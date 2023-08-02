Fishing continues to be good in our treasured Great Lakes as summer hits August. More derbies and tournaments are coming. The Bart’s Cove Duel at Dunkirk ended with a crazy finish.

Lake Erie and tributaries

In the Bart’s Cove Walleye Duel out of Dunkirk, 34 boats braved the wind, waves and waterspouts in Lake Erie to compete for cash prizes and some great trips. The winning team was Creative Woods and Water, led by Capt. Bryan Dusenbury of Derby. Total weight, based on three tournament fish (minimum of 22 inches) each day, was 37.92 pounds. Just .06 pounds behind was the Ship of Fools, led by Kyle Kokanovich of Amherst, with 37.86 pounds. The best spot for big fish was off Van Buren Point for both teams. Ship of Fools had the lunker Saturday with a 10.69-pound walleye. On Sunday, the Creative Woods and Water crew had an 8.17-pound walleye. The tournament ended on a sour note, as a team brought in what appeared to be the winning weight, only for judges to find that at least one walleye had been stuffed with other fish and fish parts.

John Jarzynski of Lawtons reported good walleye action out of Barcelona, running baits 60 feet down over 80 feet of water. They ran two divers, two riggers and two lead core lines to take a couple limits of fish. Worm harnesses and stickbaits such as Bombers did the trick. They also released seven short fish, a good sign for the future.

The trio of John Van Hoff and Wade Winch of North Tonawanda and Adam Gierach of Pendleton caught a three-man limit of walleye Sunday fishing out of Dunkirk, topping it off with a 31-pound lake trout they caught in 88 feet of water using a Renosky stick bait behind a diver 210 back on a No. 3 setting. Most of the walleye came on 10 colors of lead core and riggers in 90 feet. They also came on harnesses and sticks.

Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports there have been walleye west of Cattaraugus Creek in 74 feet of water on sticks and harnesses. Walleye are also being caught out of Sturgeon Point at the 55-foot mark on bottom bouncers with harnesses. Fish also are hitting sticks and harnesses out of Buffalo in the round house area.

When the calendar turns to August, Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla switches to Cattaraugus Creek. It didn’t disappoint, as he hit a limit of “eater” walleye in short order, using all divers 175 back on the counter over 75 to 85 feet of water. Worm harnesses with firetiger willow leaf blades were the ticket.

Matt Wilson of Lewiston headed out into the lake early to do some walleye fishing at the condos, and managed to catch a limit early. Chartreuse and pink No. 5 blades did the trick behind bottom bouncers. Then, it was off to Seneca Shoal for bass. The magic depth was 38 feet. Ditto at Myers Reef. Most of the fish were 4 pounds or less, but there were plenty of them.

Niagara River

Weekend action in the upper Niagara River was good for Wilson south of Strawberry Island, after the storm. Drop shot rigs, ned rigs and tubes were the best baits to get fish into the boat. The FF Sonar Minnow was hot, and the best bait to use on drop shot rigs since flat worms, Wilson said.

Smallmouth bass and walleye are cooperating in the lower Niagara River, Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston said. Action for bass has been very good in the past week from Devil’s Hole to Lake Ontario, and the best drifts have been along Stella Niagara and the Coast Guard area. The best enticement this week was crabs, but you can still get them on drop shots, spinnerbaits and swimbaits. Walleye fishing picked up in the river, and one of the better drifts was along Artpark. Queenston was also a good one, but make sure you have a Canadian fishing license if you venture across the border.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Out of Olcott, Jesse Snyder of Lockport enjoyed some great fishing last week with son Henry. They fished in 430-530 feet of water, east of port. Their first king in the boat was a few minutes after 6 a.m. It was insane action for the next two hours. Fish were taken anywhere from 65-100 feet on meat rigs and magnum spoons. Henry caught a large 13-pound, 7-ounce steelhead on a 300-foot weighted steel line on a planer board. All the kings that they boated came on the downriggers, but divers took hits. In the Summer LOC Derby, Frank Antenori’s 29-pound, 2-ounce Oswego king won the $10,000 grand prize. Check out www.loc.org for a final leaderboard.

Out of Wilson, there are several options for salmon and trout fishing, according to Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Sportfishing. Brown Trout can be caught in 50 feet of water if the water temperature is right. Or, you can set up in 200 feet of water and troll north to pick up salmon and steelhead. When you get a couple of quick bites, start working over that area to set up a pattern. A third option is that you can run offshore about 10 to 12 miles where the bite has been fast and furious when you find the right water. Look for a temperature or current break to find the fish. Spoons and flashers with flies were best for Johannes. Target the top 100 feet from 200 to 400 feet of water.

Capt. John Oravec of Tight Lines Charters reports good salmon fishing off the Orleans County shoreline. Large areas of baitfish east of the pierheads are in 50-150 feet of water attracting kings, brown trout and frequent Atlantic salmon. Focus 40-80 feet down. There are also scattered kings, cohos and steelhead trolling north/south in 180-350-foot depths. Use spoons and flasher/fly rigs.

Chautauqua Lake

More walleye are out in open water on the south basin now. Trolling Hot-n-Tots, Flicker Shads and Flicker Minnows off lead core or with inline weights is working, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Early morning and late afternoon are the best times to target them. Jigging along the north basin weed lines is working, as well. Jigging Rapalas, Vibes and Steelshads are working. Musky fishing has been challenging. Casting and trolling near remaining weeds are working. Use crankbaits with rattles trolled at 4-5 mph.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake is clearing up, and anglers are reporting good to excellent water visibility, said Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Lake trout jigging has ranged from fair to excellent. The best areas this time of year are typically lower and mid-lake waters. Expect water fleas and weed mats as potential hassles when trolling.

Seneca Lake is producing good lake trout fishing, roughly from Lodi Point north to Geneva. Water from 65-120 feet is typically where lake trout are found this time of year. Jigs in white and chartreuse tend to work well on Seneca. The condition of the trout is excellent. Bass fishing has reportedly been good.

Owasco Lake is fishing fair to good for lake trout. Jiggers are targeting fish from 55 feet to 85 feet deep. The best color for Gaulke has been Lunker City’s Chartreuse Silk.

Skaneateles Lake’s smallmouth bass fishing has been good. August is typically a great month to target bass there. Some lake trout and rainbow trout are being taken trolling.