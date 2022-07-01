Bill Hilts Jr.: More promotion needed of Lake Erie as world-class resource

Lake Erie, the shallowest of the Great Lakes, is an outstanding natural resource when it comes to fish and fishing.

The focus for most anglers is the freshwater angling trilogy – walleye, smallmouth bass and yellow perch – as far as warm or cool water fish are concerned. We are fortunate because all three species can be found in quantity and quality in the New York waters of this popular lake. However, angler effort in 2021 for walleye was the lowest the lake has seen since 2013. On the flip side, the catch rate for 'eyes was the sixth best in the 34 years of the Department of Environmental Conservation's annual survey.

“There are an estimated 76 million age 2-and-older walleye in the lake this year,” said Dr. Jason Robinson, Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit leader for the DEC. “However, this population estimate does not include the eastern walleye stocks, which are important to our local fisheries. Both the east and west basin had record levels of age-zero walleye recruitment in 2021. Our local stocks have seen strong recruitment in five of the last seven years and may be becoming a more important player supporting New York’s walleye fishery.

“The most recent estimates based on genetic analysis are that about 50% of angler-caught walleye in New York waters are from local spawning stocks. The closer you get to Buffalo, the more important our local stocks become. This lake-wide spawning success over the last several years bodes well for walleye fishing for years to come, and walleye fishing quality is expected to remain excellent in 2022.”

Why has angler effort been down, and could researchers be missing anglers at night?

“The easing of the Covid-19 pandemic over the summer of 2021 likely played a role in the decline in angler effort,” Robinson said. “Spring nighttime walleye fishing has occurred along New York’s portion of Lake Erie for many years and can provide catch rates that are equal to or greater than the daytime angling efforts. However, the nighttime fishery has historically accounted for around 10% or less of the overall walleye fishing pressure, making it a minor contributor to the walleye harvest. Another nighttime walleye angler survey is scheduled to occur within the next few years.”

Night walleye fishing has certainly been gaining in popularity in recent years. Cheektowaga's Bob Rustowicz, an avid walleye chaser after the sun goes down, was surprised at the number of night fishermen this spring. “It’s the most people night fishing that I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Walleye fishing started a bit earlier this year. Thanks to a regulation change that went into effect April 1, the opening date for walleye across the state will now be May 1. That earlier starting date this year (instead of May 7 based on how the season would normally kick off by using the previous first Saturday in May formula) could have helped with increasing angler effort this year.

According to the DEC's creel survey on the lake for May 2022, total angler effort was 53,000 angler hours – well more than the 20-year average of 40,250 hours. Most of the anglers surveyed (70%) targeted either walleye or smallmouth bass.

As far as walleye, daytime walleye efforts have increased in recent years in May and this year’s totals was 19,400 hours. The 20-year average is only 7,195 hours. This was the third-largest targeted walleye focus in 20 years and the catch rate was among the highest at .23 fish per hour. Only 2019 and 2020 catch rates were higher. Two percent of May anglers caught a six-fish limit, and the average size of a fish was 20.3 inches long. It appears as more anglers are fishing during the day in May, and as they continue to learn how to find fish and fine-tune their presentations, they will become more successful. This can only help to improve fishing efforts for the month and attract new anglers. The No. 1 form of advertising is word of mouth and there’s nothing quite like a happy, successful anglers, especially one willing to share on social media.

Bass fishermen came out in May to chase smallmouth in large numbers, too. Inside and outside of Buffalo Harbor attracted 58% of the fishermen, while 28% of bass chasers were fishing inside and outside of Dunkirk Harbor. This past May, surveyed anglers spent 17,500 hours pursuing smallmouth bass – almost as much as walleye fishermen. However, when it came to bass quality, this past May was less than average. Anglers going after bass averaged about 15 bass per boat trip with a catch rate of 1.11 fish per hour, the fourth-lowest May catch rate on record. The average catch rate for May is 1.48 fish per hour.

In addition to the excellent walleye and fisheries, New York was also blessed with some of the best yellow perch fishing on the lake. According to the Lake Erie Unit, yellow perch fishing quality in New York is currently better than than the long-term average. New York waters had the highest pounds of perch harvested per hour in the entire lake in 2021, and the highest average size at 11.7 inches. Both the 2019- and 2020 year classes look to be above average, with the 2019-year class entering the recreational fishery in 2022 at age 3. However, poor year classes in 2017 and 2018 and the aging out of the 2016-year class might reduce catch rates slightly in 2022. Fishing quality in 2022 should still be at or better than the long-term average. If your goal is to put big perch fillets on the table, New York waters are the place to be in Lake Erie.

In looking at May results, yellow perch angling effort has increased considerably from 2021 and 2020. DEC recorded 12,600 angler hours for the month, an increase from the overall average of 9,645 hours. More than 80% of anglers focused their efforts off Cattaraugus Creek. Boats caught an average of 18 perch each time out, with a catch rate of 1.59 fish per hour, the ninth highest for May. The May average is 1.65 fish per hour. About 2.5% of anglers achieved a 50-fish limit and the average size was 11.4 inches.

“We may repeat the April angler survey we did in 2021 which focused on the spring perch fishery,” said Robinson. “The April fishery has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the lack of ice cover and accounted for over 65% of the entire 2021 yellow perch harvest.”

What does all this mean? Without a doubt, Lake Erie is a key component in the world-class fishery that we have in Western New York. It is time to ramp up promotional efforts in local tourism agencies. Destination Niagara USA and Niagara County have a person who promotes the fishing and outdoors in Frank Campbell. Chautauqua County hires media maven Dave Barus to craft outdoors-related press releases and conduct “Fish Camps” for media. Erie County had a sports fishing coordinator from 1995 to 2005 in Jim Hanley, but no one since then. It’s time to get everyone on board and working together.

In addition to promotion, public access is sorely needed for people to fish from shore and gain access to the lake via boat. Problems with Sturgeon Point need to be resolved. A plan should be in place moving toward the future. There is a good chance that fishing is only going to improve in the lake, and we should be ready to take full advantage.