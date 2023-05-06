As I picked up the rod, the line started to scream out of the reel. No question, it was a Chinook salmon, undisputed king of Lake Ontario for so many reasons. Of course, the feisty fish did what kings do every spring as they begin their feeding frenzy. It wrapped itself around two diver lines and came out of the water a minimum of four times to see what was going on and look me in the eye.

As Hamburg's Randy Jaroszewski and Ron Kozub worked hard to separate those lines from the acrobatic salmon, the fish won the battle and was off my line. Whether it was to show off that it was free again or not knowing he was free, the salmon leaped three more times before he disappeared in the cool waters of this Great Lake. It was my first salmon of 2023, and it was a great way to get the heart pumping again.

This was Outdoor Media Week for Destination Niagara USA and Lake Ontario salmon and trout fishing was one of the many options available to outdoor media folks from around the country. On board with us this trip was Ken Perrotte of Virginia, the chairman of the board for the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers who filmed, took still photos and collected notes for his many media outlets. Also on board was Mark McQuown of Garmin, an electronics company that was one of the sponsors.

The media gathering has coincided for many years with the start of the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby, running this year from Friday to May 14. This was the appetizer to the main course as we prepared to target salmon and trout for the big show. Grand prize is $15,000 for the largest salmon, but you can still collect $2,000 for the largest brown trout, lake trout and walleye.

While we didn’t catch any salmon that would have made the 20-pound minimum for prize consideration, we did have one big lake trout that Perrotte manhandled to the back of the boat that surely would have made Top 20 in that species category. It was estimated at more than 20 pounds, leaving his arms aching as he watched it swim back to the bottom of the lake … with our fishing lure.

It's been mostly good news for salmon fishermen in this popular body of water. For the second year in a row, Lake Ontario fishermen have seen a stocking increase. Last year, New York and the Province of Ontario each stocked 50,000 fish. This year, New York and the Province of Ontario will be adding about 10% more Chinook salmon to the stocking effort. These are the first increases following three stocking adjustments that were made in the lake since 2016, due to concerns over the forage base.

The increase in stocking had a direct correlation with a much more favorable outlook on the forage base, especially relative to the alewife population – the top food source for Chinook salmon. It appears the stocking adjustments have allowed alewife numbers to recover, and researchers are predicting the alewife biomass will likely increase or remain stable for the next few years. It helps when we have a mild winter, too.

“The decision to increase stocking in 2023 was based on the predicted age-2 and older alewife biomass from the spring prey fish bottom trawl assessment, and the average weight of an age-3 Chinook salmon measured in the open lake fishery during August,” said Christopher Legard, Lake Ontario unit leader for the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Fisheries. “DEC is working with the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources, and Forestry to develop a long-term plan for how stocking decisions are made for Lake Ontario, but the details of the new plan have not been agreed upon yet.”

There is also some discussion involving how much natural reproduction is going on in the lake to try to understand that fluctuating dynamic and how it would impact the forage base.

“The only estimate for natural reproduction of Chinook salmon in Lake Ontario in 2022 is from the young-of-year Chinook salmon seining index in the Salmon River,” Legard said. “The 2022 index was below average.”

About a decade ago, the DEC determined through fin clips that there could be as many as 50% of the salmon in the lake through natural reproduction.

The 2023 stocking target for Chinook salmon in New York waters of Lake Ontario is 985,180. The Province of Ontario numbers is 467,000, an increase from just less than 416,000 in 2022. For the New York side of the lake, a little more than two-thirds of the fish were reared in holding pens. For the Canadian side, slightly more than 50% of the fish will be reared in pens. This is good news because by holding the fish in pens, the survival rate of these fish is better than 2-to-1 over direct stocked fish from the hatchery. In addition, it helps to imprint those fish to the areas that they are stocked for better staging after they mature and return “home.”

Moving forward in 2023, DEC will continue to use a new stocking strategy for Chinook salmon. Rather than disperse stocking efforts at numerous locations along the south shore, hatchery plants will be concentrated at five sites – the biggest at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery to ensure adequate returns for egg collection each fall. Large regional plants will continue to be stocked at Eighteen Mile Creek (Olcott), Oak Orchard Creek (Point Breeze), Genesee River (Rochester) and Oswego River (Oswego). In addition, stocking also will take place at the Niagara River and the Black River. All sites, except for the Salmon River, will see a stocking increase in 2023.

One exciting new program could help lake managers understand how much natural reproduction is taking place.

“DEC has been working with Cornell University and the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry since 2018 to evaluate the use of genetic parentage-based tagging as a long-term monitoring tool to assess the proportion of wild Chinook salmon in Lake Ontario,” said Steve Hurst, chief of the Bureau of Fisheries. “Cornell University is finishing up the study this spring and will recommend a set of standard operating procedures to DEC for implementing the program. DEC intends to move forward with collecting and processing samples in 2023. This effort will help us better understand the proportion of wild to stocked Chinooks and aid in our decision making.”

A tissue sample is being taken from every fish in the hatchery. Every fish will be inventoried. A “library” is created that stores the genetic markers and it will be updated annually. Lake fish will either match or it won’t. Not only will it help biologists figure out the percentage of wild versus stocked fish, but it could help managers to determine the success of specific stocking sites. It’s also less expensive than the tagging trailer that was used previously.

If you have never caught a king salmon in Lake Ontario, you owe it to yourself to give it a try.