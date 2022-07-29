Bill Hilts Jr.: Quest for Great Lakes salmon completed

“I completed my quest.”

That was all Wayne Piotrowski, of Woodlawn, Ill., needed to say to me on the phone.

“On July 19, I caught a Coho salmon on Lake Huron and completed my goal of catching salmon in all five of the Great Lakes,” Piotrowski continued.

He had been fishing with Steve Hubert of Alpena, Mich., operator of Chum Bucket Charters. However, it took a second opportunity to accomplish the feat.

Earlier this year, Piotrowski scheduled time with Hubert to take advantage of a decent Atlantic salmon run in the lake, but Mother Nature dished out a heavy dose of high winds. They rescheduled for July. After catching a walleye, steelhead, and lake trout, Piotrowski finally hit his own personal grand slam on his fourth fish of the day.

In the great outdoors, there are specific quests that some sportsmen and women hope to achieve. For example, the wild turkey grand slam involves the tagging of four specific birds – Eastern, Merriam’s, Osceola and Rio Grande. Throw in a Gould’s turkey for a royal slam and an Ocellated turkey for a world slam.

For Piotrowski, his quest was to catch a salmon in each of the Great Lakes. You could say it was a Great Lakes Salmon Slam. There was a bit of a local connection in fulfilling his personal angling dreams, too.

It all started with catching his first salmon on Lake Superior out of Duluth, Minn., when he was first married many years ago. It was so long ago, Piotrowski didn’t remember whom he was fishing with. He didn’t think anything of it. A few years ago, though, Piotrowski managed to catch another salmon on Lake Michigan out of Sheboygan, Wis., with “Dumper Dan” Sportfishing, and he started thinking that maybe he could catch a salmon in each of the Great Lakes.

Two lakes down and three to go.

It was fate, or a peculiar set of circumstances, that led to the third and fourth lakes in his salmon journey. In 2019, Piotrowski contracted with a charter captain in Canada on the north shore of Lake Ontario. When Covid-19 hit in early 2020 and he was unable to cross the border, he kept his original flight into Buffalo Niagara International and decided to fish on this side of the border. He ultimately found Capt. Matt Yablonsky, of Wet Net Charters, who happens to run out of Wilson in Niagara County.

He arrived to meet Yablonsky, and they ended up having a great day on the water catching numerous Chinook and Coho salmon. Before the day was over, as Yablonsky listened to details of Piotrowski’s salmon quest, the name of Capt. Pete Alex of Erie, Pa., was put into his list of phone contacts. Alex keeps a boat in Wilson, as well as one in Erie. He travels back and forth between the two lakes regularly from spring to fall.

When you think Great Lakes salmon, Lake Erie is at the bottom of your list. A Coho salmon hasn't been stocked in the lake since 2000 (by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission). New York stopped stocking Cohos in 1992 and Chinook in 1997. However, every year, salmon show up on the end of angler’s lines – Chinook, Coho, pink and even Atlantics – and no one seems to know where they are coming from. Salmon are caught in the tributaries, and they are caught in the open lake. How?

We know the Great Lakes are all connected. Salmon from Lake Ontario could migrate up through the Welland Canal. They could also migrate down from the upper Great Lakes (Superior, Michigan and Huron). A third option is through natural reproduction in the Lake Erie tributaries, and we know at least some of that is taking place. ​

“My Canadian friends mentioned to me that there are two streams on the North shore of Erie that have the right habitat and water conducive for natural production, including pink salmon,” Alex said. “One year, we landed 39 pink salmon in Lake Erie and lost another 15 behind the boat. Two fish were just a few ounces below the state record. That is another salmon phenomena, and it last occurred for me in 2016.”

Alex has been a fanatic for salmon and trout fishing for a long time.

“I started catching salmon in 1980 on my dad’s 21-foot boat,” he said. “That was the first year we had downriggers and everyone was figuring out how to catch these fish in Erie or even where to go. It all began for me back when Pennsylvania introduced Coho salmon into Lake Erie in the late ‘70's. My dad and I would enter the marina in 1979 and see those charter boats with big Coho salmon lying on the docks. My dad caught Coho fever for a couple years. He upgraded our 18-foot rec boat to a 21-foot Invader, bought Walker Downriggers and then we had to figure it out. I was 15 then and caught the fever as well.”

Most of the time Alex is fishing on Lake Erie, he will first target walleye. Then he will head offshore to target walleye and steelhead. Among New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio, several million steelhead will be stocked into this Great Lake. That was when he noticed that he would also catch an occasional salmon.

​“There always seemed to be a few salmon roaming in or around those offshore steelhead locations, even though the salmon are not stocked anymore,” Alex said. “We always would set some spoons that were more ‘salmon’ flavors and in the preferred temperatures, in an attempt to catch them if they were there. We have a good offshore steelhead fishery but it was always neat to take a salmon. It was non-typical, which made it special.”

Most recently, Alex caught a couple of Atlantic salmon while targeting steelhead and Pacific salmon, a rare feat, for sure.

“They were both adipose clipped,” Alex said. He found out Michigan stocked adipose-clipped Atlantics in Lake Huron so you can see there is some fish movement happening.

With as much salmon fishing as Alex does on Lake Ontario, he is ahead of the game when it comes to targeting salmon in Lake Erie.

“On Lake Erie, we incorporated most of our Lake Ontario tactics, which include running wire divers, weighted steel, downriggers with short leads and sliders. We also run color patterns more fitting for salmon, very similar to what we would do on Lake Ontario to target salmon versus steelhead.”

Of course, Alex accepted the Piotrowski challenge, and it was extra pressure to produce salmon on a pre-arranged trip on a specific day. They fished Aug. 25-26, 2021. The stage was set.

It didn’t take long. On the first morning of the first day, Piotrowski had his Lake Erie puzzle piece, a chunky Coho salmon.

“It felt like I won a tournament because there was so much anticipation, planning and hope put into getting one salmon for him,” Alex said. “I was very excited and relieved.”

“The offshore fishery is somewhat untapped for many anglers,” he said. “You never know what can bite your baits out there in those deep waters. It’s an exciting fishery, one you can also target and catch walleyes at the same time.”

Drop me a note at billhiltsjr@gmail.com if you have accomplished the Great Lakes salmon quest.