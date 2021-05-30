Bill Hilts Jr.: Future of Lake Erie fishing is strong, according to survey results

In 2020, rainbow smelt became a dominant food source for walleye again, according to the survey results. Age 4 walleye length (condition) and weight were both slightly less than average. A high abundance of walleye and more competition for food can lead to a slower growth rate and that is what biologists are seeing.

Lake Erie yellow perch is doing well right now, too. At least in New York waters. Ages 3 to 6 perch produce the best fishing and we had strong classes in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. However, 2017 and 2018 are relatively poor classes.

“Average adult abundance is a good sign for this year,” Wilkins said, “but we have had poor recruitment in two of the last six years.”

Fish biologist James Markham, also with the Lake Erie unit, noted there have been above average catch rates in 12 of the last 13 years. He said anglers averaged 17 perch per boat trip last year.

“The 11-inch average for these fish is the highest in Lake Erie,” Markham said. “These are dominated by a strong 2016 year class (age 5). Catches of the 2019 year class (age 2) is expected to increase in the fall fishery this year (with 8- to 9-inch fish).”