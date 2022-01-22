Bill Hilts Jr.: Lake trout management plan set through 2030

Cormorants do not appear to be a problem because agencies stock the fish offshore, away from the birds. Even the large number of predator fish in the lake such as walleye, bass, and perch do not appear to be an issue.

“It is difficult to fully understand the extent of all the obstacles that are potentially inhibiting the establishment of wild lake trout in Lake Erie,” Robinson said. “Native species like walleye, perch, and smallmouth bass, might not be one of the major obstacles to lake trout rehabilitation since lake trout reproduced and thrived with all these species present in the past.

“Invasive species like smelt and round goby, on the other hand, were not present and may certainly be an obstacle. And there are other obstacles such as degradation of existing spawning habitat, largely by zebra and quagga mussels, that may be the biggest of all.”

Robinson said there are reasons to be optimistic.