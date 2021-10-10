Bill Hilts Jr.: Importance of passing on outdoor traditions

The importance of passing on our outdoor traditions was never more evident this week when Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz vetoed the Erie County Legislature’s approval of the opt-in for a 12- and 13-year-old deer hunting option with a firearm that passed every other viable upstate county (except for Rockland near New York City).
It didn’t matter that 12- and 13-year-olds can already hunt with a firearm for small game, and it didn’t matter that every junior hunter must be accompanied by a licensed adult with at least three years of hunting experience. The fact that it was vetoed points out that we need to do whatever we can to ensure a healthy future for hunting, fishing and other outdoor pastimes. We always will face challenges.
The focus for many has been with the next generation of outdoors enthusiasts, but we can’t forget family and friends who are close to us no matter their age, or just someone who is interested in finding out what hunting and fishing is about. Whether it was by design or by chance, New York’s recent Outdoor Writers Association conference held in Saratoga/Capital District Sept. 30-Oct. 3 seemed to key in on a “passing it on” theme, from speakers to programs that carry on the outdoor heritage.
On the morning of Oct. 1, despite it being opening day in the Southern Zone for early archery season, an impressive contingent of Department of Environmental Conservation staff presented information on new hunting and fishing regulations and programs, allowed for questions and answers on various topics, and asked the state’s outdoor press for help in getting out the message about many things, including passing on our outdoor traditions.
The controversial holiday hunt, a new deer season between Christmas and New Year’s Day, was not designed as a management tool to help control deer populations. The focus was centered on families – college students returning home for the holidays, junior hunters being on break from high school and middle school, parents, grandparents or other mentors/guardians being available to spend time in the outdoors as they bond through big game hunting. This late hunt is only for the Southern Zone and only with primitive tools such as bows, crossbows and muzzleloaders.
The biggest opposition of the December hunt has been from the snowmobiling community. Hopefully common sense will win out relating to a new proposal to allow counties to opt out of the holiday hunt. DEC insists that the opt-out would only be for this new expanded opportunity, which amounts to an extension of the late bow and muzzleloading seasons. Public comment will end Nov. 14 and one of three options will take place – adopt the proposal and allow for opting out; modify the proposal; or withdraw the proposal and go with the holiday hunt as planned.
The “opt-in” plan for individual counties relating to 12- and 13-year-olds for deer hunting should send a sound message to the state legislature that this is something that it not only wanted, but it is needed to help promote the future of hunting. It shouldn’t be a political issue.
The new trout stream management plan is another great example of trying to get more people on the water and taking advantage of the state’s incredible natural resources. Starting Oct. 16, a new inland trout catch and release season will be in effect in the streams, artificial lures only, and will allow anglers to target trout year-round. It is important to note that this is for streams, not inland lakes, and ponds. For instance, if you want to fish a favorite Adirondack pond for brook trout, you will have to wait until April 1, 2022. There are some exceptions, so check the regulations guide or the DEC website at dec.ny.gov.
Another tool to use when hunting or fishing in the state is the DECinfo Locator, an interactive map that lets you access DEC documents, including outdoor recreation destinations and information. Find it at https://www.dec.ny.gov/pubs/109457.html.
Later on Oct. 1, writer attendees were treated to a tour of the Capital District Sportsman Center in Grafton. The not-for-profit group was formed earlier this year and leases the former Grafton Elementary School. It is an excellent space to allow this group to “pass it on” in many ways. Co-founded by Brian Canzeri and P.J. Hyde, their focus is on the next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen interested in hunting and fishing. From hunting to hunter education, from a youth fishing derby to trapper education, from butchering a deer to fundraising events to help keep the program growing, this is a perfect example of how a community can unite to pass on the outdoor tradition. Check out www.cdsc.education for updates and more information.
On Oct. 2, we headed to nearby Lake Hadlock in Fort Ann. Cathy Matier, proprietor with Lake Hadlock Inn and Campground, loaned us her pontoon boat and we cruised out on our own. President Chris Paparo and new member Dave Taylor of Long Island, Ed Noonan of Saratoga, Steve Zahurek of Schenectady and I did our best to figure the lake out in three hours with a little instruction from local Dan Ladd, chair of the conference. We managed to catch a decent northern pike, a small mess of bluegills and a small largemouth bass with Taylor leading the way. Taylor, a transplant from Texas, was the recipient of excellent information that was “passed on.” It can come from anywhere.
After our hands-on outdoors experience, we visited the 4-H Youth Shooting Sports Center in Ballston Spa. It is an outstanding program with a focus on the future. Last year, NYSOWA honored Bill Schwerd of Middle Grove and Kenyon Simpson of Bolton Landing, two of this area’s outstanding leaders involved with the 4-H program, with a coveted “Pass it On” award. It was satisfying that we were visiting the facilities that they incorporated into a shooting sports program that the two have served for more than 50 years.
Later that night at the NYSOWA Awards Banquet, the 2021 “Pass it On” recipient was Deb Brosen of Kinderhook. Brosen is an award-winning artist who uses her artistic talents to help others both in and out of the outdoors community. She donates her works of art for the common good of the outdoors to numerous organizations. She also is a champion of women’s involvement in the outdoors. She has mentored both women and young people in the field and is eager to share her knowledge and learn from others.
You are never too old or too young to pass it on in the outdoors.