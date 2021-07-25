Bill Hilts Jr.: Getting back to basics for walleye fishing

The command for attention on the recreational front is a factor, too, especially with normal family activities coming back online for the youngsters. More things are opening, from amusement parks to ball leagues. Throw in some unpredictable weather and the reasons are growing. If you are not catching fish, an angling trip drops down the list of things to do.

Some blame it on the weather. It has been inconsistent, for sure. Some say the Lake Erie waters in the Eastern Basin are cooler and keeping the big migratory school from out west at bay. The farther west you go, the better the fishing. However, last year, the water was too warm, according to local fishermen in the know. More fish, especially undersized, are showing up on the local front.

Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park spends plenty of time on the water and is doing well. He knows where fish are located due to his fishing frequency, and he is always exploring new areas so that he has viable options to fall back on. When he sent an invitation to fish with him out of Buffalo, it did not take long to respond.