Bill Hilts Jr.: New research allows for Lake Ontario salmon stocking increases in 2022

Lake Ontario is back on track as far as the Pacific salmon program is concerned. The first Chinook salmon stocking increases will take place in 2022, following three stocking adjustments that were made in the lake since 2016 due to concern over the forage base.
The Lake Ontario Unit of the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Fisheries held an online State of the Lake-type meeting Thursday and announced the development. Due to the current pandemic that continues to plague our lives, everything has become electronic as far as information.
The virtual public meeting was a question-and-answer session after the DEC announced that a new Lake Ontario video series was posted to allow for early viewing at your own pace (https://www.dec.ny.gov/fs/programs/press/LakeOntarioFisheries/). The evening session was completed in under an hour and worked well except for those who did not first view the videos.
The increase in stocking had a direct correlation with a much more favorable outlook on the lake’s forage base, especially relative to the alewife population – the No. 1 food source for chinook salmon. It appears that the stocking adjustments have allowed alewife numbers to recover, and researchers are predicting that the alewife biomass likely will increase in 2022 and 2023.
Researchers were back on Lake Ontario in 2021 performing spring trawls in April, a time when the baitfish are most susceptible to this kind of survey. A total of 248 trawls collected 947,000 fish, representing 30 different species. First was the alewife, representing 89% of the catch. The second largest component was rainbow smelt at 6%, representing a substantial increase due to one huge year class of fish. The 2020 year-class of alewife (age 1) also was very abundant, quite possibly a record.
As a result, the chinook salmon plant for 2022 will be increased by 50,000 fish, all to be reared in pens or released from the Salmon River hatchery to improve survival rates. No decision has been made as to how the salmon will be distributed in 2022.
“What this means is that this conservative approach, when we do make changes to stocking, will not see big changes,” Chris Legard, Lake Ontario Unit Leader, said in a video. “It will be year to year. We’re going to be conservative with our management actions and they are going to be adaptive based on the current conditions in Lake Ontario.”
DEC’s partner in lake management, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, also will increase its stocking numbers in 2022 by 50,000 salmon. No decision has been reached as to where those fish will be planted in the Lake Ontario system.
“We are committed to staying on a stable path,” said Legard, “ensuring Lake Ontario’s world-class fishing opportunities remain available in the future.”
The forage base isn’t the only reason for the modest increase in stocking chinook salmon. Indicators such as chinook salmon growth and catch rates are considered when evaluating the predator-prey balance in the lake.
In 2021, Age 2 chinook salmon increased by 2.5 pounds over the record low of 2020. However, it was still 1.1 pounds below the long-term average. Age 3 chinook were 1.8 pounds above the 2007 threshold that the study is based on, but still 1.5 pounds below the long-term average. Overall, 3-year-old salmon have maintained or increased in size the last three years.
As far as salmon catch rates, the 2021 rate was 25% below the 10-year average. For the 36 years of the Lake Ontario Fishing Boat Survey, conducted from April to September every year, the 2021 season placed 17th overall relating to catch rates.
The West Basin of the lake was in a pretty good spot this year compared with the rest of the lake as far as consistency and catch rates. Decent fishing was reported from April to September, with king catches normal or slightly above except for June, when salmon action was down slightly.
For other fish species in 2021:
Coho salmon: This year was very good for coho catches in the lake. It showed nearly .1 fish caught per angler per trip, which puts it in the top five overall. Aquatic biologist Mike Connerton with the Lake Ontario Unit reported that based on a recent coho salmon survey, roughly 40% of the fish collected were wild-caught based on whether they had fin clips.
Brown trout: This also was around .1 fish per angler per trip, the third lowest in the time series, especially in the spring when the lake should offer some of the best fishing to anglers. Some of the excuses being tossed around included colder water temperatures, clearer water conditions, winds moving fish around, post-stocking survival the previous year or two, and cormorant predation after stocking.
Steelhead: Nearly .15 fish per angler per trip.
Lake trout: Slightly below average at just under .2 fish per angler per trip. It was noted that lake trout numbers normally increase when fishing for other species goes down.
Atlantic salmon: Numbers are traditionally lower due to the numbers of fish stocked in the lake. Catch is less than .002 per angler per trip. However, the DEC will make more of an effort with a new Atlantic salmon fisheries management plan underway. A draft should be completed soon.
According to Legard, the plan will provide goals and objectives, as well as strategies for Atlantics in the New York waters of Lake Ontario. The emphasis will be developing the fisheries in several tributaries and improving natural reproduction.
The Salmon River has already documented natural reproduction and they will continue to stock 80,000 spring yearling smolts. The other three tributaries receiving 20,000 fish plants will be the Oak Orchard River, Sandy Creek (Monroe County) and South Sandy Creek (Jefferson County).
The Oak has received regular Atlantic salmon stockings with the Salmon River annually. In a 2019-20 tributary creel census, the Oak Orchard system was responsible for more than 2,000 Atlantic salmon catches, far and away the top tributary along New York’s entire shoreline.
Heading into the future, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has developed a low Thiamine tolerant strain of Atlantics on Lake Champlain and biologists hope to incorporate the strain into Lake Ontario in 2023.
There were some eye-opening numbers on the tributary creel census that will be covered in a future column.
Stocking numbers for all species (except for the chinook salmon increase) will remain the same in 2022.
If you would like to speak with Lake Ontario biologists and managers (or other key DEC personnel from around the state), the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo will host a DEC Open House on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Check out niagarafishingexpo.com.