Bill Hilts Jr.: Lake trout management plan set through 2030

I love lake trout.
There, I said it. I love numerous species of fish, but lake trout is one that doesn’t get the respect it deserves. An indigenous species to the Great Lakes, lake trout might not fight like a Pacific salmon; have the taste of a walleye or perch; hit the bright color spectrum of a brook, brown or rainbow trout; or have the mystique of a musky, but I love to catch them nonetheless.
I love to catch them in the spring, and the Niagara Bar is one of the top fishing holes for these fork-tailed wonders – on light line in shallow water. A former state record laker – weighing in at 39 pounds, 15 ounces – was caught in the shadow of Fort Niagara in May in the 1990s. My most memorable experience was on a cold Jan. 1 some 30 years ago when I fished with two buddies for 2½ hours in front of the “green can” and we reeled in 42 lake trout – all released to fight another day. But that’s another story.
I love to catch them in the fall, too, and the last couple of years the focus has been on Lake Erie. Yes, Lake Erie has a great lake trout fishery, too. My first experience was a warm November day in 2020 out of Erie, Pa., with Capt. Pete Alex of the Vision Quest and he schooled me on how good the lake trout fishing can be in this shallowest of the Great Lakes. It was crazy good. His best day was more than 100 fish, caught and released.
Lake trout were once a dominant predator in the Eastern Basin of Lake Erie. However, the combination of commercial fishing, eutrophication and invasive species expansions led to a total extirpation by 1965. As a result, rehabilitation efforts began in 1969 and were formalized in 1985 with a Lake Trout Task Group. It eventually led to “Lake Trout, A Strategic Plan for the Rehabilitation of Lake Trout in Lake Erie” that was a guide for biologists and lake managers to follow from 2008 to 2020.
Earlier this month, a new Lake Erie Lake Trout Management Plan was released by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission that will serve as a map for managers and biologists through 2030. The emphasis on lake trout is continuing to ride the wave of excitement when Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit (of the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation) personnel discovered the first documented natural reproduction of these fish in decades, last May off Chautauqua County.
Dr. Jason Robinson, Lake Erie Unit leader for DEC, said the new rehabilitation plan has two components. The first is maintaining or expanding the adult population. The second is increasing our understanding of early life history, meaning, searching for eggs, fry and wild juveniles.
“The previous lake trout plan focused on determining the best genetic strains and stocking locations to build and maintain an adult population, which has been quite successful,” Robinson said. “The current adult population is as abundant as it has ever been since rehabilitation efforts began in 1982. It is extremely important to maintain a high, stable level of adults so that we can begin to work on component 2 of the new plan – detection of early life stages.
“The early life history portion of the plan will be the most challenging because we are just learning where lake trout are spawning, where they are having the most success, and how best to assess eggs, fry, and juveniles.”
James Markham, Cold Water Senior Aquatic Biologist with the Lake Erie Unit, reflected on the new lake trout stocking schedule in the current plan. The target stocking numbers are 200,000 yearlings for the southern shore of Lake Erie (which includes New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio) and 80,000 yearlings in Province of Ontario waters. All the lake trout in U.S. waters come from Allegany National Hatchery in Warren, Pa.
“We are now moving to a three-year rotational stocking cycle to try to increase survival of our stocked fish and maintain adult abundance,” Markham said. “For example, in New York, we will receive 0, 80,000 and 120,000 yearlings over the next three years. The success of this strategy will be evaluated over the course of the new plan and adjusted as needed.”
All stocked lake trout are coded wire tagged and have their adipose fin removed using a tagging trailer.
“By doing this we can tell what strain a fish is, and when and where it was stocked,” Markham said. “If a lake trout lacks these tags, there is a possibility it is a wild fish.”
Markham said analysis of tagging data indicates that about 1 in every 200 adults might be wild in New York waters. The DEC is trying to confirm the analysis using otolith chemistry.
The strain of fish that is stocked is also important. Currently, Seneca Lake and Lake Champlain strains have proved to be best in terms of survival and lower sea lamprey wounding rates. Developing a native Lake Erie strain is unlikely at this point, although at least one inland lake in Pennsylvania might have received a native Lake Erie strain prior to its elimination from the lake. Investigations to confirm this are underway. However, Markham said it might not be the best strain for rehabilitation.
“The lake is a much different system than it was 100 years ago,” he said. “The original strain was extirpated in part because it couldn’t survive the changing conditions and did not evolve with sea lampreys present.”
Sea lampreys are one of the obstacles that lake trout must overcome, but the adult sea lamprey index for the lake has been below the target index for two years now. Markham said this has not happened in Erie since the beginning of the control program coordinated through the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada lamprey control staff. Lake Erie streams are on a three-year treatment rotation, and this schedule appears to be doing a good job keeping the numbers in check for now.
Cormorants do not appear to be a problem because agencies stock the fish offshore, away from the birds. Even the large number of predator fish in the lake such as walleye, bass, and perch do not appear to be an issue.
“It is difficult to fully understand the extent of all the obstacles that are potentially inhibiting the establishment of wild lake trout in Lake Erie,” Robinson said. “Native species like walleye, perch, and smallmouth bass, might not be one of the major obstacles to lake trout rehabilitation since lake trout reproduced and thrived with all these species present in the past.
“Invasive species like smelt and round goby, on the other hand, were not present and may certainly be an obstacle. And there are other obstacles such as degradation of existing spawning habitat, largely by zebra and quagga mussels, that may be the biggest of all.”
Robinson said there are reasons to be optimistic.
“Recent success in other lakes after many years of effort, such as Lake Champlain, gives us hope that we will one day be able to create a self-sustaining lake trout population in Lake Erie,” he said. “One thing that is certain about Lake Erie is that it is always changing. It is important that have a robust and active rehabilitation program in place to take advantage of potentially advantageous conditions as they evolve.”
You can find a copy of the final plan at glfc.org. In the meantime, give lake trout a little more respect.