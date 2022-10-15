New York’s tributaries flowing into Lake Erie offer dynamic steelhead fishing from September to May. However, fisheries biologist Jim Markham with the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit out of Dunkirk wants to make steelhead fishing even better. You could say it’s always a work in progress as he tries to come up with a better stocking formula for fishermen.

Markham was the guest speaker for the most recent meeting of the Western New York Chapter of Trout Unlimited, when the group held its first in-person meeting since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020. It was held at the Orvis Shop in Williamsville, where things left off two and a half years ago.

He started by delving into his new stocking program involving an experimental stocking regimen that began in 2020 through the Salmon River Fish Hatchery.

The idea, which continued through 2022, saw steelhead stocked higher in the drainage of tributaries, lower in the drainage of tributaries, two different sizes of fish, smaller batches of fish and each stocker uniquely tagged.

So far, biologists found that larger stocked fish tended to leave the stream and head into the lake, while smaller fish tended to move upstream.

“We want them to leave and come back,” Markham told the group of attendees.

Most stocked fish greater than 6 inches emigrated out of the stream and survived. The smaller fish that remained did not survive due to water issues relating to flow and temperature. Markham found that the way to go was to stock larger fish higher in a stream.

At the same time, stocking numbers were reduced in those Lake Erie streams – from roughly 250,000 steelhead to 127,500. Getting the fish to a larger size wasn’t an easy process. They needed the help of the dedicated staff at SRFH. When they were asked if they could raise a bigger and better product, they jumped at the opportunity.

It started with grading all the fish by removing the smaller ones. They reared the fingerlings at reduced fish densities. Hatchery personnel adjusted the feeding schedule with a higher quality food. They also recirculated the well water in the system to provide temperatures for better growth.

In 2013 and 2014, the size of the fish averaged 4.9 to 5.1 inches in length. Over 50 percent of the fish were shorter than 5 inches. In 2020-2022, the size was 5.6 to 6 inches in length. Fish grew about an inch bigger on the average. However, the big difference was with the weight of the fish, nearly doubling under the new system for growing larger steelhead to stock. Markham felt that this should translate into better survival.

“Six inches is the magical mark, a smolting size,” Markham said.

In 2013, when DEC stocked 255,000 steelhead, only 11 percent of the fish were longer than 6 inches. It gave them an effective stocking number (fish over 6 inches) of 28,050 fish. In comparison, in 2020 when they only stocked 138,000 steelhead, 55 percent were longer than 6 inches. This resulted in an effective stocking number of nearly 76,000 steelhead – three times as many as when the state stocked double the numbers of fish for Erie tributaries.

Unfortunately, those same numbers didn’t hold true for 2021 and 2022. In 2021, when 133,000 steelhead were planted, only 39 percent of the stock was longer 6 inches in length, for an effective stocking number of nearly 52,000 steelhead. In 2022, 147,000 fish were dumped into the creeks (Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Canadaway, Walnut, Silver, 18 Mile, Buffalo, and Cayuga) with only 27 percent longer than 6 inches long. The effective stocking number was just under 40,000 fish.

“The downward trend is concerning to us,” Markham said. “We don’t have all the answers yet. The bottom line is that we are not doing any worse from when we were stocking twice as many fish.”

Some of the takeaways of the experimental program are that they were successful in increasing the average size and weight of the stocked product. There also was a much larger pool of fish shy of the 6-inch mark, giving them a better chance for survival. DEC will continue to monitor through its angler surveys, such as the most recent 2021-22 Lake Erie Tributary Creel Census.

This survey concluded in April 2022. Results indicate steelhead catch rates in the Lake Erie tributaries were 0.44 fish per hour, well above the management plan target of 0.33 fish per hour. The Lake Erie tributary steelhead fishery remains among the best in the country. Approximately 197,000 rainbow trout/steelhead were stocked into New York’s Lake Erie tributaries in spring to support this fishery (including 50,000 domestic rainbows stocked to help trigger an earlier run in September and October).

The angler survey is designed to help determine the overall catch, use and harvest in the tributaries. The survey covers the eight stocked streams mentioned earlier. However, due to staffing issues, there was no survey conducted in September, April or May. Some 75 sites were monitored by DEC survey technicians, conducting interviews and car counts. They also were able to obtain demographic and angler opinion information for a more thorough survey.

In the most recent survey, roughly 100,000 angler hours were recorded. When you figure in the missing survey results from September, April and May, overall numbers were comparable with the 2017-2018 survey. April normally accounts for 20,000 to 30,000 hours, and April was a good one for fish numbers … and fishermen.

The most popular tributary for the 2021-2022 survey was 18 Mile Creek, where nearly 40,000 angler hours were recorded. Second place was Chautauqua Creek, with between 20,000 and 25,000 hours. The Catt was third with just under 18,000 hours, but this popular creek had a rough year due to difficult conditions. That creek normally would see 40,000 to 60,000 hours. Number four was Canadaway Creek, with just over 12,000 hours.

If you want to know the best month for tributary catch rates, in order of the top five, April checks in at .65 fish per hour; November is .51 fish per hour; December is .49 fish per hour; January is .48 fish per hour; and February is .41 fish per hour.

As far as harvest rates are concerned, you could turn that around and simply say the release rates are sitting at 93 percent. Catch and release is a fairly consistent practice among the angling fraternity.

Another important note is that the survey is showing more consistent fishing across the board in all the streams. In previous years, there were very distinctive good streams and bad streams, as far as the numbers. Now, there seems to be decent quality in all tributaries, with not much difference in the catch rates, meaning good fishing is available whenever you decide to go … like right now.