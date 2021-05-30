Bill Hilts Jr.: Future of Lake Erie fishing is strong, according to survey results

Lake Erie walleye fishing is as good as it gets any place in the country. If you are a local walleye angler, you already know that. However, if you are looking to try something new and expand your fishing knowledge, these are the “good old days” when it comes to walleye fishing and it's a good time to give fishing a try.
That is one of the takeaways after the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation’s Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit recently held a virtual State of Lake Erie meeting.
“Walleye is the most popular sport fish in Lake Erie,” said Pascal Wilkins, fisheries biologist with the Lake Erie unit. “There is a high abundance of walleye in the lake right now due to consistent hatches in both the east and west basins of the lake.”
For the past six years in the East Basin, there have been moderate to superb hatches. In the West Basin, three of the last five years have produced excellent hatches, including the record-setting 2019 class. A certain percentage of fish migrate from west to east in the summer, adding to the number of available fish in New York waters.
“To give you an idea of what that means for the future of the fishery, the 2003 year class of walleye is still having an impact today,” Wilkins said. “The next 10-15 years should continue to be good based on recent hatches.”
In 2020, rainbow smelt became a dominant food source for walleye again, according to the survey results. Age 4 walleye length (condition) and weight were both slightly less than average. A high abundance of walleye and more competition for food can lead to a slower growth rate and that is what biologists are seeing.
Lake Erie yellow perch is doing well right now, too. At least in New York waters. Ages 3 to 6 perch produce the best fishing and we had strong classes in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. However, 2017 and 2018 are relatively poor classes.
“Average adult abundance is a good sign for this year,” Wilkins said, “but we have had poor recruitment in two of the last six years.”
Fish biologist James Markham, also with the Lake Erie unit, noted there have been above average catch rates in 12 of the last 13 years. He said anglers averaged 17 perch per boat trip last year.
“The 11-inch average for these fish is the highest in Lake Erie,” Markham said. “These are dominated by a strong 2016 year class (age 5). Catches of the 2019 year class (age 2) is expected to increase in the fall fishery this year (with 8- to 9-inch fish).”
To help capture the April perch fishery, the DEC Open Lake Angler Survey for Lake Erie began in April instead of May for the first time. April perch fishermen were averaging 29 perch per boat trip with a catch rate of 2.25 fish per hour. The time series average is 13.5 perch per boat trip and 1.49 perch per hour. More than 17,000 angler hours were spent targeting perch, nearly matching the total of May through October 2020. Yes, it was a good spring for perch and anglers are still catching them. Take note that even with the great early action, only about 3% of perch chasers caught a limit of fish.
Getting back to Wilkins, he noted that the smallmouth bass fishery has seen a steady decline since 2000. While fish biologists are seeing less bass caught per net, they are happy about the lake’s trophy index in looking at age 8 and older bass.
“While it is slightly below average from the time series average,” Wilkins said, “we have seen improved abundance in recent years.”
Markham pointed out that while the catch rate of .84 bass per hour was slightly less than average in 2020, it remains one of the best in the country. His forecast for 2021 was that it is likely to produce less than average fishing quality. The catch will be dominated by age 5 bass (16-plus inches) and to expect frequent encounters with larger, older bass.
The change in the Open Lake Angler Survey this year also revealed there were a number of bass fishermen targeting pre-spawn bass with solid success last month. The catch rate for smallmouth was 1.15 fish per hour, slightly more than the time series average of 1.06 bass caught per hour.
Wilkins said the catch per net for lake trout was the third highest in the time series in 2020 when they surveyed in the fall. “We want to see at least two lake trout per net in the lake,” he said. “We have been over that number for six years in a row.”
“Lake trout is an underutilized trophy fishery,” said Markham. “The spring and fall fishery near shore offers many large lake trout over 10 pounds with some over 20 pounds. There are some spectacular fishing opportunities for a fish that is doing very well.”
One area the state would like to see improvement on is natural reproduction of lake trout. Recent acoustic telemetry work has helped to identify prime spawning habitat, and the DEC has been distributing fry traps in key locations to document natural reproduction. That has not happened yet, but biologists are hopeful that it could happen soon.
Dr. Jason Robinson, Lake Erie unit leader, said the prime habitat and available fishery in New York extends from the Pennsylvania line to Barcelona. DEC is excited by the prospects of lake trout restoration the next few years, as if they are on the verge of a breakthrough. Time will tell.
The forage survey results from 2020 showed a huge comeback for smelt, the second-highest biomass in the time series. Emerald shiner populations are showing a low biomass, but biologists recognize this baitfish as a “boom or bust” species with big levels of fluctuation as far as population levels.
Robinson also talked about the Steelhead Stocking Study, spearheaded by Markham as the cold water specialist for the Lake Erie unit. They are continuing to generate maximum stocking performance for the number of fish being planted in the Lake Erie tributaries.
It was a relatively simple experiment with the Salmon River Fish Hatchery. Stock bigger fish downstream, stock bigger fish upstream, stock average fish downstream and stock average fish upstream. The result so far shows stocking bigger fish upstream is generating six times the returns of fish. Steelhead stocking has been cut in half to produce the larger fish, but the result is more returning adults.
“This is a good example of a cooperative effort between hatchery staff and biological staff to come up with a better management result,” Robinson said.
Speaking of steelhead, Robinson also gave viewers an update on the Springville Dam Fish Passage Project, creating a fish ladder for steelhead into the upper Cattaraugus Creek system. The project has been on hold since May 2020 due to Covid-19 issues and some real estate concerns that are continuing to be worked on. In the meantime, effort has been diverted away from the project temporarily from Erie County, Army Corps of Engineers and DEC.
The fisheries outlook for New York’s waters of Lake Erie continues to be a positive one and the forecast for 2021 and beyond is bright.