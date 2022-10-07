Bill Hilts Jr.: Ohio cheating scandal rocks fishing world

It became national news overnight. The videos have gone viral. It’s the talk of nearly every fishing-related website across the country after two walleye anglers brought their catch to the scales during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail championships last weekend out of Cleveland.

According to reports, videos and eyewitness accounts, the fish were taken from the competitors and sliced open by the tournament director. Inside the fish, he found more than 10 pounds worth of numerous lead weights and some walleye fillets to the shock of onlookers.

Contests aren’t for everyone. Putting additional stress on someone because of a prize at the end of a day, week, month or a season can take the fun out of it for some people. However, there are plenty of anglers who live for the thrill of competition. It is life in the fast lane as adrenaline flows from the opening cast to the final seconds on the clock.

Most everyone plays by the rules. There are two kinds of violations – intentional and unintentional. There are also those people who play by the rules but look for ways to circumvent the gray areas to figure out how they can get one up on other anglers.

For the two who allegedly were caught with their hands in the fishbowl, they have been under the fishing microscope for years. They have passed lie detector tests, voice stress tests and even having a camera observer fish on their boat during a contest. Through the years, they have won an impressive numbers of walleye competitions, including Ohio’s Fall Brawl and the Walleye Slam contests in 2021. However, tournament organizers found the first chink in the armor when one of the team members failed a polygraph for one of those big contests last year. You might want to check out the podcast put together by Capt. Ross Robertson with Bigwater Fishing:

It’s in the hands of law enforcement now.

Cheating in fishing contests is nothing new. However, it’s not something that derby and tournament organizers want to talk about freely. They just do the best that they can with what they have to work with.

Dave Chilson of Wolcott is the president of Empire State/Lake Ontario Promotions that coordinates the Lake Ontario Counties' spring, summer and fall derbies, where one big fish is allowed for each entrant.

“There has never been a year when I haven’t disqualified someone,” says Chilson, who does his best to keep anglers on a level playing field. He’s been involved with derbies for more than three decades. “Some people are looking for ways to manipulate the system. Last year, brown trout fishing was tougher than normal. Some anglers decided to slip into the R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant east of Rochester where there was some warmer water that attracted brown trout. We found out that some boats snuck into the ‘no fishing’ zone and pulled out some big fish. Since there was security camera footage, all we had to do was call the U.S. Coast Guard.”

Polygraph testing is employed at nearly every awards ceremony for LOC. Metal detectors are used to see if anything metal may have been inserted into the cavity of the fish to increase its weight. When word circulated that Chilson had purchased a metal detector, he heard that the next move for anglers was to use some type of rocklike marble that couldn’t be detected. Chilson is always on the lookout.

He needs to be a detective of sorts. Everyone on board a fishing boat must be entered into the derby and they must have a fishing license. The fish must be caught the same day. Through interviews, social media and whatever is available to Chilson, he becomes a truth-seeking sleuth to determine whether a catch is legal.

Social media is a popular form of communication and has become a tool for law enforcement personnel with the Department of Environmental Conservation.

According to Environmental Conservation Officer Matt Krug, a director of ECOs and investigators for the state, social media boasting has led to the uncovering of violations with derbies and tournaments. He said they will do whatever they can to assist with a derby or tournament should rule violations take place.

However, Krug pointed out that ECO staffing is currently at its lowest level since 1998 and it was only recently that they were approved for overtime. They rely on the eyes of sportsmen in the field and on the water for tips on violations. Regarding fishing contests, Krug is looking into whether some cheating instances could be a case of fraud that could put infractions into a more serious violation category.

Conservation officers have worked with derby and tournament organizers to help keep things fair and safe for everyone. When the Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament in Niagara County saw three-slot limit lake trout come to the scales several years ago, tournament officials were forced to contact local ECOs. They quickly cited the offending party, disqualifying them from the tournament.

The Pro-Am tournament has employed observers that will accompany other teams to make sure rules are followed. Even that doesn’t stop some of the shenanigans. The Pro-Am, which has existed for more than 35 years, is an event that recognizes consistency with an overall weight of a set number of fish. Rules for the tournament are always a work in progress as they change to deal with gray areas that are revealed from year to year.

The Pro-Am restricts boats to fish in New York waters. When the border became an issue one year, the next year a catch log was developed that required teams to put in specific coordinates for every fish caught, signed off by the observer and captain of the boat each time.

Capt. Don Ruppert with the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout on Lake Erie realizes that with more money at stake, the better the chance that some improprieties can take place. This year, his July tournament paid out nearly a half million dollars in cash and prizes.

“Ninety-nine percent of the field is honest,” said Ruppert, “and I know who I need to keep an eye on when the tournament is going on. We use lie detectors to help us make decisions and that threat alone can force people to withdraw their catch or not weigh in.”

As with many tournaments, there is a protest process to follow, and money is required to begin that process. If a violation is substantiated, the person protesting receives a refund.

“I count on the fleet to police each other,” Ruppert said. “It could be communications violations for the tournament or running too many rods on the water. It’s important to keep tabs on possible regulations infractions because we have had teams of anglers from 25 different states or more.”

The Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York runs a huge derby every year on Lake Erie in June. As we stated earlier, there can be intentional and unintentional violations. A few years ago, a protest was filed for someone fishing in Canadian waters. Two electronic units – – Lowrance and Garmin – were on two boats. When both were inspected by tournament officials, they found that the international line was slightly off. The protest was not upheld.

“We have found that most violations are a basic misunderstanding of the rules,” says Ron Kucinski, president of SWA. “As the prize money increases, we realize we must keep a close eye on rules violations. Having a lie detector has certainly discouraged some intentional violations.”

Considering the recent scandal in Ohio, SWA will look at its current rules structure and could make changes.

Yes, cheating needs to be considered a threat in nearly every contest. It’s unfortunate. However, derby and tournament organizers take these things seriously and are not afraid to call out people on infractions, many times with the help of other competitors.