Bill Hilts Jr.: National Hunting and Fishing Day celebrates 50 years

The nation will honor the country’s hunters, fishermen, trappers and shooting sports enthusiasts on Saturday. The celebration will be the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day, a milestone that should be recognized by the local outdoors sporting community. Even if you are not an aforementioned participant, you owe it to yourself to find out more about what this segment of outdoorspeople do for our natural resources and these popular outdoor pastimes. It’s a lot.

National Hunting and Fishing Day, established by Act of Congress in 1971, recognizes the invaluable importance of wildlife and fisheries conservation and being an active conservationist – a hunter, an angler, a trapper and a shooting sports participant. Besides our natural interaction, conservation activities, since 1932, fund the protection, restoration and continued monitoring and study of our wild treasures, wetlands, waterways, forests and the denizens that call those wild places home.

Rich Davenport of Tonawanda is one of those people who pours his heart and soul into the outdoors. He is involved with the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, chairs the Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board, and appears to be the heir apparent for the Region 9 Conservation Fund Advisory Board to replace Lockport's Dale Dunkelberer, who has resigned his post. They are important functions, representing sportsmen and sportswomen in Western New York.

“This day of celebration is a great way to introduce the family to the ‘tools of the trade,’” says Davenport. “The tactics and how-tos to get involved with these outdoor sports is important. The rules and regulations that have delivered such successful turnarounds in our wildlife and fisheries populations, improving quality of habitat and the enforcement that has led to the abundance of wildlife and quality fishing we have today is all part of the big picture. Without sportsmen like Theodore Roosevelt, Aldo Leopold, Gifford Pinchot and others, our wild treasures would have been long extirpated from the landscape, and the success of the North American Wildlife Conservation Model is celebrated and passed along through National Hunting and Fishing Day.”

There was no question that the pandemic hurt special events surrounding NHF Day but things should be back to normal this year. In Erie County, the celebration adds a year to the anniversary because it was the model that the country used when this all began – celebrating 51 years of our outdoors heritage. This year, the Erie County Federation again will turn to the Elma Conservation Club, located at 600 Creek Road in Elma, to host its NHF Day festivities. It is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is family friendly, with a focus on youth.

Some activities for this year’s NHF Day include a deer hunting seminar with Corey Wiktor, walleye fishing tactics with Mark Hitcome, lyme disease awareness with Sheri Voss of WNY Lyme Associates, outdoor photography with Jim Monteleone, trapping and fur handling, archery and crossbow shooting, an air rifle range, trap shooting, wildlife rehabilitators Messinger Woods, field dog demos, firearms safety, a DEC display and more.

“We saw a good resumption of this event last year,” Davenport said, “but coming out of Covid, we are still experiencing some challenges. These will be overcome. Good news is it seems the pandemic has stimulated a renaissance of sorts for hunting and fishing, which should continue to grow as more realize what wonderful and rewarding pastimes hunting, fishing, trapping and shooting truly are.”

In Niagara County, the NHF Day focus will be through the New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival, set to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at 5777 Lewiston Road in Lewiston. Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs is a co-sponsor.

Chris Schotz of Sanborn serves as current president of the federation. While he recognizes that NHF Day is extremely important, he is a little disappointed heading into this golden anniversary weekend.

“Our participation has been down lately,” says Schotz. “We can’t seem to find the volunteers that we need to take care of the booths at the Wildlife Festival or other events. Whether it’s a backlash from Covid or the aging out of our core volunteer base and not replacing them with new blood – or a combination of both – we need to get the next generation more involved to continue these outdoor traditions.”

“What we do is extremely important,” continued Schotz. “We help to get the message out to other outdoors users, as well as the general public, about our natural resources. We are also the stewards of those resources. We disseminate information on everything outdoors, from new hunting and fishing regulations to information about the new gun laws. We are the conduit to our local politicians, and we help to keep them informed. I’m not sure where this is all headed.”

The 36th anniversary of the NYPA Wildlife Festival will bring back the Primate Sanctuary with Carmen and Christy Presti, Hawk Creek Wildlife Center with live birds of prey and mammals, Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics with Jeff Musial, K-9 dog demonstrations and other viewing options. In addition, hands-on activities such as the Niagara River Angler’s fishing pond, archery with the Middleport Rod and Gun Club, rock climbing with the Niagara Climbing Center, and the goldfish toss will help to keep the kids busy. Of course, New York Parks, DEC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also will be there with displays to answer questions. The Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Awards Ceremony will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Primate Sanctuary tent.

On a national level, country music icon Luke Combs (the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year) has been named the honorary chairman for the 50th annual National Hunting and Fishing Day. The surprise announcement was made at Bass Pro Shop’s World’s Fishing Fair Concerts for Conservation. Ahead of an encore performance, Johnny Morris, Founder of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, presented Combs with the honorary chair plaque and a 50th anniversary Special Edition Bass Tracker boat signed by all employees who helped manufacture the boat. Combs is an avid outdoorsman and encourages country music fans to get involved in NHF Day and the great outdoors. Conservation truly lasts “Forever After All."

More than 50 million Americans hunt and fish, creating over $200 billion in economic activity. They are the stewards of our lands and waters.