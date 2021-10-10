Bill Hilts Jr.: Importance of passing on outdoor traditions

The controversial holiday hunt, a new deer season between Christmas and New Year’s Day, was not designed as a management tool to help control deer populations. The focus was centered on families – college students returning home for the holidays, junior hunters being on break from high school and middle school, parents, grandparents or other mentors/guardians being available to spend time in the outdoors as they bond through big game hunting. This late hunt is only for the Southern Zone and only with primitive tools such as bows, crossbows and muzzleloaders.

The biggest opposition of the December hunt has been from the snowmobiling community. Hopefully common sense will win out relating to a new proposal to allow counties to opt out of the holiday hunt. DEC insists that the opt-out would only be for this new expanded opportunity, which amounts to an extension of the late bow and muzzleloading seasons. Public comment will end Nov. 14 and one of three options will take place – adopt the proposal and allow for opting out; modify the proposal; or withdraw the proposal and go with the holiday hunt as planned.

The “opt-in” plan for individual counties relating to 12- and 13-year-olds for deer hunting should send a sound message to the state legislature that this is something that it not only wanted, but it is needed to help promote the future of hunting. It shouldn’t be a political issue.