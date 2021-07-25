Bill Hilts Jr.: Getting back to basics for walleye fishing

Walleye fishing on Lake Erie continues to come with mixed reports. Despite an estimated population of nearly 100 million fish, it has been tough fishing for the most part this year. There are some exceptions to the norm, a direct correlation between catching and time spent on the water, but yellow pike cooperation has suffered overall. As a result, the number of anglers pursuing old marble eye is down, too. If people are not catching fish consistently, they will be less likely to head out on the water.
The Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit of the state Department of Environmental Conservation released the details of its Open Lake Angler Survey for June 2021 and everything is down across the board. According to the report, angler effort is reduced considerably, some 64,000 angler hours down from June 2020.
Walleye effort in June 2021, according to the DEC census, was just under 38,000 angler hours, or less than half of the 86,000 hours recorded a year ago, and below the 20-year average of 46,400 hours. Most of the effort took place out of Buffalo or Barcelona, with anglers harvesting 1.75 walleyes per boat trip and a catch rate of .21 fish per hour. Average size of the walleyes that were caught were 20 inches long. Only 1.5% of anglers in the lake caught a limit.
Of course, there are a variety of reasons why fishing participation could be down. Covid-19 workforce-related issues are near or at the top of the list. Some anglers have lost businesses or their jobs; others are back to work and trying to recover by working overtime. Sturgeon Point Marina finally was dredged in early June, allowing for lake access. However, the marina is shut down, limiting access in a different way.
The command for attention on the recreational front is a factor, too, especially with normal family activities coming back online for the youngsters. More things are opening, from amusement parks to ball leagues. Throw in some unpredictable weather and the reasons are growing. If you are not catching fish, an angling trip drops down the list of things to do.
Some blame it on the weather. It has been inconsistent, for sure. Some say the Lake Erie waters in the Eastern Basin are cooler and keeping the big migratory school from out west at bay. The farther west you go, the better the fishing. However, last year, the water was too warm, according to local fishermen in the know. More fish, especially undersized, are showing up on the local front.
Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park spends plenty of time on the water and is doing well. He knows where fish are located due to his fishing frequency, and he is always exploring new areas so that he has viable options to fall back on. When he sent an invitation to fish with him out of Buffalo, it did not take long to respond.
We launched at 5:15 a.m. the next morning, one of the first boats on the lake. We were the first boat out to an area along the international line. Before we saw another boat, we already had a fish on. One of the reasons is his organization. Once he found his spot based on his information from the day before (54 feet), he pulled 7- to 7 1/2-foot rods (all with bait cast reels) from the rod locker of his 20-foot Lund Alaskan. The rods are all in fabric sleeves that were already rigged and ready to go, including three-way set-ups complete with the drop weights. He keeps things simple by employing the basics while targeting walleyes.
Bottom bouncing, using the tried-and-true three-way rig, is a technique that has been used for many years to catch walleyes. It also works for just about every other species of fish in the Great Lakes under certain conditions. It is what O’Neill grew up with.
“My true mentors were Art Roland of Lackawanna and my uncle, Lou Reiner of Buffalo,” O’Neill said as he watched his electronics to locate bait, fish and follow his marks from previous trips. It is not long before we hit another fish, using his live well to keep fish fresh. We still don't have all of our rods out. “Light line bottom bouncing is a lot of fun, and it is also very effective.”
The three-way rig uses a pencil lead off the bottom eye of a three-way swivel to maintain contact with the bottom. The distance is about a foot long, using heavier line than elsewhere in his set-up. This part of the lake bottom is sand and mud. He does not have to worry much about snags.
Off the front two rods toward the bow, he was using four ounces of lead; off the back four rods, he was using 3 ounces to help create some separation between baits. He attached the back rods to Church in-line planer boards to spread his worm harness offerings away from the boat.
The trailing eye of the three-way swivel O’Neill attaches a 6-foot leader of 10-pound test fluorocarbon line. A barrel swivel in the middle of the leader helps with the line twist of the spinning harnesses. He uses green and copper No. 4 Colorado blades to start out and switches to a perch-colored blade when things slow. Silver-black is another blade combination that catches some fish, and it did on this day, too.
His Garmin fish finder is a touchscreen unit that he constantly manipulates. He finds many fish buried into the lake floor and his bottom bouncing is triggering strikes. Other boats are starting to arrive all around us. The best direction to catch fish on this day is by heading toward Buffalo, giving him the best, most consistent speed of 1.3-1.5 miles per hour. When we stop catching fish, we quickly pick up and run back to where we started. He marked his Lowrance plotter every time he caught a fish so he can duplicate his exact fishing location, if other boats do not get in the way.
Again, we fail to get all the rods in the water before a walleye hits a harness. His smaller boat, at 20 feet, 10 inches, allows him to maneuver quickly, especially when he finds a smaller school of fish and he wants to try and stay on them. His boat also serves a dual purpose as the name of his business implies – Buffalo Wings Waterfowl. He also hunts sea ducks and divers in the fall and winter out of this boat.
With the increased number of boats arriving, we decide to try a different spot rather than run back. It is always good to have other spots to fish. Sheepshead (freshwater drum) are more prevalent at the new spot, but we catch some bigger walleyes up to 7 pounds. One of the sheepsheads tips the scales at nearly 15 pounds.
Getting back to basics works for novice anglers and veterans. Going fishing with a charter captain is a great way to learn the ropes from a pro. Another excellent method of education is to mark the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo for Feb. 17-20, 2022, on your calendar. The show will have a huge emphasis on walleye fishing next year. Check out www.niagarafishingexpo.com.
When it is time to head in, the rods are slipped back into their sleeves to allow for a quick start the next day. O’Neill keeps it simple from start to finish. If you would like to contact him, call him at 704-3006. He also loves to bass fish early in the season, and trout fish in the lower Niagara River in addition to waterfowl hunt.
On Thursday, O’Neill caught over 40 walleyes fishing with his son, Talon. Many were throwbacks, shorties below 15 inches. More fish are arriving every day. Let’s hope more people take advantage of the Lake Erie walleye fishery this summer.