Bill Hilts Jr.: LOC Derby winners reveal in-depth stories for summer contest

The Summer Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby was held during the entire month of July (less one day). With its completion comes some crazy fish stories, odd sets of circumstances and unusual happenings that led to hope, regret, excitement and despair, depending on how a person’s fish story transpired.

For example, Joe Snook, 27, of Sterling, overcame a brief lapse of memory to win the $10,000 grand prize in the LOC Derby with his 31-pound, 3-ounce Fair Haven fish that also earned him $1,000 for big fish of the week in the Salmon Division. However, there was a certain amount of luck involved when he forgot he was letting the copper line out.

“We were fishing Big Fish Friday in the Sodus Pro-Am Tournament and I was letting out a spin doctor with an A-Tom-Mik meat rig behind 400 feet of copper off our planer board,” Snook said last Sunday at the awards ceremony. “I turned around to do something else and then I remembered the line was still going out. I panicked when I saw the spool was almost empty. As I grabbed the rod, the release on the planer board line went off and I needed to reel as fast as I could to gain as much line as possible.”

Fishing with his father William Snook, of Sterling, and Rod Fortune, of Saratoga Springs, on their 29-foot Tiara named “Silver Rush,” the younger Snook battled the fish for a half-hour before they finally netted the winning king salmon. They caught the fish at 6:40 a.m. and won big fish for the day in the Sodus event … and the LOC. As far as the LOC prize money, Snook said they were going to make some upgrades on their boat, which was new to them.

First place in the Salmon Division was Terry Wilson, of Pine Plains, with a 29-pound, 9-ounce king salmon while fishing out of Sodus Bay with Capt. Ryan Williamson, of Fishin’ Magician, and his 12-year-old son Parker. Also on board sharing in the excitement was Wilson’s husband, George.

Fishing out of Sodus with a homemade cut bait rig behind a Spin Doctor, the Wilsons worked their magic by placing a rigger at 72 feet down over 350 feet of water. The fish hit at 8:30 a.m. and 20 minutes later, Terry Wilson had her biggest king ever – in her first-ever derby. Yes, her first derby.

Winner of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association $750 prize for largest salmon caught by a LOTSA member was Jason Hayes, of Grosse Ile, Mich., with a 27-pound king salmon he caught out of Wilson the second day of the derby. It placed 10th overall.

In the battle for top steelhead, Tom Christen, of Depew, earned the honors with a 15½-pound silver bullet he caught while fishing out of Wilson with Tom Martek, of Depew. Yes, it was another personal best as well. This one had a unique twist.

Fishing out of a 24-foot Sea Swirl named “Catch and Release,” they were running a white and black Moonshine spoon that they “caught” a few days before. Fishing in shallower water earlier in the week, they somehow snagged the lure and brought it in. On the day they caught the winner, they threw it on a wire diver set back 180 feet on a No. 2 setting over 400 feet of water. The diver went off at 11 a.m., and they had their winning fish in the boat 10 minutes later.

Second-place steelhead went to Marty Polovick, of Lockport, with a 13-pound, 6-ounce fish he caught off Olcott on a Mixed Veggies Michigan Stinger spoon, 55-feet down on a rigger over 500 feet of water. It was probably a little heavier than that, but the circumstances didn’t allow for them to run in and weigh the fish right away. He caught the fish at 7 a.m. aboard the “Reel Lucky,” a 21-foot Parker owned by Bill Crouse of Pittsburgh. Also on board were Nick Sheldon, of Horseheads, and Merle Seville, of Pennsylvania.

“We had a fantastic day on the water,” Polovick said at the awards ceremony. “We caught over 40 fish, including numerous 12- to 15-pound Coho salmon. Unfortunately, the steelhead was in the bottom of the cooler looking very flat. Overall, it was a team effort and everyone on the boat deserves some credit.” There was a fish ahead of Polovick on the leaderboard, but they didn’t save the fish as the rules require for the top fish.

In the competitive Walleye Division, Capt. Wally Blake, of Niagara Falls, managed to overtake the leader of the division with an impressive fish caught on the Niagara Bar – a 12-pound, 15-ounce walleye caught on a homemade jig during the final week of the contest. There’s more to the story.

The previous leader was an 11-pound, 10-ounce Niagara River fish weighed in by Capt. Arnie Jonathan, of Lockport. He caught his fish on a homemade jig early in the morning during the first week while fishing with Capt. Joe Srouji, of Ransomville. They had to work through heavy moss earlier in the month to get the jigs to work properly.

Getting back to Blake’s fish, he was fishing out of his 20-foot Sea Ark named “Fowl Waters” (his fishing and hunting service) with his girlfriend, Samantha Rew, of Sanborn … and Capt. Arnie Jonathan. Yes, they are close friends.

“I even netted the fish for him at the back of the boat, and I couldn’t have been happier for him,” said Jonathan. There is no truth to the rumor that he tried to knock Blake’s fish off with the net.

In the Brown Trout Division, Craig O’Brien, of Rochester, caught the fish of his life to win with an 18-pound, 5-ounce Rochester lunker. He was fishing with Kevin Eletto, of Irondequoit, aboard O’Brien’s “Unreel” boat, a 25-foot Pursuit.

They were fishing out of Irondequoit Bay and targeting 70 feet of water with their trusty black-white-silver Northern King 28 spoon behind a wire diver set back 144 feet on a 1½ setting. The big brown hit at 10:30 a.m. It took him 15 minutes to bring in.

“I couldn’t see the fish in the water because it stayed down,” O’Brien said. “When Kevin netted it and pulled it into the boat, he shouted ‘this is the biggest brown we’ve ever caught.’” Yes, it was.

Some big lake trout were caught in the summer contest, too. Leading the way was Capt. Jason Smola, of North Syracuse, with a 29-pound, 3-ounce fish he caught out of Henderson Harbor the first day of the derby fishing with his friend Capt. Mike Grimshaw, of Henderson. It was a personal best for Smola aboard his “Salmon Hunter,” a 28-foot Aqua Sport.

“We ran about 15 miles out and it was near the end of our trip,” Smola said. “We were fishing the bottom in 164 feet of water with a watermelon spin-n-glo behind cow bells when I was in the process of dropping the lure back down. It went off in my hand.” It took him 20 minutes to bring into the boat.

The next event on the derby docket is the Fall LOC contest slated for Aug. 19 thru Sept. 5. Nearly $68,000 in cash will be up for grabs, including $25,000 for the grand prize salmon. For a full leaderboard check out loc.org.