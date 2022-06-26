Bill Hilts Jr.: Jim Hanley's inclusion in Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame is well deserved

When the Class of 2022 was announced for induction into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, most of the film clips and sound bites were centered around sports icons like Ryan Miller, a former Buffalo Sabres goaltender who became the winningest American-born goalie in the league. Of course, it was well deserved.

The late Bob Kauffman of the now-defunct Buffalo Braves in the NBA also was recognized, as was Olympic gold-medal rower Emily Regan. Near the bottom of the list was Jim Hanley of Angola, the first sport fisherman to be inducted into the prestigious hall.

When the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame held its news conference June 8 at RiverWorks, Hanley was in awe.

“I was both honored and proud to be in the same class as Ryan Miller and Emily Regan,” Hanley said. “I had a chance to congratulate Ryan and he did the same for me. I told him I was part of the TV crew that ran the cameras for the Sabres’ locker room interviews, and he said he remembered.”

“It’s not just me,” said Hanley, “this is a recognition for everyone and anyone who’s ever had a dream of catching a big fish. To be the first one in anything is something special.”

The biggest hurdle to overcome was the determination that fishing should be considered a sport. Several years ago, fisherman and book author Bob Rich Jr. (who is in the Greater Buffalo Hall for his efforts involving the Buffalo Bisons baseball team and for being a participant in several sports), wrote an eloquent and thought-provoking letter in support of Hanley to the selection committee. That helped push Hanley over the top.

“To find the answer, I went right to the most qualified source I know – the International Game Fish Association,” Rich said in his letter to the selection committee. “They are the Secretariat of sport fishing, trusted lobbyists, keeper of records, promulgator of rules, arbiter of disputes; in short, the guardians of the flame.” He asked the question to IGFA president Jason Schratwieser and it came back affirmative. Yes, fishing is a sport.

If you don’t believe IGFA, Rich says to look no further than specialty stores like Bass Pro, Cabela’s and Orvis. Walmart, Target, and Dick’s all have fishing equipment in their sporting goods departments. Fishing results for tournaments and derbies can be found in the sports section of your local newspaper. These are all good arguments and serve as ammunition when a debate arises over the validity of angling as a sport.

Is Hanley deserving of being Western New York’s “first fisherman” to be inducted into the Hall of Fame? I say yes, based on my experiences with the angling icon. He is passionate, dedicated and focused.

Hanley has been an ambassador to the Western New York sport fishery for the last 44 years, 41 of them through media involvement in radio and television. He has been guiding the Great Lakes locally for 44 years.

“I became a charter captain because I wanted to share what I have learned from fishing Lake Erie and other local waters since I was 6 years old,” Hanley said. “Making a few dollars along the way doing something that I loved had its benefits as well.”

The year 1978 was full of “firsts” for Hanley. He was the first angler from Western New York to fish in a national bass tournament. He was the first guide to fish for bass on Lake Erie in New York waters. He was the first fisherman to use a lure known as a “gitzit” on Lake Erie. It is now known as a tube jig.

“The industry has changed a lot since I started,” says Hanley, host of the "Northeast Outdoors" TV show from 1989 to 2005. “Back in the early days, I was the area’s only bass and musky guide as both brought results by casting artificial lures. As a tournament bass fisherman, using live bait was not allowed.”

Talking about the years gone by, Hanley tends to reminisce.

“Whenever my dad or a neighbor would open their tackle box when I was a kid, it was like seeing a treasure chest open with items that glistened like gold,” Hanley said. “I can still recall it like it was yesterday.”

Hanley does not lack for stories, and it is worth a charter trip just to hear many of them. From his first Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (BASS) pro tournament in the Thousand Islands in 1978 when he was paired on the first day with fishing legend Bill Dance to guiding in Florida with several Boston Red Sox players (including Wade Boggs), Hanley has an arsenal of tales if the fishing slows.

We stress the word “if.” There is some great fishing in Western New York and being inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame will help to create a better awareness for our unmatched natural resources.

“The waters of Lake Erie, the Niagara River and Lake Ontario are some of the best freshwater fishing waters in the country,” said Hanley, former Erie County sports fishing coordinator from 1995 to 2005. “Within 30 miles of Buffalo, we have it all as far as warm- and cold-water fish species.”

“I’m 70 years old now and I’ve had a good ride,” said Hanley, who had knee surgery last fall after the fishing season ended. “I hope to continue another year or two before I hang it up. Guiding is not only about catching fish. It is imperative that safety is first and foremost in your mind. I will not go out unless I can handle an emergency. I still love it and live it daily.”

Hanley and the Class of 2022 will be inducted at a banquet tentatively set for Nov. 10. Find out more information at buffalosportshallfame.com. If you would like to find out more information on Hanley, go to northeastoutdoors.com.

“Fishing is a sport and Jim Hanley, Buffalo born and bred, is not only a sportsman in all aspects of the word, but he is a gentleman and champion as well,” said Rich. “I believe he deserves to be in the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.”

