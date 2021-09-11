Bill Hilts Jr.: Is it fate or chance for Lake Ontario derby winners?

They set out rods and one of them was using a Church Stern Planer in the prop wash of the boat. The lure was 45 feet down over 150 feet of water using a Moonshine spoon.

“It was very exciting to reel in this fish,” Mang said. “It came out of the water three times, and it took me 20 minutes to bring it in.” It was the only fish she caught for the day, and she earned a check for $3,000 with her first-place win and big fish of the day with one-day carryover.

Second place was also caught off the shores of Niagara County when Mike Leising, of East Amherst, fishing with his father, Roy, of East Amherst, were trolling off Wilson in their Sport Craft 232. They discovered the inside water was cold after a northeast blow, so the duo decided to run offshore to 300 feet of water. As they headed toward the Niagara River, using 10 colors of lead core line with a Warrior Magnum “Steelhead Candy” spoon attached, they had their first hit – an 11-pound, 14-ounce steelhead that Roy reeled in. It would eventually place eighth.

Back the lure went into the water and almost immediately the rod went off again and this time it was Mike’s turn to reel it in. Twenty minutes later, he had a personal best 15-pound, 5-ounce steelhead.