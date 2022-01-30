Bill Hilts Jr.: Niagara Bird Festival spreads its wings Feb. 10-12

Western New York, with a special focus on the Niagara River Corridor, is a unique area in the world of birds and birding. And it’s not by coincidence that the celebration is held in February near Valentine’s Day.
The fourth annual Birds on the Niagara Festival is scheduled for Feb. 10-12. Grab your binoculars and spotting scope.
“The Niagara River Corridor is a Globally Significant Bird Area because of the incredible range of bird species that use it,” said Jay Burney, one of the organizers of BON, “and because many, if not most, of these birds have declining populations.”
You wouldn’t think so by looking at the tremendous numbers of gulls, terns and waterfowl like ducks and geese in the open waters of the Niagara River despite the frigid temperatures we’ve experienced the past several weeks. With Lake Erie on the verge of nearly 60% ice cover, it will make the Niagara River that much more special. The river current and the powerful Cataracts of Niagara Falls help keep the river open in the winter.
“If you like gulls, we have 18 species that have been found here, both wintering and migrating through,” says Burney, who also is involved with the Pollinator Conservation Association. “These species include Bonaparte’s gulls, great and lesser black-backed gulls, Iceland gulls, little gulls, glaucus gulls, ring-billed gulls, herring gulls, and occasional slaty-backed gulls.”
“You can see these at many sites along the river,” he continued. “One of the most spectacular places to see gulls is in the rapids above Niagara Falls (from the Goat Island complex and Three Sisters Island), in the gorge below the falls, and in the gorge beneath the Robert Moses Power plant. You can also see a variety of gulls at Lewiston Landing and at Artpark.”
Lewiston Landing is the departure point of many fishing charter captains, even in the winter. Many have become more in tune with the birding opportunities that are available throughout the year.
“Many of my customers are extremely interested in the birds we encounter while fishing,” said Capt. Frank Campbell of Niagara Region Charters. “Earlier this winter, I was able to get a picture of a razorbill near Fort Niagara, a colonial seabird that can be found regularly in the North Atlantic. Rare sightings like these add to the excitement.”
“Other ducks can be seen from places like Beaver Island State Park, and many open water sheds including Fort Niagara, and the waterfowl overlook near the water intakes just above the falls that include common goldeneyes, redheads, canvasbacks, greater and lesser scaup; red breasted, common and hooded mergansers, buffleheads, and the occasional Harlequin duck, just above the falls at Three Sisters Island,” Burney said.
Thanks to a resurgence in bald eagle numbers across the state, we are seeing more of these majestic birds soaring and sitting along the open waters of the Niagara.
“The bald eagle has made a tremendous comeback in this region, due in a large part to conservation efforts,” says Burney. “You can see one of these almost every day, somewhere along the Niagara River. One place that eagles are regularly seen is over the water at Aqua Lane Park in Tonawanda, which has a great view shed of the archipelago of habitat islands in the river, between Aqua Lane and Beaver Island State Park. These islands also host, in season, to nesting common terns, a vanishing species, and one of the largest colonies of blue herons and common egrets in the Northeast.”
Campbell was quick to point out sightings of eagles in the lower Niagara River, too. “We see them all winter long because the waters never freeze. It’s an awesome sight.”
Because of Covid, Burney said they have canceled all BON indoor programs and presentations, as well as a planned expo at the Niagara Falls Sheraton.
“We will still host a series of in-person walks and workshops,” says Burney. “Registration for all events is required. Our wonderful virtual presentations will be free with registration, and some of the walks and workshops require a small fee.”
Space is limited. Sign up at birdsontheniagara.org.
On Friday, some in-person hikes include along the lower trail at Artpark, at Buckhorn Island State Park on Grand Island, around Goat Island, Fort Niagara, and Buffalo Harbor State Park. Saturday birding strolls will target Tifft Nature Preserve, Beaver Island State Park, Devils’ Hole, Three Sister’s Island and Buffalo Harbor to name a few, but not all.
It’s important to note that this is the only International Bird Festival on the continent and there are tours and other events going on in Canada. They are listed on the website.
Yes, birding is a big deal in Western New York.
“The designation of a Globally Significant IBA is a designation that the Niagara River Corridor shares with places like Yellowstone National Park, the Galapagos, and the Florida Everglades,” Burney said.
In addition, in 2019 the Niagara River Corridor received an official Ramsar designation as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention.
“We need to use the IBA and Ramsar designations as a tool to help us guide our development, and our protection and stewardship strategies,” Burney said.
“One of the primary conservation contexts that we will be promoting this year is ‘Lights Out Niagara,’” Burney added. “This is a ‘bird-friendly communities’ initiative that we began at last year’s BON. The idea is to get municipalities, homeowners and other property owners to adopt programs that encourage turning out lights overnight during neotropical bird migration seasons in spring and fall. Bird-building collisions have contributed to the almost three billion in lost populations of birds in North America since 1970.
“Many birds, including neotropical warblers, migrate from as far away as the Amazon, and migrate at night. They are attracted to lights, and unfortunately collide with lit structures. The Niagara Corridor is a major migration area. Many communities in North America including Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Great Lakes cities including Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and Toronto have 'lights out' initiatives. New York State has a policy that encourages state owned facilities to turn out the lights between the hours of 11 p.m. and dawn from April 15-May 31, and Aug. 15-Nov. 15.”
As far as timing of the BON, many waterfowl are in breeding plumage and are conducting courtship rituals before they head north to their nesting areas.
“The courtship is a spectacular thing to witness,” says Burney. “Each species has slightly different rituals, but they are dramatic. We hold our festival around the Valentine’s Day weekend because we think that there is a good match between winter birdwatching and romance. We think that besides being the Honeymoon Capital of the World, Niagara Falls can become the Valentine’s Day Capital of the World, too. We would love to bring more people into the region during the winter months to invest ecotourism dollars into our local economy. The festival is designed to promote conservation in concert with local economic development. We know we can do that.”