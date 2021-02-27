Bill Hilts Jr.: New regulations make outlook bright for WNY inland trout streams

If you fish the inland streams, 2021 is shaping up to be a good year, especially in Western New York, and it’s a good time to get started.
A simplification of the trout stream regulations set to take effect April 1 will kick off a new era, and comes on the heels of the passage of the Inland Trout Stream Management Plan by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Fisheries in November.
“The future is bright for trout fishing in Western New York,” said Scott Cornett, fisheries biologist with DEC’s Region 9 offices out of Allegany. “The new inland trout stream plan should make a number of improvements for trout stream anglers, some that will be seen right away like simpler regulations and stocking larger trout. Other things included in the plan will improve fishing over time like increasing the survival of stocked trout with new strains of fish, managing our best wild trout streams with an emphasis on sport over harvest and increasing our efforts to improve water quality and riparian and in-stream trout habitat.”
Cornett said the fewer and simpler regulations are designed to be easily understandable and show a commitment to eliminate regulations that were “not producing measurable positive effects on the fishing.”
“Here in Region 9, we already had some of the fewest special regulations for trout streams of any region in the state,” said Cornett, who was the keynote speaker for a recent virtual meeting with the WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
The new regulations will be adopted across the state and will go into effect at the same time with the exception of some individual stream reach categories. The new fishing regulations guide also takes effect April 1 and can soon be found here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7917.html. An interactive mapper is in development as a tool to help inform anglers of trout stream fishing opportunities.
“It is important to note that these regulation changes are only for inland trout streams,” Cornett said, “not lakes and ponds or Great Lakes tributaries and the plan is geared mainly toward streams with public access (either public fishing easements or publicly owned lands).”
Cornett said anglers can assist by learning about the new trout stream plan, reviewing the regulations before they go fishing and especially getting involved with organizations that advocate for, fund, and participate in projects that protect and improve the trout streams their good fishing relies on.
The new regulations will allow year-round angling for all inland trout streams, statewide. The period from Oct. 16 to March 31 will be limited to catch-and-release, with only the use of artificial lures permitted. This catch-and-release season will allow for more angling opportunity without negatively impacting the trout fisheries.
“There really is no downside to this, nor is this groundbreaking management,” Cornett said. “Many other states have had no closed trout seasons for decades and no negative effects on their trout populations have been observed. This regulation has been in effect for over 15 years on many of our best wild trout streams in DEC regions 8 and 9, with no negative effects observed in our extensive monitoring. We do not expect heavy angling use during this period, but it does give people a chance to get out fishing on a nice day in the fall, winter, or early spring.”
As part of the management plan, DEC will evaluate the catch-and-release season by monitoring angler use during the late fall period and trout reproduction on a list of key streams across the state through 2023. DEC will be conducting outreach sessions before the new catch-and-release season in the fall to educate anglers on how to avoid impacting spawning trout and their spawning redds.
One of the big changes will be with the stocking of the trout in the inland streams.
“The yearling trout we will be stocking should all be at least 9 inches long and 10% of the trout stocked in each increment will be trout 12 inches or longer,” Cornett said. “In 2021, these larger fish will all be brown trout, raised at our Caledonia hatchery. In the future, we will be working to potentially raise these fish at other hatcheries and we also may raise larger size rainbow trout.”
When asked about the issues at the Rome Hatchery involving brown trout and zebra mussels, Cornett said: “The issues with zebra mussels in the water supply at the Rome hatchery have not yet been resolved and for 2021 all the brown trout raised at Rome will only be stocked in waters that already have zebra mussels, mainly the Great Lakes and some Finger Lakes. In response to this issue, Region 9 will again be stocking yearling rainbow trout in some of our inland streams instead of brown trout. This is the same as in 2020 and, based on angler reports, these fish were caught well by anglers.”
In 2020, DEC did an extensive angler use survey of upper Cattaraugus Creek and several of its major wild trout tributaries.
“As expected, we found the upper Cattaraugus Creek itself to support a high amount of angling, similar to what was found in the last survey there in 1997 as well as lesser, but still substantial, use on the unstocked tributaries. Angler counts were also done on most of our other stocked trout streams in April of 2020,” Cornett said.
The new Inland Trout Stream management plan is more than just simplifying regulations and stocking bigger fish. Cornett said the plan recognizes the importance of protecting and enhancing water quality and in-stream and riparian habitat.
“Only with high-quality cold water, well-functioning riparian areas and abundant in-stream habitat will our trout streams thrive,” he said. “This will require extensive partnering with landowners and other public entities and conservation groups beyond our past and current efforts.”
Region 9 has partnered with Trout Unlimited, Soil and Water Conservation Districts and municipalities on stream improvement projects as grant funding became available.
Cornett noted a partnership last year with Trout Unlimited to plant trees along 1,250 feet of former pasture along Wiscoy Creek in Wyoming County and a partnership with landowners, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and SWCD to eliminate culvert barriers to brook trout movement on two streams in Allegany County.
He said plans for 2021 include “partnering with several groups and the Town of Pike to remove the dilapidated Pike Dam on Wiscoy Creek and replace it with a rock grade control structure that will be passable to trout moving upstream to spawn and find cold water refuge in the summer. We will also be continuing to work with TU chapters on streamside tree planting projects on several streams.”