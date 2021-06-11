Bill Hilts Jr.: Great Lakes tournaments keeping anglers busy

It was a tale of two tournaments, involving plenty of tails. They were at opposite ends of the geographic spectrum in Western New York, one in Wilson and Olcott in Niagara County, offering a playing field of Lake Ontario, and the other out of Barcelona in Chautauqua County, focused on Lake Erie.

The Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon and Trout Team Tournament, celebrating its 36th year, is the grandfather of fishing contests for the lake. The WNY Walleye Classic was an inaugural event and the first tournament to be held out of Barcelona.

Both were held the same weekend, with some similarities and some differences.

“After missing the 2020 tournament due to Covid, it was nice to see the amateur division grow this year and I hope it continues,” said Pro-Am tournament director Penny Hartman, noting the event would not have been possible without competitors, sponsors and volunteers. “Every year we try to improve the tournament and make it better for both divisions. I am looking forward to next year and hopefully increasing both divisions. If anyone has any suggestions to improve either division, I am very open-minded to listen and improve.”