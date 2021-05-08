Bill Hilts Jr.: For Lake Ontario, 2021 fishing is starting out much better

On April 25, the steelhead were released into Olcott Harbor. On April 28, the Chinook salmon were released into the harbor just before dusk to minimize risk of predation from birds and other fish.

“At release, the Chinook almost doubled their size to an average of 67.4 fish per pound and the steelhead averaged 15.97 fish per pound,” Sauerland said. “DEC had ‘hazers’ working in the harbor for two days after the fish release to deter predation from birds as well. The pens were pulled out of the harbor on April 30 and another group of volunteers did the dirty job of having to clean all of the nets with pressure washers so that they can be reused for the 2022 Pen project.”

Other pen rearing projects along the south shore of the lake enjoyed similar success stories, all encouraging news for the future of the salmon and trout fishery.

Total stockings for species other than salmon are 505,200 for steelhead, 480,000 brown trout, 320,000 lake trout and 135,000 Coho salmon. The 45,000 Skamania trout stocking has been phased out of the program and replaced with Atlantic salmon.