-pound walleye. They were using a Long A Bomber called “Blind Ambition” behind 7 colors of lead core line off a planer board. They also used some of the new Eye Fish harnesses off a diver 100 feet back to help them crack the Top 20. They were fishing between Sturgeon Point and 18 Mile in 55-60 feet of water.

In the Big Fish Friday contest, Darrin Baron of Freedom and his Fishin’ Tradition team caught the big fish for the day, a 10.09-pound ‘eye that helped pump everyone up for the Saturday morning shotgun start.

“The fleet did an excellent job as the take-off was flawless Saturday,” said Ruppert. “Watching 140 boats departing provided a great experience for the teams and audience alike. Upon the teams returning to port, the fish coolers were organized and ready for the main event weigh-in.”

“This year’s tournament set several new records,” continued Ruppert, “with one being the most 30-pound boxes in our tournament’s history. This led us to believe a high 30-pound box, possibly a 40-pound cooler would be required to win. The anglers didn’t disappoint.”

Ruppert said some 25 states represented during the registration process, as well as several teams from Canada. Many came early to test the New York waters of Lake Erie, the only eligible waters for the contest.

Next year’s event is scheduled for July 15, which will be “even bigger and better,” Ruppert said.

New teams are being accepted. For those interested, text or call Ruppert at 435-4137.