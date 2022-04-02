Bill Hilts Jr.: Fishing regulation changes are more streamlined

“Most of our significant lake trout waters are already open year-round,” said Hurst. “We don’t think it is the time to do this.”

The brook trout issues couldn’t be resolved when it came to finalizing new regulations. “Comments were so diametrically opposed,” said Hurst. “There is a brook trout plan on the horizon. We decided to take a step back.” Brook trout limits will remain five fish of any size from April 1 to Oct. 15.

The list of changes is long, and there will probably be a few surprises when you go down the list. You can check the rationale for those changes in the document mentioned earlier. You can find the revised fishing regulations guide on the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7917.html. The hard copy of the guide will probably be available the second week of April at license-issuing agents across the state. Hard copies can be requested by emailing FWFish@dec.ny.gov.