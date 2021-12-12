Bill Hilts Jr.: Not too late for that special outdoors gift

With Christmas less than two weeks away, if you are anything like me, it’s crunch time for buying gifts or stocking stuffers – and that’s part of the fun. Some people are difficult to buy for and they require extra thought. For many, the outdoors is the focal point for those gifts.
Based on a recent countrywide poll conducted by the National Recreation and Parks Association, 75% of adults will purchase gifts with a value of greater than $100 and relating specifically to outdoor activities. Many feel the cost will be higher than that in the world of Covid-19, pushing more people to fish, hunt, hike, camp, birding and more.
Here are some last-minute gift ideas that you may not have thought of:
• Steve “Hawk” Hawkins of Capt. Bob’s Outdoors (10295 Main St. No. 6, Clarence; captbobsoutdoors.com; 407-3021) has a unique spin on highly popular holiday gift baskets. However, his baskets are not filled with fruit, wine or cheese. Instead, he tailors the baskets with a fishing theme based on who the gift is for.
Starting at $50, he puts together baskets focused on lower Niagara River trout fishing, Lake Ontario salmon and trout trolling, Lake Erie walleye trolling, ice fishing the Finger Lakes or Chautauqua Lake walleye and bass, as a few examples.
Taking the basket idea a step further, Hawk offers gift certificates for guided fishing lessons, ice fishing lessons for beginners and fishing birthday parties for up to 10 kids, which includes all the bait, tackle and hands-on instruction.
• We are about two months away from the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, set for Feb. 17-20 at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Included in this year’s package of fishing education are new pay-to-play options that offer more intimate knowledge of the desired angling realm. These are pre-registration events and space is limited.
• If you know a fly fisherman, the 2022 show is the best yet for speakers, a beginner school, casting instruction, private fly-tying classes and more from some of the best in the business. Registration is open at niagarafishingexpo.com, and seating is limited, brought to you by local experts like Rick Kustich and Scott Feltrinelli. In addition, there will be a fly-fishing social designed by fly fishermen for fly fishermen.
• A new walleye school, tailored after the highly successful salmon school, provides a daylong session on in-depth walleye fishing instruction from three of the top anglers in the business.
It’s all about getting the next generation on the water, too, and the 2022 Expo will offer a Super Kids Fishing Clinic for adults and kids. A two-hour session costs the adult $10 (which includes admission), and you can bring up to two kids for free. You must register early for that one, too.
The show will feature a series of beginner schools. In addition to fly fishing, there are beginner schools for salmon, walleye, bass and kayak fishing. Sign up so that you can get it wrapped and under the tree or in a stocking. If you want to stick with your $10 Expo admission ticket ($20 for all four days), there will be more than 200 free seminars from which to choose.
• A great gift is a personal flotation device (life vest). Each person on board a boat is required to have one and kids age 12 and under must wear one at all times while boating. PFDs are good ideas for duck hunters, ice fishermen and shore anglers, too.
• The Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby holds three events every year (spring, summer, and fall). A great stocking stuffer is a season pass for the derbies in 2022, saving $10 if you purchase it before Christmas. You may add some extra cash to their wallet if they catch a winning fish, too. Check out loc.org for details.
• Some anglers must turn to the charter fishing industry for help on the water when fishing a derby or to just go fishing. Some with new boats will hire a guide for an on-water educational lesson. It’s a great way for family and friends to bond by sharing an outdoor adventure with a professional skipper. You can beat them to the punch by buying a charter on the water. For a list of Lake Ontario charters, go to lakeontariofishing.com/charters/. For Charters on Lake Erie, check out easternlakeeriecharters.com/. Charters exist on Chautauqua Lake as well as the Finger Lakes.
• Of course, if you plan to go fishing, you will need a license. One of the most cost-effective things to do, especially if the gift recipient is young or old, is to buy a lifetime license through the Department of Environmental Conservation’s DECALS program, via phone at 866-933-2257, or through any license-issuing agent in the state. The quickest way is in person.
• If you want to buy a youth a lifetime license (including hunting, freshwater fishing and turkey hunting privileges), ages 0 to 4 is $380, 5 to 11 years of age is $535 and ages 12 to 69 is $765. One of the best deals is for seniors 70 years of age or older. This license is $65. A lifetime fishing license is $460 for 0 to 69 and the 70 and older license is $65. Other lifetime license options include hunting for $535, bowhunting for $235, muzzleloading for $235 and trapping for $395.
Since this lifetime option is for state residents only, proof of residency is required. Visit dec.ny.gov/press/121813.html for details.
• If you purchase a hunting license, a hunter education course needs to be part of the mix. Online classes are now available, and a fee is involved. That might be a nice stocking stuffer for the future hunter in your life. Check out register-ed.com/programs/new_york.
• Club or organizational memberships always seem to make a great gift, too, and they often are overlooked. If your special someone fishes Lake Erie, the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY (southtownswalleye.com) should be at the top of your list. And you can sign them up for their big walleye derby in June. For Lake Ontario, the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association is a great group to join (lotsa1.org). For the avid fly fisherman in your life, either the WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited or the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International should be on your shopping list.
• There are numerous clubs that offer a variety of shooting options including trap, skeet, 5-stand, sporting clays, archery and more. Check out the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club at ecfsc.org or the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs at ncfcc.org. More than 80 clubs are represented between the two organizations.
• On a final note, it’s important to remember your local outdoor sporting shops when thinking about an outdoors item or a gift certificate. They can provide a personal touch that can be hard to beat.