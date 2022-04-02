Bill Hilts Jr.: Fishing regulation changes are more streamlined

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation initiated a massive overhaul of its fishing regulations in time for the April 1 start of the new fishing season, and nearly everything proposed was supported by public opinion.
“We finally adopted our fishing regulations clean-up package where we have tried to streamline our regulations, make them a little bit simpler, and get rid of unnecessary regulations,” said Steve Hurst, chief of the Bureau of Fisheries for DEC. “We just wanted to make things easier, more fun, simpler and easier to understand. ...
“When regulations get too complicated it’s difficult to obey them,” continued Hurst, during a recent video call with New York outdoors writers. “The last thing we want is to dissuade people from enjoying the great fisheries resources that we have here.”
The assessment of public comment was handled a bit differently this year, giving everyone more transparency in explaining what DEC did and why. All 427 public comments can be viewed as part of a 123-page document at https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/fish_marine_pdf/apcfishregs.pdf.
Only a few proposed regulations were not adopted. One was the statewide lake trout regulation that would allow for year-round fishing. The other major one was a brook trout regulation that would allow for five fish of any size but no more than two of 12 inches or longer.
“Most of our significant lake trout waters are already open year-round,” said Hurst. “We don’t think it is the time to do this.”
The brook trout issues couldn’t be resolved when it came to finalizing new regulations. “Comments were so diametrically opposed,” said Hurst. “There is a brook trout plan on the horizon. We decided to take a step back.” Brook trout limits will remain five fish of any size from April 1 to Oct. 15.
The list of changes is long, and there will probably be a few surprises when you go down the list. You can check the rationale for those changes in the document mentioned earlier. You can find the revised fishing regulations guide on the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7917.html. The hard copy of the guide will probably be available the second week of April at license-issuing agents across the state. Hard copies can be requested by emailing FWFish@dec.ny.gov.
One of the biggest changes involved opening dates for a variety of fishing seasons. For example, walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger musky will now open May 1 instead of the first Saturday in May. This is great news for anglers who like to hit the water for some early season walleye fishing on Lake Erie and Chautauqua Lake. On a side note, the Oneida Lake daily limit for walleye has been increased from three to five fish.
There is one place in the state where you can fish for walleye now, even though the season is closed. Skaneateles Lake is now open year-round with no daily limit and a 12-inch minimum length. Apparently, walleyes were introduced into the lake illegally, and DEC would like these fish removed to reduce potential impacts to the lake’s outstanding rainbow trout fishery.
June 15 will now be the opening day for black bass (largemouth and smallmouth) across the state. The catch-and-release season will now extend from Dec. 1 through June 14. The special trophy season regulation for Lake Erie conforms to the new regular season opening. The one-fish daily limit with a minimum size of 20 inches will be from Dec. 1 through June 14 as well.
The inland muskellunge opener will now fall on June 1, instead of the last Saturday in May. However, that new schedule will not be enforced this year, even though it is on the books. The agency was sympathetic to people who might have already had musky fishing plans in place for Memorial Day weekend, and DEC will allow for those plans to continue.
One change that came as a bit of a surprise involved Great Lakes muskellunge season. The season will now open June 15 for Lake Erie, the Niagara River, Lake Ontario, and the St. Lawrence River. The closing date will be Dec. 15, adding 15 days to the upper Niagara River and Lake Erie on the back end.
Comments coming into DEC on the new opening season dates were very favorable. In a survey sent out to test the waters on the proposal, about 60% were in favor of the change.
A few things to keep in mind now that the April 1 starting date has arrived for the new regulations package.
In the Lower Niagara River, only two steelhead may now be part of your daily three fish creel for salmon and trout – if you decide to keep any this year. This change was made to align the river limit with the lake limit on steelhead after it was inadvertently left out last year.
If you are looking to target crappies, the minimum size on those tasty fish is 10 inches, instead of the previous 9-inch minimum.
Speaking of panfish, the statewide sunfish daily limit is 25, decreased from 50, to protect from overharvest.
Another big change involves a statewide regulation for rainbow trout, brown trout, and splake (cross between a lake trout and a brook trout) in lakes and ponds. These water bodies are now open for year-round fishing opportunities that allow for a five-fish harvest, but no more than two fish greater than 12 inches. While a few water bodies still have special regulations, 123 fewer lakes and ponds that have special regulations.