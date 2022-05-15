Bill Hilts Jr.: Outdoor media event promotes WNY fisheries again and again

James Hall, editor-in-chief for Bassmaster Magazine, was tossing a jerkbait in the Upper Niagara River last weekend as part of an outdoor media event organized through Destination Niagara USA. Under less-than-ideal conditions, Hall started to reel in smallmouth after smallmouth bass.

"Over the course of three days, I fished Lake Erie, the upper Niagara and the lower Niagara River,” Hall said. “No matter how many times I visit these fisheries, I remain spellbound by the beauty and bountiful marine life. In one morning of fishing with Capt. Frank Campbell, I landed more than 40 smallmouth bass, the biggest nearing six pounds. It was the best day of smallmouth fishing I had since the last time I fished the Niagara River more than six years ago. There is magic in that water, and anglers of any skill level can wield a wand."

Western New York is blessed with some of the finest freshwater fishing in the world. The combination of quality, quantity and species versatility is what makes this area so unique.

"I'm biased because I live in Western New York,” confessed In-Fisherman Magazine Associated Publisher Todd Ceisner of Depew, who was part of the media contingent who attended the event – an outdoor media favorite closing in on 25 years. “I know all about the fantastic fishing opportunities that exist across the Niagara region, from the upper and lower Niagara River to Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

"What's so cool about this event is seeing industry friends and new acquaintances get a taste of it and seeing their reaction up close or hearing their fish stories over dinner. It never gets old. I challenge anyone to find an area that offers the top-shelf freshwater fishing like we have here."

One media professional who was back was Louie Stout of Indiana. The award-winning writer recently was inducted into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame as a media pro in 2017.

“This was my third trip to the Niagara, and it proved once again that it's one of the nation's best fisheries, even when it's off,” Stout said. “It's a great place to test products while you enjoy the beautiful area.

“I was there to gather additional photos and research for a Bassmaster story about adding small spinner rigs to soft plastics with an emphasis on Ned style baits. I fished with Patrick Duncan of Rapid Fishing Solutions, a company that makes those kinds of rigs.

“Just as I did last year while fishing with him, the spinner rig produced a five-pound smallmouth and proved to me that this little trick works. We fished with and without them, and the spinner rig got us the most bites, something I validated and that I can share with Bassmaster readers who find themselves faced with a tough bite.”

Stout also got to sample some of the great fishing on Lake Erie with Capt. Terry Jones of First Class Bass and the lower river with Capt. Frank Campbell.

"A couple of first-class guides who know how to find and catch fish,” Stout said.

Mark Davis of South Carolina hosts one of the top television shows on The Outdoor Channel, “Big Water Adventure.” This is what he had to say:

"For more than two decades, many of the top outdoor media and outdoor manufacturers in the fishing industry have spent the first week in May in Lewiston. I travel all over the world fishing in saltwater, and the Niagara media event is always the first set of dates locked in on my calendar every year. The hospitality of the area and the fishing, both in diversity and species that Lake Erie, the Niagara River and Lake Ontario provides, falls into truly a world class category. I literally just left and I'm already looking forward to next year."

As Davis noted, more than outdoor media are involved. Industry professionals who are also corporate sponsors allow them to get their product into the hands of writers and other media mavens. Mark McQuown, regional sales manager for Garmin, was in attendance for the week.

“I have the opportunity to attend several media events a year,” McQuown said. “Niagara is by far the best I attend each year. The fishery is so diverse, giving the anglers the opportunity to catch multiple species. The event is always well organized and well attended by so many good writers and media folks. I always look forward to this event every spring.”

Part of the reason McQuown was here was because of some new products that are available through Garmin.

“The best of the best just got better with the LiveScope Plus System, the latest addition to Garmin’s revolutionary live-scanning sonar lineup with brilliantly clear live scanning sonar returns and 35 percent improved target separation over the existing system," he said. "Now with sharper resolution, reduced noise and Garmin’s clearest images, it’s easier than ever to see structure, bait and fish around the boat in real time, even while stationary.”

With three modes – Forward, Down and Perspective – the LiveScope Plus System includes the popular Perspective Mode Mount. Simply adjust the transducer to fit where you fish. Forward mode shows what’s in front of the boat and slightly below, Down mode gives you a view of what’s directly below, and Perspective mode is great for a top-down view. The view automatically changes on your compatible Garmin chartplotter screen.

LiveScope Plus also is equipped with additional sensors that allow it to constantly adjust the sonar beams to compensate for boat motion, so even in rough conditions, anglers will see a steady sonar image.

Other manufacturers in attendance included Power Pole, Rapid Fishing Solutions, Flambeau Outdoors, Strike King, Lew’s, Blue Wave, Seaguar, Mammoth Coolers, the Niagara Falls Convention Center, and Destination Niagara USA.

“The Niagara media event has been going on for over 20 years,” says Campbell, organizer for the fishing week. “It is such a win-win situation for everyone involved, from the guides to the manufacturers to the media attendees to Destination Niagara. I look at it as a circle, and, if everyone does their part, the circle keeps on going and benefits reaped are continuous.”

“By partnering with several manufacturers, it helps to defray costs,” Campbell added. “Through relationships with the manufacturers, we can secure products that are used for giveaways and prizes at different events throughout the year, such as the Fish Odyssey. We have also had several of the manufacturers take booth space at the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo each winter.”

Campbell insists that outdoors media are very important in helping to get the message out to the fishing world that the Niagara Region is one of the top freshwater destinations in the country.

“When it was all said and done, we will receive millions of views through the outdoor media attendees,” Campbell said. “It's lending a lot of credibility to our claim as the best freshwater fishing anywhere. Weather last week slowed things up a bit for us, but then again, our ‘off’ fishing is what other areas dream of.”

