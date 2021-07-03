Bill Hilts Jr.: Learning something new from a cagey veteran angler

“It wasn’t until I ran into Capt. Jeff Tedesco of Lewiston out of Sturgeon Point one day after a cold front that I realized the importance of using live bait to keep customers happy. I had struggled to catch eight fish while Tedesco’s customers reeled in over 50 smallmouths. He pulled me aside to tell me that, so my customers did not hear how good they did. And he told me ‘live bait – never leave home without it.’ It made a significant difference through the years.”

We were going to be using live bait on this particular morning, worm harnesses with fat, juicy crawlers. He prefers two kinds of harnesses – one with an orange willow leaf blade and one with a perch-colored Colorado blade. He will run a couple of each until the fish determine what they want.

“Make sure the worm is as straight as possible in the harness,” Hanley says. “Believe it or not, it really does make a difference on certain days.”