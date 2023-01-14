Bill Hilts Jr.: Pheasant Forever combining chapters for future efforts

One of my all-time favorite outdoor visuals begins with a sound.

The cackle of a ring-necked pheasant signals the takeoff of a beautifully colored bird blasting out of the grass after being pushed by a favorite bird dog. Growing up in Cambria in Niagara County in the late 1960s and early 1970s, I witnessed the heyday of upland game hunting in Western New York. I also witnessed the decline.

Pursuit of small game like pheasants and rabbits was the gateway to hunting for us during that time frame. We couldn’t hunt big game yet (not until age 16, but I went along for the experience), and pheasants were flourishing. I can remember walking behind our house after school and shooting a couple pheasants for dinner when I was old enough to hunt alone … and without a dog. There were that many birds around.

Pheasants created a magical time for us growing up during that era. In 1968, there were roughly 272,000 pheasant hunters in New York, harvesting more than 500,000 birds (according to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation). A decade ago, there were less than 50,000 pheasant hunters, taking home about 100,000 pheasants. Most of those birds were stocked.

Pheasants saw a rapid decline in overall numbers. A change in agricultural practices, an increase in predators (in the air and on the ground), loss of fallow grasslands for nesting, increased commercial and residential development, as well as the use of pesticides, all combined for a near-perfect storm for pheasants in the state. It hasn’t been the same since.

In direct response to the drop in pheasant population levels in New York and across the country, the group Pheasants Forever was formed to address many of those issues, from habitat to education; public access to conservation advocacy.

“Pheasants Forever was recognized as a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1982 based off the idea of a unique chapter model where all locally raised funds remain under decision-making control of the local volunteer committee to be used to slow the decline of suitable upland wildlife habitat, critical to pheasants,” said Kurt Bond, Mid-Atlantic Field Service Representative for PF (and Quail Forever).

“Organizationally, we have had chapters in the state since 1984, with our first New York chapter covering Western New York (formally Chapter 29). In 2007, the Wyoming County (Chapter 843) was formed by a group of local outdoors people, led by the efforts of Ken Fridman. With many years of volunteerism behind them, the Chapter 29 committee decided to cease chapter operations (around spring of 2021), leaving Wyoming County as the servicing chapter to local Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever members west of Wyoming, Genesee and Orleans County.”

“In 2005, in response to continued declines in quail populations and suitable quail habitat, Pheasants Forever formed a quail division, Quail Forever,” Bond said. “For the most part, in native quail ranges, we have Quail Forever chapters and in historical pheasant range, we have PF chapters. The choice of being a PF chapter, QF chapter or dual branded is up to the local committee, but the programs and events offered by chapters and how money is spent locally remain the same regardless of their designation with the organization.”

Chapter 843, based out of Wyoming and Genesee counties, has Tom Kelsey of Attica at the helm as chapter president. The group is involved with habitat work, youth education, and taking local veterans hunting.

“We have a late spring seed distribution to support member food plots,” says Kelsey. “We host the annual Bob Osborn Youth Day the last Saturday of September every year. This event has seven outdoor learning stations, and each participant is involved with a “live” bird hunt. This is our finest moment. There are lots of smiles. We also host a veterans hunt, allowing nine veterans to participate in a pheasant hunt.”

“Our primary fundraiser is our annual Banquet and Auction."

The event is March 4 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at the Alexander Firemen’s Recreation Hall, Route 98, Alexander. It is open to the public. The banquet helps fund the activities mentioned earlier for the group. Call Kelsey at 585-993-6120 for more information on the banquet and the organization.

Like with many sportsmen’s organizations throughout the state, some new blood is needed. According to Bond, the average age of a chapter volunteer under his direction in the region (24 chapters in all), is over the age of 65.

“We ask a lot of our volunteers and chapter committees are typically made up of a core of three to six key members,” says Bond. “That puts a lot of strain on them to plan and host multiple events throughout the year. Lack of new volunteer recruitment is something all nonprofit, volunteer-based organizations are facing right now and is the most common cause for a chapter termination.”

“One point of optimism is that we have increased our state’s PF/QF membership number every year predating Covid,” says Bond. “In fact, coming out of Covid, we have done very well to continue our upward trend (nationally, membership trend is going upwards as well). I believe our increase in New York can be attributed to chapters engaging their communities through fundraising, youth and veteran events as well as supporting other local clubs and activities – specifically high school shooting sports, one of the fastest-growing high school sports in the state.”

What does the future hold?

“I believe the future of small game hunting and upland game bird hunting is bright,” insists Bond. “Federal Farm Bill Programs to help private landowners establish wildlife habitat and implement wildlife-friendly conservation practices are strongly funded. New York continues to receive a high level of federal excise tax dollars through Pittman-Robertson, and chapter volunteers are more engaged in habitat mission delivery than ever before. If the community rallies around the decline of upland wildlife habitat, there’s no reason not to be optimistic to have fields full of grassland dependent wildlife.”

“Our primary recruitment tool for new members and chapter events is word of mouth,” Bond added. “Merging Niagara and Erie counties is the first step to recruit new members and generate more support for WNY uplands. For the most part these methods are targeting our existing membership base so the argument could be made we aren’t really engaging ‘new’ members or interest, but that’s why we rely on word of mouth and promotion of chapter events to bring in new audiences and members.”

Chapter 843 normally meets the second Tuesday of the month at the American Legion Hall in Attica starting at 7:30 p.m. However, if more members from Erie and Niagara counties show an interest, a new location could be discussed.

Volunteer burnout and new recruitment are the two biggest issues the chapter’s viability. It is time to entice the next generation (or two) to get involved. It’s important for the future of upland game hunting in the Empire State.