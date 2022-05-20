Bill Hilts Jr.: Good luck falls on LOC Derby winner on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th has long been considered unlucky among the superstitious, causing people to avoid black cats, ladders or stepping on cracks. For Joshua Blackford of Westerville, Ohio, it might be the luckiest day of his life.

He took home the grand prize in the Spring Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby, held May 6-15, when he reeled in a 27 1/2-pound king salmon while fishing out of Olcott last Friday to earn a check for $15,000. It was the biggest spring salmon he had caught in his three years of fishing the derby.

Blackford was fishing with father-in-law Tom Huth of Mogadore, Ohio, and Tom’s friend Larry Mudd, also of Mogadore, aboard Mudd’s 26-foot Pursuit named “Lisa K.” They treated Friday the 13th like any other day in the derby. They ran out of Olcott early and headed west to Wilson, six miles away. Before they left, though, they stopped into the Boat Doctors in Olcott and bought a couple of Moonshine Raspberry Carbon 14 spoons from Karen Evarts. That was another stroke of luck.

“We were straight out of Wilson, and we started to put our lines in at 84 feet of water,” Blackford said while he was at Riley’s Bar and Grill in Wayne County across from Sodus Bay for the awards. “We hit some salmon immediately as Tom and Larry both reeled in fish.”

Blackford was next and he had a screamer on. It took out 700 feet of line on the No. 1 dipsy diver that was on a No. 3 setting, 233 feet back.

An hour later, they netted the fish at the back of the boat. The trio knew they had a good fish when they had a difficult time bringing the net into the boat with the fish in it. The salmon made a huge “thud” as it hit the floor. The team decided to make the 6-mile trip back to Olcott to weigh the fish at the Boat Doctors, and they are glad they did, because some other anglers were just as lucky on Friday the 13th.

Toby Betzer and girlfriend Lisha Feaster, both of Selinsgrove, Pa., weighed in a 27-pound, 1-ounce king salmon at the Wilson Boatyard Marina at the Gas Shack. They were fishing with Capt. Andy Krall, of Dundee, and his wife, Donna, aboard his “Gone Coastal,” a 38-foot Wellcraft.

The crew was trolling over 100 feet of water out of Wilson with a GRC green Cow Glow Squid with Sonny’s Slammin’ Pig meat behind one of Krall’s custom paddles on a wire diver. The diver was back 150 feet on a No. 3 setting when the fish hit early in the morning. The salmon, the biggest ever for Betzer, took out more than 1,000 feet of line before it stopped. It was just 15 minutes later that they were netting the 43-inch-long king at the back of the boat. First place in the Salmon Division earned a check for $2,000.

Second place in the Salmon Division was Brent Burgess of Portland in Chautauqua County, with a 25-pound, 11-ounce king he caught May 12 while fishing out of Wilson. He was fishing with Chris Truitt, of Waterford, Pa., and Jacob Campaign, of Northeast, Pa.., on board his 24-foot Celebrity boat named “Lucky Penny.” It turned out to be a lucky Moonshine spoon in green and white that enticed the salmon.

The trio was trolling west of the harbor in 125 feet of water, heading east, using a wire mag diver back 180 feet on a No. 1 setting to get the spoon into the fish zone. It was his biggest spring king ever, and it took him 20 minutes to get him to the back of the boat. The fish won $1,000.

The youth winner in the Salmon Division was Jovie Scott of Erie, Pa., with a 21-pound, 5-ounce Chinook weighed in at the Wilson Boatyard. The special $1,000 prize for the largest king salmon reeled in by a Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association member (www.lotsa1.org) went to Roy Leising of East Amherst, with a 24-pound, 4-ounce salmon he caught out of Wilson last Friday.

In the Brown Trout Division, Dean Pysher of Easton, Pa., agreed to spend some quality time with his three sons Michael, Jarret, and Ryan by going fishing with Capt. Kenneth Krott, of Lancaster, Pa., aboard Lip Ripper, a 30-foot Sportcraft. Fishing straight out of the Port of Oswego in 130 feet of water on May 14, they ran a downrigger down 32 feet. To get another lure out there and up higher, Krott threw on a slider that was running a custom spoon – UV with green dots, and it also had some purple colorations. It proved to be irresistible to a 16-pound, 4-ounce brown trout that placed first overall for a $1,000 prize. It hit the slider. It was Pysher’s first trip on Lake Ontario and his first derby.

In the Lake Trout Division, Silas Amlaw, of New Lebanon, had to learn the hard way. After catching a 31-pound lake trout in 2021 when he was not in the derby, he made no mistake this year when he reeled in a 22-pound, 15-ounce laker – also on Friday the 13th – to win the category and the $1,000 check.

Fishing out of Guffins Bay Marina in Chaumont, with his crew consisting of his father, Francis Amlaw of Canaan, and Ken Altarac of Troy, he headed out about 20 miles near the Canadian border in a 26-foot Maycraft Pilot House named “Ah Shore Thing.” Placing a spin-n-glow rig with cowbells on the bottom in 175 feet of water, they doubled up. The first fish was an 18 pounder and the second was the winner at 22 pounds, 15 ounces. Amlaw will be in all the derbies now.

Second-place lake trout was a 22-pound, 5-ounce fish reeled in by Krystyna Chybinski, 12, of Mexico, N.Y. She was fishing with her dad, Mark, grandfather, Jan, and Pete Hunkele aboard a custom-made 26-foot Stanley named “Old No. 7.” She was also the youth winner for the division.

Fishing on Saturday, they ran out to 150 feet of water off Henderson Harbor and started fishing a spin-n-glow with cowbells on the bottom. About 7:30 a.m., she caught her personal-best lake trout, taking 20 minutes to bring it in. She is a seventh-grader at Liverpool/Chestnut Middle School and loves to fish the derbies.

The Walleye Division winner was Brandon Myers of Vestal, with a 10-pound, 15-ounce Chaumont Bay fish he caught May 11 at 7:30 a.m. He was fishing with his dad, Greg Myers, also of Vestal. The duo was trolling out of their 21-foot Ranger Fisherman (named “Magic Eyes”) using a blue and silver Bomber 150 feet behind planer boards over 24 to 30 feet of water.

To see a complete leaderboard for the spring contest, check out www.loc.org.