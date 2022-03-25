Bill Hilts Jr.: Niagara County Federation honors 2021 conservationists

It is important to honor the people who work behind the scenes to get the job done year after year as it relates to our natural resources. Conservation – the wise use of our natural resources – tops the list, but important aspects that involve hunter safety education, hunting, fishing and the shooting sports all come into play as well.

Oliver Jones Memorial Award (Sportsperson of the Year) – Max Hillman of Youngstown, Three-F Club. His dedication to conservation and community service did not go unnoticed despite being a quiet behind-the-scenes person. “He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves,” said Rich Falcone, a previous recipient of the award. For several years, he has used his skeet shooting skills to raise money for the Western New York Cancer Society’s “Shoot for A Cure” program. Having been a member of the 3-F Conservation Club for 55-plus years, he has provided invaluable help. His raising of pheasants and ducks for stocking in the wild was a great contribution. Using his mechanical skills, he partnered with Falcone to maintain the skeet and trap machines used for the National Skeet Shooting Association’s registered shoots, which Hillman spends many hours on, making sure things run smoothly. Each year, Hillman provides gun safety and shooting instruction for the Youth Day Pheasant Hunt. He also assists with the Honored American Veterans Afield Program, which helps disabled veterans return to the outdoor community.