Bill Hilts Jr.: Learning something new from a cagey veteran angler

The first full moon of the summer – the Strawberry Moon – served as my guiding light to Lake Erie. I was meeting longtime charter skipper Capt. Jim Hanley of Angola at 4:45 a.m. on a reconnaissance mission of sorts.
Every year around this time, Hanley has close encounters of the walleye kind in specific locations along the New York shoreline. As I took my blindfold off (OK, I am kidding on that one), the moon was setting, and the sun was getting ready to greet us in the eastern skies.
“My target area is 10 to 14 feet of water, but it has to be near deep drop-offs of 20 to 25 feet or more,” Hanley says. “The locations, combined with the technique, make for a dynamic one-two combination. However, because of the clear water and the shallow depths, these light-sensitive fish will not take too much pressure or too much light. We will be finished before 9 a.m. unless it is overcast.”
Hanley has been an ambassador to this sport fishery for the last 43 years. He recognizes that he needs to adapt with the changing times, as well as changes in the fishery. He still has a few tricks up his sleeves, though.
“The industry has changed a lot since I started,” says Hanley, host of “Northeast Outdoors” television show from 1989 to 2005. “Back in the early days I was the area’s only bass and musky guide as both brought results by casting artificial lures. As a tournament bass fisherman, using live bait was not allowed.
“It wasn’t until I ran into Capt. Jeff Tedesco of Lewiston out of Sturgeon Point one day after a cold front that I realized the importance of using live bait to keep customers happy. I had struggled to catch eight fish while Tedesco’s customers reeled in over 50 smallmouths. He pulled me aside to tell me that, so my customers did not hear how good they did. And he told me ‘live bait – never leave home without it.’ It made a significant difference through the years.”
We were going to be using live bait on this particular morning, worm harnesses with fat, juicy crawlers. He prefers two kinds of harnesses – one with an orange willow leaf blade and one with a perch-colored Colorado blade. He will run a couple of each until the fish determine what they want.
“Make sure the worm is as straight as possible in the harness,” Hanley says. “Believe it or not, it really does make a difference on certain days.”
The approach is simple. Let the worm harness back 40 to 50 feet behind the boat. Attach one of the Off Shore Tackle mini-boards (OR38) that is often used for crappie fishing. Let it out off to the side of the boat far enough that you can send a second line/board out. Duplicate this process on the opposite side of the boat. Before we had four rods out, we had a hit. In fact, it took us 45 minutes before we finally were able to get all four rods in place to show what it was supposed to look like. If we were playing baseball, we would be leading the league in hitting. However, our .333 hook-up/landing percentage needed to be improved upon.
“If you have a hit on an inside board, reel the fish in and put the harness and board right back out again,” Hanley said. “If it is the outside board, I will reel in the inside setup to avoid tangles. As soon as the outside board is behind the boat, I’ll put the inside rod back out and it will become the outside.”
This is a great way to fish with light tackle. Hanley uses all spinning outfits, and he believes the reels are more important than the rods. “I use all Shimano reels with either 8-pound test Seaguar fluorocarbon or 10-pound test Power Pro braid on the reels,” he said. “I’m still not sure what works better for this type of finesse fishing because it is a work in progress.”
As the morning continues, he will extend the lead behind the boards to as much as 100 feet as the sun moves higher in the sky. His speed is a constant 1.2 to 1.4 miles per hour, but things will vary with his turns as he works relatively small areas of water.
“In order to be successful in today’s guide business, you must be able to catch a variety of species under a wide variety of conditions,” Hanley said. “You need a reliable and safe boat that can handle some difficult seas, with good tackle and equipment that won’t break down, and a network of fellow anglers that you can rely upon should the fishing turn tough. Most importantly, you must have plenty of good stories to tell because when the fishing slows and the fish will not bite, you must keep your customers entertained.”
Hanley does not lack for stories, and it is worth the trip just to hear many of them. From his first BASS pro tournament in the Thousand Islands in 1978 when he was paired on the first day with fishing legend Bill Dance to guiding in Florida with several of the Boston Red Sox players, including Wade Boggs, Hanley has an arsenal of tales that can pique your interest … if the fishing slows.
On this day, there was no pressure. The fishing was better than we expected, and we had plenty of laughs along the way. This was a successful mission all the way around as he prepared for some weekend charters. He wished they were all this easy.
“I’m 70 years old now and I’ve had a good ride,” said Hanley, who is preparing for knee surgery this fall after the fishing season is over. “I hope to continue another year or two before I hang it up. Guiding is not only about catching fish. It is imperative that safety is first and foremost in your mind. I will not go out unless I can handle an emergency. I still love it and live it daily.”
Hanley does fish in style, with a Lund 2075 and a big 300 Mercury Verado Pro outboard on the back to push him to places safely and quickly. His Smooth Moves seats are the most comfortable that I have had the pleasure to experience. This day was not a challenge weather-wise, but it was easy to see this craft is made for all occasions that he is on the water.
“The waters of Lake Erie, the Niagara River, and Lake Ontario are some of the best freshwater fishing in the country,” insists Hanley, former Erie County Sports Fishing Coordinator from 1995 to 2005. “Within 30 miles of Buffalo, we have it all as far as warm and cold-water fish species.”
If you would like to find out more information on Hanley, check out northeastoutdoors.com.
As I put the blindfold back on for the trip back to the launch ramp, we both acknowledged the trip was a success – catching fish and catching up. As we left the parking lot, a bald eagle flew close enough to drop us a fish and bid us farewell. Mission complete.