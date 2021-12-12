Bill Hilts Jr.: Not too late for that special outdoors gift

The show will feature a series of beginner schools. In addition to fly fishing, there are beginner schools for salmon, walleye, bass and kayak fishing. Sign up so that you can get it wrapped and under the tree or in a stocking. If you want to stick with your $10 Expo admission ticket ($20 for all four days), there will be more than 200 free seminars from which to choose.

• A great gift is a personal flotation device (life vest). Each person on board a boat is required to have one and kids age 12 and under must wear one at all times while boating. PFDs are good ideas for duck hunters, ice fishermen and shore anglers, too.

• The Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby holds three events every year (spring, summer, and fall). A great stocking stuffer is a season pass for the derbies in 2022, saving $10 if you purchase it before Christmas. You may add some extra cash to their wallet if they catch a winning fish, too. Check out loc.org for details.