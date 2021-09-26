Bill Hilts Jr.: Know the rules for big-game seasons as laws have changed

The first official big game season for the entire Southern Zone will be early bowhunting season on Oct. 1. (The Northern Zone archery opener is Sept. 27.) This does not include the antlerless-only special season in select Wildlife Management Units, where deer populations have become an issue and additional management is required to help cull the herd.

Only time will tell whether the new nine-day September season was a success, but based on personal experience, it was used effectively for younger hunters and physically challenged sportsmen and women for expanded outdoor adventures. Who can argue with that?

With less than a week to go before opening day, bowhunters should be well on their way to kick off the upcoming season.

“I hope all bowhunters are spending time shooting their bows regularly to learn what shots they can and cannot take as ethical hunters,” said Mark Irlbacher of Doc’s Archery in North Tonawanda. “Also, be sure to check bowstrings for wear and tear and get them replaced if needed. Trying to ‘get through’ one more season with a worn string can be a dangerous mistake, especially with today's high speed compound bows. Another quick tip: If you use a string peep sight with the elastic tube, be sure to put a new tube on now. That couple of dollars can be a godsend when you draw back on ‘the big one.’ "