Bill Hilts Jr.: New research allows for Lake Ontario salmon stocking increases in 2022

Researchers were back on Lake Ontario in 2021 performing spring trawls in April, a time when the baitfish are most susceptible to this kind of survey. A total of 248 trawls collected 947,000 fish, representing 30 different species. First was the alewife, representing 89% of the catch. The second largest component was rainbow smelt at 6%, representing a substantial increase due to one huge year class of fish. The 2020 year-class of alewife (age 1) also was very abundant, quite possibly a record.

As a result, the chinook salmon plant for 2022 will be increased by 50,000 fish, all to be reared in pens or released from the Salmon River hatchery to improve survival rates. No decision has been made as to how the salmon will be distributed in 2022.

“What this means is that this conservative approach, when we do make changes to stocking, will not see big changes,” Chris Legard, Lake Ontario Unit Leader, said in a video. “It will be year to year. We’re going to be conservative with our management actions and they are going to be adaptive based on the current conditions in Lake Ontario.”