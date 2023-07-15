Except for a few glitches that were out of the control of the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Fisheries, Lake Ontario continues to enjoy some excellent success relative to the lake’s salmon and trout program.

Steve Hurst, chief of the Bureau of Fisheries, and Chris Legard, Lake Ontario Unit leader, teamed up with some support staff to take their management efforts on the road for abbreviated State of Lake Ontario meetings in Rochester (Monroe County) and Mexico (Oswego County). They gave updates on salmon and trout stocking, cormorant hazing at stocking sites, sea lamprey control, Chinook salmon parentage-based tagging and more.

With no meeting in Niagara County this year, here is a quick update to help keep everyone abreast of what’s happening in this popular Great Lake.

The meetings did not include formal presentations, but were geared more toward a discussion about the Lake Ontario fishery and topics of interest to attendees.

As far as stocking efforts in the lake, all target levels were met except for a few instances, Legard said. He said Coho salmon in the Salmon River were approximately 20,000 fish short and the Niagara River was approximately 18,000 steelhead short.

"Stocking shortages were offset with a surplus stocking of 27,000 Chinook salmon in the Niagara River and a 45,000 surplus of fall fingerling steelhead in the Salmon River last fall," Legard said.

Going hand in hand with stocking efforts are growing concerns over the expansion of cormorants in the western basin of the lake.

“DEC has a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to do limited control of cormorants in New York,” Hurst said. “Part of that permit allows us to haze the birds and (perform) limited lethal take of cormorants at Lake Ontario fish-stocking sites."

He said the DEC contracted with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to haze cormorants during stocking. Crews hazed cormorants to protect newly stocked fish for 25 days at 16 stocking events from April 24 to May 31, he said.

It was estimated that crews hazed about 30,000 birds, which included 25,000 cormorants and 5,000 gulls. About 371 cormorants were eradicated. These activities helped protect more than 1 million stocked fish.

One important component to the state’s lake management process is an Open Lake Fishing Boat Survey that has been implemented since 1985 from April to September. The survey will determine fishing success, where and when anglers are fishing, and the overall quality of the fishery.

In 2022, fishing boat effort increased about 5% compared with the previous year. Chinook salmon catch rates increased from 2021 to 2.4 fish per trip, which was about 18% above the 10-year average. The catch rate ranked fourth in the 36-year series. That comes with a caveat. There were many age one fish that were reported to census takers, likely driving up the catch rate. Only 52% of king salmon caught were harvested, down from 60% for the 10-year average.

Lake Ontario is known for its diversity of species. Last year, catch rates were 4.7 salmon and trout per trip, compared to the long-term average of 2.9 fish per trip and the 10-year average of 4.0 fish per trip. Coho and brown trout fishing were up while steelhead and lake trout action were slightly below average.

One of the important tracking mechanisms in the survey is collecting the numbers of sea lampreys observed. Last year was a bad year, and the total number of lampreys observed was 19,304 – some 544% higher than average.

Due to the Covid pandemic, sea lamprey control treatments conducted through the Great Lakes Fishery Commission were not implemented in 2020 and only the Canadian side of the lake received treatments in 2021 with four exceptions. DEC was able to partner with the USFWS Lake Champlain team to treat four New York streams. The full treatment schedule resumed in 2022 and lamprey numbers should see a downward trend moving forward.

In an exciting program to show how far fisheries management has come, DEC has been working with Cornell University and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry since 2018 to evaluate the use of genetic parentage-based tagging as a long-term monitoring tool to assess the proportion of wild Chinook salmon in Lake Ontario. Cornell is finishing up the study this year and will recommend a set of standard operating procedures to DEC for implementing the program. DEC intends to move forward with collecting and processing samples in 2023. This effort will help us better understand the proportion of wild to stocked Chinooks and aid in the agency’s decision-making for management efforts.

A YouTube video was recently posted to give an overview of the 2022-23 Tributary Creel Survey. This includes 21 streams and rivers from the Niagara to the Black. It was conducted from mid-September to mid-April. Starting this year, it will be conducted every year.

Scott Prindle, DEC aquatic biologist 2 who coordinates the creel survey, said there were more than 242,000 angler trips, which resulted in more than 1.2 million angler hours. Sixty-three percent of all that effort was in the Salmon River, which totaled more than 766,000 angler hours. Only two other tributaries had more than 50,000 angler hours – the Oak Orchard River and Eighteen Mile Creek at Olcott.

Chinook salmon were the most abundant fish caught, with more than 130,000. Just more than 53,000 kings were harvested. For the most part, salmon and trout species caught decreased across the board. One local exception was Sandy Creek in Monroe and Orleans counties. Anglers enjoyed some excellent brown trout fishing, as well as some of the best Atlantic salmon fishing on the lake (even though Atlantic salmon are a relatively small stocking and catching component compared with other salmonid species).

To piggyback on the Lake Creel Survey from last year, DEC also released a spring fishing boat survey report for April 15 to May 31. Among the highlights:

There was above average Chinook salmon fishing in the west and in the east central sections of the lake. Brown trout fishing was above average in the two eastern sections of the lake. There was a noticeable lack of larger-sized browns.

Lower lake trout catches were recorded in three of the four lake areas.

Lamprey numbers were lower compared with 2022.

A complete overview of the 2023 spring lake creel so far is now available on the DEC website.

If you are interested in checking out the 2022 Lake Ontario Annual Report, the 2022-2023 Tributary Creel Census video, and the 2023 Spring Lake Creel Update, they are posted at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7969.html.

It’s important to understand what is happening in the lake and the management effort that goes into maintaining this world-class fishery. Take the time to learn and appreciate the amount of work that goes into keeping New York’s fishing great.