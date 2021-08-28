Bill Hilts Jr.: Fishing a Lake Erie walleye tourney with two Rob Rays

Our final tactic was to focus on an area where Mohr had caught some respectable fish a few days before. He had six fish that weighed in around 37 pounds. If we had those fish on this day, we would have won the tournament. It wasn’t meant to be. At least we were competitive, and everyone had a great time.

At the end of the day, we had our six legal fish, and checked in before the 3:30 p.m. cutoff. Not knowing what everyone else had was part of the fun.

As we docked the boat and unloaded our gear, it was a pleasure to watch the elder Ray work the crowd in the marinas and at the weigh-in site. Many wanted their pictures taken with him; fellow anglers wanted to shake his hand. He goes out of his way to say hello and mingle. Ray is an ambassador for not only the Sabres, but for the outdoor community as an avid hunter and fisherman. “Baby Razor” is following in his footsteps and his future appears bright, too. The seventh grader at St. Greg’s plays hockey and loves the outdoors, just like dad.