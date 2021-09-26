Bill Hilts Jr.: Know the rules for big-game seasons as laws have changed

The first official big game season for the entire Southern Zone will be early bowhunting season on Oct. 1. (The Northern Zone archery opener is Sept. 27.) This does not include the antlerless-only special season in select Wildlife Management Units, where deer populations have become an issue and additional management is required to help cull the herd.
Only time will tell whether the new nine-day September season was a success, but based on personal experience, it was used effectively for younger hunters and physically challenged sportsmen and women for expanded outdoor adventures. Who can argue with that?
With less than a week to go before opening day, bowhunters should be well on their way to kick off the upcoming season.
“I hope all bowhunters are spending time shooting their bows regularly to learn what shots they can and cannot take as ethical hunters,” said Mark Irlbacher of Doc’s Archery in North Tonawanda. “Also, be sure to check bowstrings for wear and tear and get them replaced if needed. Trying to ‘get through’ one more season with a worn string can be a dangerous mistake, especially with today's high speed compound bows. Another quick tip: If you use a string peep sight with the elastic tube, be sure to put a new tube on now. That couple of dollars can be a godsend when you draw back on ‘the big one.’ "
“If you are new to the sport of bowhunting and you are just getting started, do yourself a huge favor and go to your local archery pro shop to be set up and fitted correctly,” Irlbacher added. “You might save a few dollars buying over the internet or from chain/box stores, but it's just not worth it if you're serious about bowhunting.”
Part of that preparation includes making sure your tree stand is erected safely and properly.
“One of my favorite tips on tree stand hunting, after you're sure your stand is in good condition, is to always use a climbing safety line,” Irlbacher said. “It only takes a couple minutes to install, but can save your life if you slip climbing or descending. They are available commercially or you can make your own out of good rope (preferably over ½-inch diameter)."
Irlbacher explained that to maximize the effectiveness of a climbing safety line, tie it off tight just above the tree stand and tight to the bottom of the tree or climbing stick. Make a short loop out of about 15 to 18 inches of rope and put it on the secured climbing rope with a Prusik knot. Attach the safety harness (another must item) to the loop at ground level and slide it up the stationary rope as you climb. If you slip/fall, the Prusik knot will bind tight and prevent you from falling more than a foot or two.
New big-game hunting regulations have been put into place for this fall, and they could make a big difference for many hunters. One change is that the daily hunting hours have been extended to one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. The back of the current hunting regulations guide has a sunset/sunrise schedule to follow.
Mitzi Fredericks of Medina wishes that the extended time regulation was in place last fall.
“On Nov. 14 last year, I found myself in my tree stand checking my phone for the time every few minutes. Sunrise on this particular morning was 7:06 a.m. We had been getting some nice pictures on the trail cameras of several large bucks. One was a large, wide, high symmetrical 8-point with a drop tine. As the sun began to rise, I heard movement to my left. I checked the time – 6:52 a.m. I took a peek and saw it was the big drop tine buck with a doe. Even though they were just meandering through, there was no way it was going to take him 14 minutes to get to me. He stopped 15 yards broadside in front of me with 10 minutes before legal shooting time. I painfully watched him walk away.”
Fredericks must be commended for making the ethical choice and, to her knowledge, that buck is still out there. She still connected on a dandy 8-point buck last year, but the drop tine buck still haunts her.
“Relative to the one-half hour early/late hunting times, I doubt it will have much meaning during the bow season, but I am a little concerned about safety during the gun seasons,” Irlbacher said. “The (fluorescent) orange/pink requirement may help the safety concerns being out closer to darkness, but it will surely be hunter responsibility that can make this work safely. We all have seen deer during these pre and post sunset times. The temptation to shoot sometimes got the better of folks when ‘the big one’ was in close enough to see clearly, but we had to consider the exact sunrise/sunset hour.”
The new requirement for wearing a blaze orange or pink hat or vest is for big-game hunters (deer and bear) using firearms this year.
There still seems to be some confusion on junior hunting for 12- and 13-year-olds. These young hunters can hunt for big game with a bow if they have completed both the Bowhunter Education and Firearms Hunter Education classes, purchased a junior bowhunting license, and are accompanied by a fully licensed adult 21 years or older with at least three years of experience.
A new law that has been adopted in almost all upstate counties allows 12- and 13-year-old junior hunters to use firearms (rifle, shotgun, and muzzleloader where legal) to harvest deer during the youth hunt (Oct. 9-11), the regular season, and the muzzleloader season. At this time, only Erie and Rockland counties have not adopted the law. Erie County has approved it and is awaiting a signature from the county executive. Crossbows were added to the mix, but they cannot be used during the youth hunt. However, they can be used during the crossbow portion of the early archery season (Nov. 6-19 in the Southern Zone), the regular season and the late muzzleloader season.
Junior hunters must always hunt from the ground and cannot use an elevated stand. That isn’t necessarily a disadvantage.
“As far as tree stands versus ground blinds, both are very effective methods of hunting,” Irlbacher said. “If you are afraid of heights, use a ground blind. Placed correctly, downwind of a deer trail, it can be a successful experience."
A tree stand should be placed downwind from the deer trail. In both cases, it helps keep your scent from alarming the deer or bear.
"I usually like to be sure I have installed my tree stands and/or ground blinds as least a month or more before hunting season to let the area (and residual human scents) dissipate long before I'll be hunting,” Irlbacher said.
Good luck and stay safe out there.