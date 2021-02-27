Bill Hilts Jr.: New regulations make outlook bright for WNY inland trout streams

The new regulations will be adopted across the state and will go into effect at the same time with the exception of some individual stream reach categories. The new fishing regulations guide also takes effect April 1 and can soon be found here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7917.html. An interactive mapper is in development as a tool to help inform anglers of trout stream fishing opportunities.

“It is important to note that these regulation changes are only for inland trout streams,” Cornett said, “not lakes and ponds or Great Lakes tributaries and the plan is geared mainly toward streams with public access (either public fishing easements or publicly owned lands).”

Cornett said anglers can assist by learning about the new trout stream plan, reviewing the regulations before they go fishing and especially getting involved with organizations that advocate for, fund, and participate in projects that protect and improve the trout streams their good fishing relies on.

The new regulations will allow year-round angling for all inland trout streams, statewide. The period from Oct. 16 to March 31 will be limited to catch-and-release, with only the use of artificial lures permitted. This catch-and-release season will allow for more angling opportunity without negatively impacting the trout fisheries.