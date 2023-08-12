“Laughter is timeless. Imagination has no age. Dreams are forever.” -- Walt Disney

Age doesn’t matter to 83-year-old Frank Antenori of Peckville, Pa. He was doing some laughing, imagining what would happen if his big fish won the grand prize, and living a dream when he was fishing on Lake Ontario July 22 out of Oswego. He was fishing in the Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby and caught a 29-pound, 2-ounce king salmon to take over the lead for the $10,000 grand prize. It just needed to hold up until July 30. In the end, it did. He is believed to be the oldest individual to capture the LOC top prize.

“What made it even more special was that I was fishing with my grandson, Dylan, and son, Dave, when it happened,” an elated Antenori said at Riley’s Bar and Grill in North Rose during the awards ceremony. “There is nothing like fishing with family.”

Also on board were Jerry McDermott and his son, Jason, from German, Pa.

Fishing out of their 36-foot Wellcraft named “Screamer,” the crew fished some 11 miles straight out of Oswego in over 700 feet of water. Using a downrigger down 121 feet around noon, a rod armed with a custom Spin Doctor outfitted with an A-Tom-Mik Twinkie meat rig and a custom-painted Diabolical head went off. Adding to the confusion, the team had a second hit on a diver as the elder Antenori reeled in the winning fish.

“We even missed the fish on our first attempt to net the big salmon,” said Antenori.

First place in the Salmon Division was Cameron Hasner of Greece with a 28-11 king he caught on July 4 off Braddock Bay with Robert Greczyn of North Greece aboard Hasner’s 19-foot Lund named “Hope You’re Ready.” It was Hasner’s biggest king to date.

“We were trolling in 200 feet of water with an A-Tom-Mik stud fly, 73 feet down on the rigger when the big fish hit,” said Hasner. “It was uneventful when the fish came right to the boat in 10 minutes. I didn’t think the fish would hold up until the end of the derby.”

Top youth salmon was a 26-14 king reeled in by Bobby Mallory of Baldwinsville. It placed fourth in the division. Fishing out of the family’s 33-foot Tiara named “Persistence,” with parents Robert and Elaine, they were in the same waters on the same day as the Screamer boat when they caught their big fish out of Oswego. Also on board was Lucas Yonker of Macedon.

“We were fishing 95 feet down over 650 feet of water with an A-Tom-Mik meat rig,” said the young Mallory. “It screamed out 480 feet of line right away, so we knew it was a good one.”

Mallory has also won the youth award for brown trout three times in different derbies.

Winner of the largest salmon caught by a Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association member was Albert Bodolus of Athens, Pa., with a 26-9 king while fishing out of Wilson. He earned a check for $700 from the club, as well as placing sixth in the LOC contest.

First place in the Brown Trout Division was Darren Loss of Middleburg, Pa., with a 15-13 fish he caught out of Sandy Creek in the Hamlin area on July 8. It was his first derby and his first trip ever on the lake. He will be back.

He was fishing with Dan Hauman of Penfield aboard Dan’s Penn Yan 255 Intruder named “Sanitarium,” as well as with Brian Delucia of Waterloo, and Mark Hossler of Middleburg, Pa. They were trolling in 70 feet of water using a diver set on No. 3, 125 back on the counter, using a Gator Michigan Stinger Sting Ray spoon to entice the fish to hit.

Top youth brown trout was a 13-4 fish reeled in by Liam Devries of Williamson. He caught the brown using a spoon while fishing out of Hughes Marina on the boat “Could Be Worse.” It placed fifth on the leaderboard.

In the Lake Trout Division, Richard Dubois of Pulaski led the charge with a 23-12 fish that was a personal best for him. Once again, he was fishing with Capt. Richard Nau of Pulaski of Praying Mantis Charters. He caught the fish on the first day of the derby and it held up.

“We were fishing in 145 feet of water near Henderson Harbor, using cowbells and one of Nau’s homemade lake trout rigs in chartreuse, dragging the bottom,” said Dubois, who placed second in the division in 2021. They were fishing out of Nau’s 28-foot Steiger Craft named “Praying Mantis.”

Nau also caught a third-place salmon with a 26-14 king while trolling the shipping lanes out of his home port, the Little Salmon River, using a Moonshine spoon down 85 feet on his rigger. He also placed third in the Oswego Pro-Am tournament, when he caught the fish.

The youth winner in the lake trout category was 13-year-old Brayden Gambell of Hilton with a 21-6 fish he caught off Rochester on July 23. He was fishing with his father, Brian, and Keith and Mason Tessier, both of Hilton. Fishing out of Gambell’s 24.5-foot Penn Yan named “Escape,” they were using Gambell’s patented Gambler Rig, this one a Glow UV Two-Face in 110 feet of water east of Wautoma Shoals off the rigger on the bottom.

In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, Chris Petrucci of Beallsville, Pa., took top honors with a 14-3 silver bullet he caught with Jeff Smith of New Brighton, Pa., and Trevor Morrison of Wilson. Fishing out of Petrucci’s 27-foot Tiara named “D-Day,” they headed out to over 400 feet of water off Wilson on July 22. Using a “Taz Special” spoon 45 feet down on the rigger, the big fish hit at 11 a.m.

The Walleye Division winner was Tom Carney of Chaumont with a 10-11 fish he caught near Galoo Island in the eastern basin of the lake. He was fishing with Gene Bolton of Adams on his 26-foot Starcraft named “C-Gypsy.”

“We were using in-line boards in 40 feet of water using a purple Berkley Flicker Minnow going 2.0 mph behind a lead of 140 feet,” said Carney. He caught the fish on July 1, and it held up for the duration of the 30-day summer contest. However, second place couldn’t get any closer.

Kurt Hartley of Lorraine also caught a 10-11 walleye while fishing with Melissa Jordal of Lorraine on July 22. They were fishing out of Hartley’s 19-foot Lowe pontoon boat named “Killin’ Time.” Tiebreakers for the derby is weigh-in time, whoever weighs in first is the winner.

Next on the LOC Derby calendar will be the Fall LOC Derby Aug. 18 to Sept. 4 with a grand prize of $25,000 for the largest salmon. Check loc.org for details.