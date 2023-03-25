Many of our outdoor pastimes involve traditions that begin with opening day events, some of which can impact us for the rest of our lives. However, along the way, things might have changed with the times and the influences might have not been as important.

As one example, the April 1 inland trout opener is this week, and the level of excitement might not be the same. Time will tell.

Allowing for year-round trout opportunities in the state’s inland waters might have taken some of the shine off the opener. The anticipation of an opening day might be lost if you can fish a day or two before (or more) if you get a nice day.

Also impacting angler attitudes and opportunities available for inland trout fishing is a public access verification project that will substantially reduce stocking areas, as well as places to fish, across the state. DEC regions were required to send letters to landowners asking for public access. In Region 9, that started with Erie County.

Region 9 Fisheries Biologist Scott Cornett said in the past, the Bureau of Fisheries had considered "unposted" land within stocked reaches of streams to be available to anglers to fish. Beginning this year, only areas of a stream reach with Public Fishing Rights, DEC lands or municipal parks will be considered "publicly accessible."

"Only sections of reaches where landowners agree to public access will be stocked," Cornett said. "We will be doing this with the rest of the stocked streams in the region through 2024. It is a lot of owners to contact.

"Stocking will not be increased on the streams with PFR or other official public access since stocking numbers are determined by the carrying capacity for trout in each stocked stream reach.”

A total of 82 letters were sent, covering 269 parcels of land on four streams in Erie County, Cornett said. Of those sent out, 19 respondents declined and another 35 did not respond and were considered a “no.”

As a result, the stocked reaches on those four streams were reduced from 17.5 miles to 4.9 miles. Additionally, seven bridge crossings where there are short sections of property where landowners wished to allow access are also being stocked.

Another important consideration is that, according to recent angler surveys, the amount of angler use of stocked trout sections is greatly reduced – sometimes by as much three-quarters. In other words, only a quarter of the fishermen are targeting stocked areas for inland streams as compared with previously in Region 9. That could translate into less-stocked fish down the road, too.

Cornett is the man when it comes to the inland streams of Western New York. He recently was the guest speaker for a “State of the Streams” report for the Western New York chapter of Trout Unlimited. It’s one of the most popular meetings of the year for the fishing club.

While he shared the information regarding stocking and public access, there was plenty of positive information to report.

“The wild trout streams we sampled in 2022, I would mostly give a solid ‘B’ for their trout populations,” Cornett said. “They all greatly exceeded the abundance and biomass of trout needed for the management category they are in (wild-quality or wild-premier). They don’t get an ‘A’ since they all could support more trout if land use was better and their habitat and water quality could be improved.”

Looking ahead to the inland trout opener, Cornett said: “Any of the wild trout streams we sampled in 2021 and 2022 (all our wild-quality and wild-premier streams) should provide good angling for people looking for wild trout. For those who want to catch stocked trout, we are still stocking several dozen streams, which should all fish well in April and May when stream flows and temperatures are conducive. Additionally, we stock a number of lakes and ponds, which should all fish well even if stream flows are too high or cold.

“From a fishing regulation standpoint, the trout stream regulations that went into effect in April 2021 are very protective of our better wild brown and rainbow trout populations and I don’t see any areas for concern. The largest threats to our trout populations are from poor land use practices and a warming climate.”

Cornett talked a bit about the importance of genetic diversity, especially as it relates to unique “heritage” strain of brook trout. Late in 2022, the local TU chapter brought in Chris Murphy to talk about the “heritage” strain of brookies as they related to the Adirondacks. Cornett pointed out the “heritage” strains were not unique to the Adirondacks. In fact, some strains in Western New York were part of the Allegheny River watershed, Genesee-Lake Ontario watershed, the Erie-Niagara watershed, and in Allegany State Park.

“A more diverse genetic makeup in at least some members of a population and/or species can help them adapt to and survive changes to their environment," Cornett said. "If all our brook trout populations were genetically identical, if a serious disease comes along, it is likely that there would not be survivors with unique genetics that helps them survive the new disease.”

The region also does a good job with habitat enhancement projects when needed and Cornett pointed out a few of them to showcase the cooperative efforts. On Wiscoy Creek, the “gray cabin project” stabilized more than 400 feet of bank and installed 135 feet of habitat structure (lunkers). In addition to DEC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the local Soil and Water Conservation District, the local Trout Unlimited Chapter and landowners all worked together to make it happen. The Crow Creek Culvert Project involved all the aforementioned partners, as well as the Buffalo-Niagara Waterkeeper. These projects are all important to help protect local fish stocks, with more planned for the future.