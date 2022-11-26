Bill Hilts Jr.: Opening weekend of big-game season offers memories, challenges

It was a Southern Zone regular big-game season opener to remember for many. For others, not so much.

Lake effect snow pummeled the Buffalo area into the Southtowns, dropping more than 80 inches of snow in some locales. However, our annual opening weekend hunt in Steuben County started with little to no snow on the ground, with cold temperatures diminished with a variable wind.

The Mike and Mark Fox camp in Hartsville served as our base of operations. Unfortunately, Mark didn’t make opening weekend. Neither did Mike’s son, Jesse. Rounding out the camp this year were brothers Bob Saunderson of Fulton and Mike Saunderson of Niagara Falls, and Mike George of Niagara Falls. It was sad to see that I was, again, the youngest in camp at 66 years of age. The aging of the big-game hunting community truly is a concern.

Over the course of the day, everyone saw deer. Most opted to refrain from pulling the trigger or simply couldn’t get into the right position for an effective shot. Bob Saunderson was the only one to connect with a deer, thinking he was putting meat in the freezer with a good shot on a doe. However, upon closer inspection, the deer turned out to be a 1 1/2-year-old buck with antlers broken off on one side and small broken nubs on the other.

At the end of the day, when Mike Saunderson meandered over to his brother’s post, he saw the area where Bob had field-dressed the deer. Movement caught his eye in the diminishing light. Coming straight for the entrails with its nose in the air was a big black bear. It was less than 10 yards away when Saunderson shouted at the oncoming bruin.

“Hey, get out of here!”

The bear stood on his hind legs with wide eyes, and then scampered into the night. He probably came back when the veil of night offered better protection. Bear sightings were up in our area.

The hills of Steuben County have a haunting history for family and friends. Just a few hills away from this Hartsville site was the Rock Creek State Forest that I grew up hunting with my father Bill and grandfather Irving. My first hunt was with a Daisy BB gun, plinking red berries at lunch time at camp, when I was just 8 years old. Our “camp” was a Serro Scotty Sportsman travel trailer, and we had a pull-off area to park on the seasonal road. It was déjà vu all over again being the youngest in camp this year.

Hunting camp was a big part of the big-game hunting experience, whether we set up in a trailer, enjoyed a cabin in the woods, or made our home away from home in a local hotel or motel. The camaraderie created an atmosphere that still lives to this day. Many still believe, though, that the change that moved the Southern Zone regular big-game opener from Monday to Saturday in 2005-06 negatively impacted the “camp” experience.

“If I had one rule that I could change, it would be to move the opening day of the regular big-game season back to Monday,” Mike Fox of Lewiston said. “Hunters would arrive Friday night or Saturday and get things organized and ready. There was no rush, and some of the guys would sight their guns in. When I was younger, it would always mean a few days off school. The local communities in the Southern Tier, especially the small businesses, truly lost out when the change was made.”

Sitting in camp is always a time for relaxing, fine food and telling hunting stories. Mike Saunderson recounted the success of his mentor, Jerry Howaart of Lewiston, when he asked him what the secret to his success was as a deer hunter. Without skipping a beat, Howaart, in his strong Dutch accent, remarked: “The deer go where the people don’t go and the people don’t go in the thicket.” Every year, Howaart would fill his deer tags, even though he wasn’t a great shot.

That hunting mantra was going through my head time and again on opening day. There was a thick area halfway to the top of the hill behind the camp, and I knew it held deer. Figuring out a plan of attack involved the best approach into the thicket. As I worked my way into a fringe area, I caught sight of a six-point buck tiptoeing through the edge of the thick stuff. No shot. I immediately set up with the hope that the buck would find its way back.

After an hour of waiting, and the wind picking up, I was caught off-guard when two does snuck in from behind me. I never heard them. Four different times over the course of the day, I kicked up deer as I attempted to still hunt to and from camp. In the end, it was a good day, reflecting on hunts gone by and hunts still going on. It is fortunate that I can still hunt with family and friends.

How did other big game hunters fair for the 2022 regular-season opener for Region 9?

“Despite the severe weather, DEC operated its big game check station in Holland last weekend both Saturday and Sunday, although the station closed early on Sunday due to lack of hunter activity,” DEC Region 9 Big Game Biologist Ryan Rockefeller said. “The severe weather and road closures seemed to impact harvest numbers on opening weekend, with many hunters not able to get out to hunt or travel their normal routes.”

More than 6 feet of snow will do that if you lived in Hamburg and Orchard Park.

“Overall, harvest numbers appear to be down. But in some areas, especially outside the hardest hit by the storm, the harvest seems about average, so a bit of a mixed report depending on the location,” Rockefeller said. “Across the entire Southern Zone, numbers appear nearly on par from last year when looking at the reported harvest. However, if you parse out just reports from within Region 9, it is clear that the reported take is down. For example, in 9H, the reported harvest as of Nov. 21 was down 60 percent.”

All of Region 9, even areas outside of the snow bands, were impacted by the weather due to the inability of hunters being able to get to their camps or hunting locations in the Southern Tier. Some processors seemed to be very busy, even turning hunters away, while others reported that they were very slow.

“While weather conditions limited the ability to visit as many processors as usual, DEC’s Wildlife staff still were able to visit some of the processors in the Southern Tier both Saturday and Sunday,” Rockefeller said. “Visits to processors in Erie and Niagara counties were canceled on Saturday due to weather, but were able to resume on Monday, and staff are continuing to check deer and gather data at many of the processors in all Region 9 Counties this week.”

Rockefeller believes hunters will be very active over this weekend. With any luck, hunters will play some catch-up, and harvest numbers will even out in the end.

Stay safe out there.