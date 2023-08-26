It was one year ago that Capt. Craig Sleeman of Victor was in Dunkirk competing in the National Walleye Tour for the circuit championship, placing seventh overall in an amazing finish. That run, which included all the preparation for the championship, helped to improve his fishing skills.

“I learned from local fishermen like Tom Miranda about fishing walleyes deeper than 50 feet,” said Sleeman. “Many of the talented fishermen helped with my quest for the national championship. Relaying that information to this year, a lot of the fish were in different areas but still biting in the same fashion.”

In the Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge held Aug. 19 out of Dunkirk, Sleeman and his Midnight Express team of Jeff Maskulinski of Elma, his brother Ethan Sleeman of Stanley and his nephew Fischer Sleeman of Stanley needed all the help they could get after a few unfortunate incidents severely restricted their fishing time on Lake Erie.

Despite the challenges, Team Midnight Express won the contest with six fish weighing 31.44 pounds, narrowly winning by 2 ounces. First place was worth $7,500 plus a Garmin set-up package from Doc’s Tackle valued at $4,700. They beat out a field of 54 teams from New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Canada.

“With rough seas in the forecast, our team set out on a northern heading, hoping to create a trolling pass that was comfortable and competitive,” Sleeman said. “After an hour of travel, we set our lines in 100 feet of water and headed east 10 miles out from Dunkirk. After watching our Lowrance Electronics fill with great marks on the screen, the eight-color lead core with a Walleye Nation Creation custom painted reaper stickbait started to fire. Our Dipsy divers with Torpedo wire and worm harnesses were added to the mix. However, the best rod of the day went to our 19-strand Torpedo wire running in 70 feet of water taking most of the suspended fish.

“At 9:30 a.m. we decided to turn and head back upwind to start another trolling pass,” said Sleeman. “As our luck would have it, the Ranger 621 rigged with a 400 horse Mercury Verado outboard motor, took a wave on their transom and the motor ingested water into the air intake, completely killing their large motor with Hydrolock.

“With only six keeper walleyes in our cooler, we began our 4½-hour track back to Dunkirk using our 15 horsepower Mercury kicker motor. Arrival at 2 p.m. to the dock resulted in only 1½ hours of fishing time. After seeing the results of numerous coolers with four and five fish, our team would have been very happy with a top-10 finish. However, we had some indescribable luck and was able to capture the win by ounces.”

In second place with 31.31 pounds was the Wave Tamer team led by Capt. Don Ruppert of Wave Tamer Sportfishing, along with Scott and Art Wind of Hamburg and Jim “Silver” Kuwik of West Seneca. They were fishing straight off Dunkirk in 125 feet of water and trolled east to 100 feet of water, keeping their Kilam Custom stickbaits 75 to 90 feet down using riggers, divers, and 10 colors of lead core line.

“We missed first by a fraction of a pound,” said Ruppert. “We found a school of fish on the border. It was truly a deep-water bite. We would start in 125 feet of water and troll east bound to 100 foot. Our fish were all staging at 75 to 90 feet down. With the big blow, the thermocline was disrupted. This forced us to place our baits as close to the fish as possible as they were not chasing the baits that far.

"Shallow-diving stickbaits were best on all our lines – 10-colors of lead off boards, black divers and 8-foot leads 225 to 250 feet back on 1 or 2 settings, and riggers with short leads, only 25 feet behind the ball. Placing the ball 6 to 8 feet above the fish was the sweet spot. It put that bait 1 to 2 feet above the fish. The most important takeaway was our speed. It needed to be 1.5 to 1.9 mph. The slower speed allowed our lead core to reach deeper as well as slowing the bait just enough for the fish to not chase for the lures. Kilam Custom Baits was a major part our bite and ‘Gas’ was the hot color pattern.”

Third place was Team Ice Breaker led by Randy Jaroszewski of Hamburg. Also on the team were Ron Kozub of Hamburg and John Dirosa of West Seneca. The team’s six-fish weight was 31.21 pounds, less than 2 ounces behind second. They fished within a mile of Ruppert’s squad, using sticks and harnesses. Their fish came 62 to 72 feet down and needed trolling bags to slow their presentation in the rough conditions.

“The rough conditions threw our plans off,” said Jaroszewski. “After Big Fish Friday was canceled, Saturday morning we still had steady 4-footers with the occasional 6-foot waves. We used our past waypoints to guide us out to the Canadian line. Captain Don Ruppert had the same plans as us. We both set up in about 125 feet of water, about a mile apart. Our fish all came deep on sticks and harnesses. Purples and blues seemed to be the best, using riggers and divers. Current was a killer for speed and wave surge was releasing our lines, so we threw out two trolling bags to counter that action.”

Ice Breaker took top honors in the Lake Erie Walleye Series, combining scores for the three major tournaments on the Eastern Basin of Lake Erie. The Primitive Patriot Walleye Classic was canceled in early June due to weather, leaving only the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout and Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge. Jaroszewski and company came up a half-pound short in the Shootout and placed second. Using a scoring system based on tournament weight and tournament place, Ice Breaker led the charge with a score of 83 points. Second place was Curtis Loveless of Williamsville with Team Evil Eyes with 68 points.

Big fish for the Innovative tournament was caught by Dan Hanley of Williamsville and his DragNLures 2 team of Greg Stoos of Alden and Dennis Pillard of Silver Creek with an 8.27-pound walleye. They had their own challenges in the tournament.

“I never sleep in,” said Hanley. “However, I forgot to turn the alarm on Saturday morning and didn’t wake up until after 6 a.m. I still had to drive to Dunkirk. Due to the weather, we decided to use Pillard’s 30-foot boat, and he had it ready to go by the time I arrived in Dunkirk.”

Running out in the morning was difficult and the boat twice came completely out of the water while attempting to motor at under 15 mph. The team finally settled in at 96 feet of water for a starting point, 7 to 8 miles offshore. Running one of Pillard’s lures in orange and yellow behind 6½ colors of lead core line, the big fish hit. Stoos grabbed the rod and Hanley netted it, weighing in at 8.27 pounds. They only caught five legal fish in the tournament, but still managed 14th place.

“Jim and Diane Steel are remarkable people and run a great tournament,” Hanley said. “They are excellent representatives for the walleye tournament world.”