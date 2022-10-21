Bill Hilts Jr.: Getting read for crossbow season opener

The amount of available sunlight is decreasing, temperatures are dropping and deer are on the move. We must be getting closer to crossbow season and the end of the early archery season in the Southern Zone.

Crossbow season will open Nov. 5 and conclude Nov. 18.

“Crossbow season is located at the best time of the year for deer hunters,” said Jeff Pippard, proprietor of Niagara Outdoors in North Tonawanda. “Days are getting shorter, and the deer are seeking and trailing one another. Is your crossbow rig ready?”

It is time to make sure your crossbow has the proper maintenance and is sighted in properly before heading to your tree stand or ground blind. Don’t wait until the last minute, especially if you must replace parts.

“In our world, there is no replacement for shot placement,” Pippard said. “If you want to punch your tag, fill the freezer, and maybe put a nice rack on your wall at home or in camp, get your crossbow prepared for the season by doing a full checkup every year. You can take it to your local archery pro shop for a checkup or, if you feel confident as a do-it-yourselfer, run a full check on everything.”

Pippard said that a rule of thumb for everyone is that if your crossbow has a 200-pound limb or greater, change your strings and cables every year.

“Check over your limbs for fractures or cracks, do a flex check to all your arrows (bolts) and check your broadheads as well,” he said. “Next, check your cocking system for any issues. When it’s time to start your training, be sure your sight system scale shoots down range and matches your rangefinder. Know your trajectory. That goes for drop rate as well as wind drift. It is important that you train with the actual broadhead you're going to use.”

If you're shooting out of a pop-up blind and you have a screen window system, test your broadheads and see if they pass through without deploying on contact of the screen.

“Your target should be in top condition to stop that fast-moving arrow,” Pippard said. “Otherwise, you will pass though it and ruin your fletching and the arrow.”

“After shooting and feeling confident of your accuracy, you should also feel that you can perform your full cocking and loading procedure stealthy and quietly in the dark," he added. "You will be in some very low light conditions while executing this work. You don't want to get bit by this procedure. Be safe and shoot straight.”

There are a few other common-sense guidelines to follow when using a crossbow, such as making sure you keep your fingers below the shooting rail. It only takes once to have that happen – learning the hard way. Never dry fire a crossbow (shooting it without an arrow in it). Never keep an arrow in place with a cocked crossbow when walking through the woods or climbing into a tree stand. Only put the arrow in place when you are ready to start hunting.

If you have never used a crossbow for target shooting or for hunting big game, you should give it a try. They are fun to shoot, can be extremely accurate, and it’s another way to get back out in the field if you can’t pull your vertical bow back any longer.

Which brings us to the status of new crossbow legislation in the state. The biggest proponent for changes is the New York Crossbow Coalition (nycrossbowcoalition.com), lobbying in Albany to the Senate and Assembly, as well as the governor.

“This past year was another disappointing year for crossbow expansion,” said Rick McDermott, president of the New York Crossbow Coalition. “We will never give up the fight for crossbows – to be classified and accepted as archery equipment for starters."

There was no movement on any of the legislation affecting crossbows that made it to the Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee agenda. Both A1102 and A9724 would have eliminated the arbitrary restrictions on width and draw weights of crossbows, as well as classify crossbows as archery equipment. Both were voted to be held in committee by an 18 to 10 margin.

Current New York crossbow specifications have been in place for several years. Many believe that the industry standards have changed and that it is time to update the requirement. For example, a crossbow must have compound or recurve limbs with a minimum width of 17 inches, a minimum overall length of 24 inches from the butt of the stock to the front of the limbs. It must be able to launch an arrow/bolt at least 14 inches long, with a minimum/maximum draw weight of 100 to 200 pounds.

If you hunt with a crossbow and you have completed your Hunter Safety Certification on or after April 1, 2014, you are good to go. However, if you have not (but completed everything earlier), you must complete the Crossbow Certificate of Qualification form on page 23 of the Hunting Regulations Guide and carry it with you when afield.

If you plan to use a crossbow during the archery or muzzleloading seasons, you must have a muzzleloading tag/privilege in addition to your regular hunting license. An archery privilege does not allow you to use a crossbow.

“Going forward, it is all dependent on what happens during the elections this November,” said McDermott as he continues to push to make changes.

In the past, he has worked with politicians to draft proposals that would allow extended crossbow usage through full inclusion in the early archery season for senior citizens and youth. He has also pushed to let the Department of Environmental Conservation manage all aspects of the crossbow, effectively keeping it out of the hands of politicians in Albany.

“As we prepare for the 2023 legislative session, we must continue to grow our membership and collect additional video testimonials. Links to sample videos and instructions on how to upload them can be found on our website,” he said.