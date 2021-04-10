Bill Hilts Jr.: How to plan ahead for youth hunt, May turkey season

• Go through all the different scenarios with them, especially because video can be used as a learning tool. Remember the video is not the important part; safety and hitting your target is.

Mike Mettler, of the Town of Niagara, is another passionate turkey hunter who always takes out a member or two of the next generation for the youth hunting weekend.

“I always make sure my youth hunter is comfortable with his or her gun,” Mettler said. “I make sure they shoot it beforehand and make sure the pattern is decent. Seeing a bird run away on a 12-year-old kid because of the equipment is the worst feeling ever.”

Like Jonathan, Mettler also recommends scouting and planning.

“Take a ride to the area you plan on hunting and look for some birds in the fields,” he said. “In the morning, use an owl call or a coyote howler. This will usually trigger a gobble. I like to look at a map on Google Earth to help with our hunt plan, looking at the lay of the land to help with our approach to how and where we are going to hunt.”