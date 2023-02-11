As more New Yorkers turn to fishing as a recreational outlet and a stress release, they are finding out what anglers from around the country and around the world have known all along – we have some pretty darn good fishing here and it all starts with our Great Lakes.

Our two “great” lakes are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 on the Empire State’s list of most popular fisheries. When you add in the Great Lakes tributaries, the Niagara River and the St. Lawrence River, it represents nearly a quarter of all sportfishing activities within state boundaries. Those are some big bucks when it comes to being an economic driver.

New York’s Great Lakes are finally receiving the recognition they deserve.

Two years ago, Abu Garcia, one of the top fishing equipment manufacturers in the world, celebrated its 100th anniversary. The company formed a panel of fishing industry experts to determine the Top 100 Fisheries in the country. It was meant to focus on waters that deliver quality and quantity for a wide variety of fish species. No. 1 on the list was the St. Lawrence River and the Thousand Islands. Checking in at No. 3 was Lake Erie. New York was one of four states mentioned in the compilation for the Great Lakes and one of the highlights was the tremendous walleye population that now inhabits Erie. Experts estimate walleye numbers to be nearly 75 million fish.

New York also dominates in the Bassmasters Top 100 list of favorite fishing holes. In the last 10 years, a radius of 30 miles around Buffalo has drawn the attention of bass anglers year after year. The list is an impressive one, and just to be on it is an accomplishment. In 2020, the Bass Anglers Sportsman’s Society through Bassmaster Magazine created a Top 25 bass fishing spots for the decade. Lake Erie (with a huge emphasis on Buffalo-Niagara) landed at No. 3 … for the country. Last year, in the popular Top 100 annual ranking, the St. Lawrence River (and eastern Lake Ontario) was ranked No. 1 and Buffalo (including eastern Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River) was ranked No. 8 … in the country.

A decade ago, two small Lake Ontario fishing communities were paid the “ultimate” compliment. In 2012, the hamlet of Olcott Beach was named the “Ultimate Fishing Town” by the World Fishing Network in a nationwide search of top fishing hotspots. The following year, it was the neighboring county of Orleans and the hamlet of Point Breeze that received the “Ultimate Fishing Town” nod from WFN. Both ports support a national reputation for outstanding salmon and trout fishing.

We could go on and on with the tributes and the recognition. The point of mentioning all this here is that New Yorkers are learning to appreciate and respect what we have in our backyard. It all starts with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and its Bureau of Fisheries. While they can’t take credit for everything fish and fishing-related, they are a big part of the success of the Great Lakes.

To help create a better awareness for what they do as an agency, fish managers and biologists will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 through a unique “Open House” at the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center.

The focus of the gathering will, without a doubt, be the Great Lakes and they will be there to answer questions surrounding these natural resources – from the forage base and cormorant status to fish stocking and new angling regulations. There will be fisheries experts on the Niagara River, St. Lawrence River, the Finger Lakes and more. Law enforcement personnel who enforce the fish and game laws will also be on hand for answering the hard (and no-so-hard) questions.

If you can’t make the Saturday gathering, DEC also will have a booth on the main exhibition floor for the duration of the show (Feb. 16-19). DEC personnel will be attending the Salmon School, Walleye School and Fly-Fishing Social on Friday evening. And DEC staff will be assisting with a kid’s fishing clinic Feb. 19, recognizing the importance of educating future generations of anglers. The DEC offerings are worth the price of a $10 daily admission.

Another huge feature this year is nationally recognized fisherman Roger Hinchcliff of Willis, Mich. He is the owner of Steelhead Manifesto, a popular social media destination. His focus for the last 40 years has been on steelhead. He spends every possible day he can over 10 months chasing these fish. When we reached out for a comment this week, he was in the Pacific Northwest in the Olympic Peninsula targeting wild ocean-run steelies to help satisfy his piscatorial passion.

This is his first trip to Western New York to give seminars and clinics, but it’s not his first trip to the tributaries here. “I have fished in New York and Lake Erie tributaries for 30 years,” he said. That intimate knowledge will be shared with attendees daily during the show.

“My seminars will include fishing with spinners, float fishing and water temperatures/reading water for steelhead,” Hinchcliff said. “I hope to bring something to the table for everyone of any skill level. Fishing is a lifelong journey and we all can learn from each other. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone.”

Hinchcliff has one seminar Thursday, a clinic and a seminar Friday, two seminars Saturday and a clinic Sunday. To check out the schedule, visit https://niagarafishingexpo.com/2023-schedule-by-day/.

While Hinchcliff will be a huge draw for the stream and river crowd, we have our own list of local experts handing out angling advice such as Rick Kustich of Getzville and Scott Feltrinelli of Webster. Their knowledge is based on fly-fishing, but it’s much more than tossing a handcrafted fly on the end of a line. They both offer sage advice that will help you become a better angler.

When you look down the long list of species being covered, salmon, trout, bass and walleye are at the forefront. However, the yellow perch attracts as much attention as the big-name game fish. Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport will be back giving his tips and tactics for this tasty table fare. In addition, Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla will be sharing his insight into catching ring backs. Nick Sokolowski and Daryl Wiese will be giving perch seminars, too, for a total of 10 perch sessions overall – including four on Friday and four on Saturday.

Apologies to all the speakers we couldn’t cover – there are more than 70! Doors open at noon Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. See you there!