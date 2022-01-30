Bill Hilts Jr.: Niagara Bird Festival spreads its wings Feb. 10-12

“One of the primary conservation contexts that we will be promoting this year is ‘Lights Out Niagara,’” Burney added. “This is a ‘bird-friendly communities’ initiative that we began at last year’s BON. The idea is to get municipalities, homeowners and other property owners to adopt programs that encourage turning out lights overnight during neotropical bird migration seasons in spring and fall. Bird-building collisions have contributed to the almost three billion in lost populations of birds in North America since 1970.

“Many birds, including neotropical warblers, migrate from as far away as the Amazon, and migrate at night. They are attracted to lights, and unfortunately collide with lit structures. The Niagara Corridor is a major migration area. Many communities in North America including Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Great Lakes cities including Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and Toronto have 'lights out' initiatives. New York State has a policy that encourages state owned facilities to turn out the lights between the hours of 11 p.m. and dawn from April 15-May 31, and Aug. 15-Nov. 15.”

As far as timing of the BON, many waterfowl are in breeding plumage and are conducting courtship rituals before they head north to their nesting areas.