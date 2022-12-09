Bill Hilts Jr.: Holiday gift guide for the outdoors enthusiast in your life

Whether it’s for a seasoned outdoor veteran or someone just starting out in the world of hunting, fishing, trapping, or a long list of non-consumptive outdoor activities, finding a special gift for the outdoors user in your life is not that hard if you know what you are looking for.

If your loved one or special person is an ardent angler, many different directions are available – depending on how much you are looking to spend. Fly fishing has seen an increase in participation in recent years, and the best shop to visit is Orvis Buffalo in Williamsville for ideas and assistance (https://stores.orvis.com/us/new-york/williamsville).

“We are always happy to help folks put together custom fly box assortments or get them outfitted for an upcoming trip/vacation or whatever,” said Adam Schroeder, Orvis store manager. “That’s what we do.”

For someone just getting started in fly fishing, Schroeder recommends the Encounter rod outfit “entry level” that’s easier on the pocketbook, but with quality in mind. He also recommends its sling pack, chest pack or backpack, which are all on sale.

Membership into a local fly-fishing club such as the Western New York Chapter of Trout Unlimited (https://www.wnytroutunlimited.org) or the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International (https://www.lake-erie-fff.org) is a good option, for novice and experienced fly tossers.

If you are part of the up-and-coming centerpin fishing craze, your headquarters should be Colville Outfitters in Hamburg. Owner Danny Colville builds some of the best centerpin reels in the marketplace.

“We have a whole new line of centerpins made right here in Western New York,” said Colville, who will be moving into a new shop soon at 3800 Lake Shore Road in Hamburg. The current location is 4475 Lake Shore Road in Hamburg.

Colville pointed out that there are lots of new Simms packs and jackets at the shop at some unbelievable prices, as well as some waders and boots that are perfect for the area tributaries. Patronizing local small outdoor businesses is a win-win situation for everyone, and you can’t beat the personal touch. Check out https://colvilleoutfitters.com for more information.

The gift of education is something every angler can appreciate. The Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, scheduled for Feb. 16-19, 2023, is a one-size-fits-all educational fishing gala for adults and for kids – for the novices to the experts and everything in between. More than 200 seminars are available for your $10 admission, but the best buy is $20 for a four-day pass.

There are other unique pay-to-play sessions for salmon and walleye in conjunction with the Expo. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (www.lotsa1.org) coordinates the ultimate Great Lakes Salmon School, and seats are almost sold out. In building off the salmon success, a new Walleye School, supported by the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY (www.southtownswalleye.com), is also well on its way to being sold out. Visit www.niagarafishingexpo.com for info while you are looking at the long list of speakers and angling topics. A super kid’s fishing clinic is scheduled for Sunday, and there is an expanded fly-fishing focus, including a Friday night “social” that is perfect for tyers and casters. Think stocking stuffer for all the above.

Along the same educational lines, be it fishing or hunting, hire a fishing charter or a hunting guide for a day. What a great way to share some outdoor bonding among family and/or friends, while learning the ropes on whatever outdoor activity that you choose. For a list of fishing guides, check out the Eastern Lake Erie Charter Boat Association at https://www.easternlakeeriecharters.com or Destination Niagara USA (www.niagarafallsusa.com) for a list of available skipper options. Both fishing and hunting guides can be found through the New York State Outdoor Guides Association at https://www.nysoga.org.

Another gift that keeps on giving is a lifetime sporting license. You must be a New York resident to purchase. One of the best is for senior sportsmen and women age 70 and older. Cost for a combine hunting/fishing license is $65, and if the person moves out of state, it still applies for the duration of a person’s life span. That tidbit applies for any of the lifetime licenses.

The combination hunt/fish licenses are great for younger kids, too. If a youth is up to 5 years old, the cost is $380. Age 5 to 11 is $535, and for age 12 to 69, the cost is $765. For freshwater fishing only, up to age 69, the cost is a blanket $460. Hunting in the same age group is $535. Bowhunting and muzzleloading is $235 each, while trapping is $395. Check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6099.html.

The eyes and ears of the shooting sports must be always protected. Wearing glasses and hearing protection is mandatory when shooting at area clubs, and it should also be required equipment when shooting on your own property, too.

Howard Leight (www.howardleightshootingsports.com) offers numerous ear-protection products that have one goal in mind – an effective means of protecting ear function when shooting trap, skeet, sporting clays and other target shooting options. The Impact Sport In-Ear buds works great as a hear-through protection with amplification. Others prefer the Impact Sport electronic earmuffs that also help to keep your ears warm when shooting in the winter. They also have shooting glasses options.

Gustin Sports Optics has been a popular Western New York eyewear business for shooting sports enthusiasts. Mike and Shari Gustin are the one-two punch with Webster Eye Care, focusing on the right glasses for your shooting needs. Check them out at www.webstereyecare.com.

Another unique gift for the outdoors enthusiast who has everything is the limited edition of Great Lakes Field Notes packets, while available. These are 48-page memo books for each of the five Great Lakes (www.fieldnotesbrand.com). By themselves, they are collector items. Each booklet has a foldout back page that offers some specific details on each of the Great Lakes.

Based out of the Chicago area just a cast away from Lake Michigan, Field Notes is probably best known for its work involving 18 of America’s National Parks. The company offers six three-pack memo books, focusing on some of the greatest public lands that our country has to offer. If you can’t decide which ones, purchase the box set of all 18 parks. If you plan on visiting them, these memo books will be invaluable.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, there’s still time to find a special present for under the tree or in a stocking – the gift of the outdoors.