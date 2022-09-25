Bill Hilts Jr.: Getting ready for fall waterfowl season

With the calendar turning to autumn, it’s time to think about waterfowl hunting. Even though we enjoyed 25 days of an early nuisance Canada goose season this month (today is the final day), it can be difficult to get into chasing geese when warmer temperatures (and mosquitos) are still hanging around.

To help kick off the regular waterfowl seasons in the Western Zone, the youth waterfowl hunt weekend will be Oct. 1-2 for junior hunters ages 12 to 15. As with all youth hunts, junior hunters must be accompanied by an adult. Both the junior hunter and the adult must be fully licensed for waterfowl hunting, including a state hunting license, and a Harvest Information Program number. The adult also must obtain a federal duck stamp.

During the youth waterfowl hunt, the supervising adult may not carry a firearm, longbow or crossbow afield. Junior hunters can harvest ducks, mergansers, Canada geese, brant, gallinules and coot, but daily bag limits for all species will be the same as those allowed during the regular waterfowl hunting season. Check the bag limits outlined in the waterfowl guidelines at dec.ny.gov, and check the boundaries for Canada goose limits in the area that you will hunt.

There was a special virtual waterfowl meeting Wednesday that provided highlights of wetland management and research programs at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and at Wildlife Management Areas Tonawanda, Oak Orchard and Northern Montezuma. There were updates on the Atlantic Flyway waterfowl populations and details on upcoming duck and goose hunting seasons. It delved into the expected impoundment fall water level status in some of the WMAs. If you missed the meeting, a recorded version soon will be imbedded on the DEC website.

There was quite a bit of good news from the standpoint of population levels for some species. Josh Stiller, Game Bird biologist out of Albany, provided additional clarification following the online meeting. The first involved mallard populations:

“Mallard populations have rebounded from a low of approximately 1 million breeding birds to 1.2 million in eastern North America,” said Stiller. “Based on the current breeding population, the data we have suggests there is more opportunity for additional harvest (i.e., larger bag limits). Decisions on bag limits for the (2023-24) hunting season will happen later in the fall and we will have more definitive information this winter.”

When asked about the research underway to analyze the mallard situation, Stiller said “A research group led by NYSDEC, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Ducks Unlimited, SUNY Brockport and the University of Saskatchewan marked 330 female mallards last winter from South Carolina through the Maritimes of Canada. This is a huge collaborative effort of 22 state, federal, and Ducks Unlimited partners to better understand what may be driving mallard population dynamics. Using these transmitters and the movement data, we can infer the number of incubation attempts, nest success, and brood survival without visually observing the birds in the field. The technology is impressive. In the coming years, we will have three graduate students working on these projects at SUNY Brockport and the University of Saskatchewan."

For more information on the study, visit: https://atlantic-flyway-waterfowl-gps.weebly.com/.

“Over the past five years, biologists from Atlantic Flyway and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been working on developing a population model that makes use of all the available data we have at our disposal for mallards (e.g., banding data, breeding waterfowl survey, harvest data and more). The culmination of that work was a new harvest strategy that pairs the biological data with our management objectives as a flyway (i.e., maximize opportunities, maximize the mallard population size, meet our legal mandates and more), suggests that in most years we can support additional harvest of more than two birds per day, however we may periodically have to drop back down to two when the population warrants it. Any changes to mallard bag limits would not happen until next year (the 2023-2024 hunting season). As to what is driving the declines, there are many hypotheses that are supported by our population modeling – decreased juvenile survival, lower productivity and harvest. There are many research projects being conducted on eastern mallards right now. We hope to have a more complete picture of what may be limiting mallard populations.”

Canada geese numbers also were more encouraging, with 164,000 breeding pairs.

“The Atlantic Population of Canada geese have responded rather quickly to reduced bag limits and season lengths,” Stiller said. “Arctic breeding geese have to be managed very carefully and the evidence our harvest pressure affects populations is very strong. When we reduced bag limits and season lengths, we immediately saw an increase in survival and a reduction in harvest. That, paired with pretty good productivity allowed the population to recover quickly. Season lengths and bag limits will likely be liberalized in the 2023-2024 season. More information to come later this winter when the frameworks are finalized.”

Duck season will open Oct. 15 in the Western Zone. Canada goose season is purposely held off until the fourth Saturday so that the first group of AP migrating geese make it south.

“Framework dates are designed to let the first wave of AP birds move through northern latitude states before hunting seasons open,” Stiller said. “The new research project being conducted by the Atlantic Flyway states, Canadian Wildlife Service and the University of Delaware to assess these framework dates is a robust way using GPS transmitters. This project will have a graduate student working on it and we hope to have more information in the next few years.”

When it’s time for the birds to head north again, they can often arrive in early March, which is why the area’s March season needed to be discontinued.

“Yes, there was evidence that in some years, a meaningful number of adult AP geese were being harvested in early March,” Stiller said. “Banding and the current GPS collar data supports that concern, so the frameworks were changed to ensure those special seasons for resident geese were not having an undue influence on migratory geese.”

“I’ll just add that we will be deploying hundreds of neck collars on migratory geese to study migration timing and routes. This will be a multiyear effort as migration timing can vary annually based on weather events. We want to understand how variable those routes and timing are, so maybe we can find new opportunities to harvest resident geese in ways that won’t negatively impact migratory geese.”

There is continued concern over scaup population levels. There are currently 3.5 million breeding birds, 10% below the 2018 breeding population and 28% below the long-term average.

“Scaup are managed in what we call an adaptive harvest management framework,” Stiller said. “That means we consider population demographics and how populations respond to harvest. In that framework, the recommendation was for a restrictive scaup season. The exact causes of the scaup declines are not well understood at this point. The last few years have been very dry in the prairies and likely have suppressed scaup populations.”

For a complete update on 2022-23 waterfowl hunting seasons and regulations check out dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28888.html.